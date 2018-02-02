Upgrading or Downgrading NI-DAQmx Driver When Using LabVIEW

Follow the steps in this guide to properly upgrade or downgrade your version of NI-DAQmx. This process ensures that your DAQ code runs correctly, your DAQ palettes and DAQ Assistant are present in the Measurement I/O Function palette, and your device isn’t missing from LabVIEW.

1. Ensuring Compatibility before Upgrading or Downgrading

The most common cause of problems after upgrading or downgrading NI-DAQmx is incompatibility between the Operating System (OS), LabVIEW, NI-DAQmx, and the hardware devices and modules being used. When preparing to upgrade or downgrade your version of NI-DAQmx you’ll need to carefully consider software/driver/hardware compatibility prior to making changes to your system. To properly prepare for changing your version of NI-DAQmx, perform the following:

2. Steps to Upgrade or Downgrade NI-DAQmx

Once you have identified and confirmed the correct versions, you can then install NI-DAQmx. The most common cause of issues with installation is the install order. NI installers are designed for the Application Development Environments (ADEs), like LabVIEW, to be installed first, followed by the drivers and add-ons, like NI-DAQmx. If you need to install a new version of LabVIEW, please refer to Upgrading or Downgrading LabVIEW with NI-DAQmx.

Follow these steps:

If you will need to downgrade NI-DAQmx and would like to keep any configuration settings such as device aliases, NI-DAQmx Global Virtual Channels, NI DAQmx-Tasks, etc. first create a System Configuration export in NI-MAX. You must uninstall the current version of NI-DAQmx first if you will be downgrading.

Note: If you intend to keep or upgrade your current version of NI-DAQmx, skip this step. You need to uninstall NI-DAQmx Run-Time, Configuration, and ADE Support items. You can uninstall multiple items at once by Ctrl + clicking on them and choosing “Remove Selected Items”.

Note: You do not need to downgrade NI-MAX when you downgrade NI-DAQmx. If you are upgrading or have already uninstalled NI-DAQmx, download and run the installer. If you need .NET or Visual Basic Support choose the “Custom” Installation Option and choose to install these features under “Application Development Support”.

If needed, import your System Configuration to NI-MAX.

Note: You do not need to downgrade NI-MAX when you downgrade NI-DAQmx.

3. Troubleshooting After Installation

If you have already installed LabVIEW and NI-DAQmx and are experiencing issues, follow these troubleshooting steps.