What's New in NI Developer Suite

NI Developer Suite 2017 DS2 incorporates many updates, including LabVIEW 2017 SP1 and LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

All NI Developer Suite customers receive the latest release of National Instruments LabVIEW Professional Development System, LabVIEW 2017 SP1. For details about specific bug fixes, driver compatibility, installation instructions, and frequently asked questions, please visit ni.com/info and enter labview2017SP1.

In an effort to simplify our software portfolio, National Instruments has a multiyear plan for transitioning Developer Suite users to other packaging options in our portfolio. These changes will allow NI to provide you better pricing and packaging options through clear software packages designed based on feedback you gave us. We will also be able to introduce new premium delivery options for our top software packages.

All of the constituent components of Developer Suite will continue to be available throughout and after this process as individually purchased software or through NI Software Suites.

As is standard with phase-out processes, price changes will accompany this transition over the next several years. Visit this page for more information on these changes.

For a full list of products in Developer Suite, visit the page Software Included in Software Platform Bundle Fall 2017.