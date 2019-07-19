Hands-on Approach to Teaching Analog Electronics
Publish Date: Jul 19, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Submit your Review
Overview
Teach students the fundamentals of analog and microelectronics using the TI Analog Electronics board. Students will get hands on experience with operational amplifiers, BJTs and MOSFETs as well as an opportunity to simulate and design circuits to validate the behavior of these transistors. Students will gain an understanding of common transistor configurations, open and closed loop operation and feedback as a means of amplification, filtering and stability.
View Now (watch)
- 3 minute video
- Requires Adobe Flash
Next Steps
Learn more about NI ELVIS III solutions
Try NI ELVIS today, Request an evaluation unit