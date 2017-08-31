The Evolution of ADAS - Testing Systems that Include Cameras, Radar, and Sensor Fusion

On their own, test requirements for camera and radar technology are rapidly changing as they become more safety critical. And because these systems increasingly rely on sensor fusion techniques, the test requirements are growing even more complex at a fast rate. A test system built on a scalable and flexible architecture is the only way to make sure you can adapt as quickly as ADAS technologies and autonomous vehicle systems are. In this session, we will discuss test methodologies for addressing these requirements, such as scene generation, synchronization between camera and radar simulation, and video bit stream manipulation, to truly put cameras to the test.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is intended for automotive test managers and engineers who need to test new and rapidly changing technology.