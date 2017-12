NI has service centers around the world to meet your needs. Wherever your NI products are, we offer top-quality hardware services. Our regional service depots offer full-service capability including multiple levels of calibration, full repair service, and a refurbished inventory.

NI Calibration and Repair Service Centers

3237.01 National Instruments Calibration Services Austin

11500 N. Mopac Expwy

Austin, Texas 78759

Certificate and Scope of Accreditation

3634.01 National Instruments Europe

4031, DEBRECEN Határ út 1/A.

Debrecen, Hungary

Certificate and Scope of Accreditation

3529.01 National Instruments Malaysia

NI Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

8 Lebuh Batu Maung 1

Bayan Lepas, Penang 11960

Malaysia

Certificate and Scope of Accreditation National Instruments China

2nd Floor, Building 2, No. 400 Fangchun Road, Pudong New District

Shanghai , China 201203

上海市浦东新区芳春路400号2幢2层 NI中国服务中心

NI Certified Calibration Centers

To meet our customers' demands and supplement or even extend our services capabilities, we have established NI Certified Calibration Centers. We work closely with these centers to ensure they deliver quality NI calibration services using the appropriate equipment, methods, and processes.

NI Certified Calibration Center Americas

Operated by Trescal Inc.

3201 West Royal Lane

Suite 150

Irving, Texas 75063 NI Certified Calibration Center Europe

Operated by esz AG calibration & metrology

Max-Planck-Strasse 16

D-82223 Eichenau NI Certified Calibration Center Korea

Operated by HCT CO., LTD

74, Seoicheon-ro 578-gil

Majang-myoen, Icheon-si

Gyeonggi-do, Korea 17383 NI Certified Calibration Center Japan

Operated by Tsuryo Technica Corporation

8-1-1 Tsukaguchihonmachi

Amagasaki-shi, Hyogo

661-0001 Japan

NI Certified Calibration Center Malaysia

Operated by Micro Precision Calibration Sdn.Bhd

6 Jalan Kelisa Emas,

Taman Kelisa, Seberang Jaya,

13600, Penang, Malaysia

NI Certified Calibration Center China

Operated by Micro Precision Calibration Inc.

1505~1506 Building #3D

Tian'an Cloud Park, Phase I

2018 Xuegang Road,

Bantian, Longgang, Shenzhen, GD 518129

China NI Certified Calibration Center Thailand

Operated by Micro Precision Calibration Inc.

Micro Precision Calibration Laboratory (Thailand) Co.,Ltd.

413 Bondstreet Road, Bangpood Subdistrict,

Pakkred District,

Nonthaburi 11120 Thailand NI Certified Calibration Center Sweden

METECH Arboga

Kungsörsvägen 60, Box 1015

Arboga, SE-73226

Sweden NI Certified Calibration Center Brazil Operated by Instituto de Pesquisas Tecnológicas Av. Prof. Almeida Prado, 532 Cidade Universitária 05508-901 São Paulo, SP, Brazil NI Certified Calibration Center India Operated by Micro Precision Calibration, Inc. New No. 57 OLD No. 65, Avadi Road, Sippoy Lane, Karayanchavadi, Poonamallee Chennai 600056, India NI Certified Calibration Center Taiwan Operated by Micro Precision Calibration Taiwan CO., LTD. 6F-7, No. 27, Guan Hsin Road, Hsinchu, 30072 Taiwan, R.O.C. NI Certified Calibration Center Mexico Operated by Micro Precision Calibration De Mexico Agustin Yañez 2240 Colonia Moderna Guadalajara, Jalisco 44370 NI Certified Calibration Center Vietnam Operated by Micro Precision Calibration Vietnam Ltd. Co No 201, 2 Floor, Sacom Chipsang Building, Saigon High Tech Park, District 9, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam NI Certified Calibration Center Philippines Operated by Microprecision Calibration Inc B2L6 Calamba Premiere International Park Brgy Batino, Calamba City Laguna, Philippines 4027

