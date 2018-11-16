From Learning Controls Theory to Building Autonomous Vehicles

Mechatronic systems like the autonomous vehicle will continue to revolutionize our world, but are your students prepared to design and validate the numerous controls systems that will define these innovations? Dr. Tom Lee, adjunct professor at the University of Waterloo, believes we can teach controls by tackling the complexities of the future, while engaging students in the fundamentals through a different approach. Discover a way to help educators rapidly implement new laboratories and students apply skills to authentic problems.