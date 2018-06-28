National Instruments Certified Professionals

Due to privacy concerns, we will no longer display the names of NI certified individuals.

To find a certified professional or verify an individual’s certification, take advantage of the digital badges issued to our certified professionals courtesy of the NI Badge Program.

NI Badge Program

A badge is a digital credential issued to you by NI in recognition of passing your certification exam. Use your certification badges to share your achievements online in a way that is simple, trusted and can be easily verified in real time.