National Instruments Certified Professionals
Due to privacy concerns, we will no longer display the names of NI certified individuals.
To find a certified professional or verify an individual’s certification, take advantage of the digital badges issued to our certified professionals courtesy of the NI Badge Program.
NI Badge Program
A badge is a digital credential issued to you by NI in recognition of passing your certification exam. Use your certification badges to share your achievements online in a way that is simple, trusted and can be easily verified in real time.
- You will receive an email notification from Acclaim (admin@youracclaim.com) with instructions for claiming your certification badge and setting up your Acclaim account.
- You can participate in the NI Badge Program at no additional cost, and acceptance of any badges you are issued is at your discretion.
- You can easily configure your privacy settings in Acclaim. You’re in complete control of the information about yourself and your badges that is made public.
- Shared badges are uniquely linked to verified data hosted by NI on the Acclaim platform, making them more reliable and secure than a paper-based certificate and eliminates the possibility of anyone claiming your credential and your associated identity.
Visit ni.com/badges to learn more.