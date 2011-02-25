Vision Development Module

The Vision Development Module, now offered for both LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG, is designed to help you develop and deploy machine vision applications. It includes hundreds of functions to acquire images from a multitude of cameras and to process images by enhancing them, checking for presence, locating features, identifying objects, and measuring parts.

Top 3 Reasons to Use the Vision Development Module

1. Use a Single Software Package for All of Your Vision Hardware Acquire and process images with a wide range of cameras and vision hardware to reduce development time and maintenance costs, as well as port existing code when changing hardware. Whether using Windows, LabVIEW Real-Time, multicore processors, or FPGAs, you can use a single software package.

2. Process Images With a Complete Suite of Algorithms Whether performing optical character recognition on pharmaceutical packaging or examining solar panels for cracks, you can use the hundreds of algorithms in the Vision Development Module to meet any vision application challenge.