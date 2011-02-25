Vision Development Module

The Vision Development Module, now offered for both LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG, is designed to help you develop and deploy machine vision applications. It includes hundreds of functions to acquire images from a multitude of cameras and to process images by enhancing them, checking for presence, locating features, identifying objects, and measuring parts.

Download Evaluation for LabVIEW

Download Evaluation for LabVIEW NXG

Top 3 Reasons to Use the Vision Development Module

1. Use a Single Software Package for All of Your Vision Hardware

Acquire and process images with a wide range of cameras and vision hardware to reduce development time and maintenance costs, as well as port existing code when changing hardware. Whether using Windows, LabVIEW Real-Time, multicore processors, or FPGAs, you can use a single software package.

2. Process Images With a Complete Suite of Algorithms

Whether performing optical character recognition on pharmaceutical packaging or examining solar panels for cracks, you can use the hundreds of algorithms in the Vision Development Module to meet any vision application challenge.

3. Integrate With Programmable Logic Controllers, Motion Drives, and Automation Devices

When mere image processing is not enough to complete your application, take advantage of the tools and functions to communicate with other devices using a range of I/O options and protocols including digital I/O, Modbus, Serial RS232, TCP/IP, EtherNet/IP, and EtherCAT.

Buy Vision Delopment Module

Explore the Vision Development Module

Vision Development Module for LabVIEW NXG

Experience the power of the Vision Development Module in LabVIEW NXG. With support for USB3 and GigE Vision cameras on Windows targets, you can develop your machine vision application using the latest software platform from NI.

Machine Vision for CompactRIO

Learn about imaging capabilities on the CompactRIO distributed I/O platform.

New Vision Hardware Targets

Use the Vision Development Module with a range of hardware options, including Industrial Controllers, Compact Vision Systems and GigE Vision, USB3 Vision, and Camera Link frame grabbers.

Tightly Synchronize Vision and I/O With the Vision RIO API

Vision reconfigurable I/O (RIO) gives FPGA-based I/O the ability to configure a queue of pulses, providing a reliable, hardware-timed method of synchronizing I/O with visually inspected parts.

Vision Webcast Series

View 11 presenters from 9 imaging companies lend their expert advice on how to choose the components of your vision systems, and how to take advantage of emerging technologies in areas such as 3D and infrared.

Instructor-Led and Self-Paced Training

Examine vision inspection basics, key techniques, and ways you can apply these techniques with the Vision Development Module.

10 Things to Consider

Read about 10 important considerations for choosing NI vision software.

Vision Case Studies

Discover how NI Vision software can help you achieve success with all of your vision applications.

Development License

See Vision Development Module purchase options.

LabVIEW Real-Time Vision Development Bundle

Take advantage of the modules for programming real-time vision applications in LabVIEW.

Deployment Licenses

View run-time and debug deployment options.

