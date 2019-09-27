NI Package Builder Bug Fixes

The following items are Bug Fixes in NI Package Builder 19.1.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue Issue Details

135827 - You get an error when you deploy the TestStand 'Mobile Device Test' example using LabVIEW 2018 If you create and deploy VIs using TestStand 2019 and LabVIEW 2018, and the VIs were saved with an earlier version of LabVIEW, calling the VIs from TestStand may result in a "Unable to load VI 'Include XNode.vi' with the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine version 18.0" error at run time

135837 - If you attempt to build a package using two different instances of the NI Package Builder application or its command line application, the operation results in Error -16000 in the second application. Building a package results in the following: "Error -16000: Error occurred during staging in the 'TestStand Plugin'. Unable to load the LabVIEW support required to include the LabVIEW dependencies. A supported version of LabVIEW might not be installed or registered..."

135892 - If the LabVIEW adapter is used to launch LabVIEW 2016 or 2017 and LabVIEW has not completed loading, LabVIEW will intermittently return "Error 1025." When building a LabVIEW-based package, the LabVIEW adapter will launch LabVIEW in the background. If the loading is not complete, and you attempt to begin using the LabVIEW features, LabVIEW returns and error: "LabVIEW could not access the server. Error 1025 occurred at Open VI Reference in NI_SCC_ConnSrv.lvlib:SCC_ConnSrv RunSCCConnSrv.vi->SCC_Provider_Startup.vi:7490001->SCC_Provider_Startup.vi.ProxyCaller"

137007 - Running a built installer fails with the error “Unable to locate package ‘My Package (>=1.0.0.1) with a compatible version or architecture”. When you perform a single build operation that builds an auto-incremented package that is included in a package installer, the installer incorrectly attempts to install the package with a higher version number than is included in the installer. When you run the package installer, the installer fails and reports that it is unable to locate the package with a compatible version or architecture

137118 - Using the command line -save option erases previous log information and only includes information for the incremented version.

162621 - Add Packages Dialog shows nothing installed while NI Package Manager is performing an Install While NI Package Manager is performing an install or un-install operation, displaying the Add Packages Dialog to add a package to an installer or add a dependency shows an empty installed tab

163990 - NullReferenceException dragging input items with dependencies to a package editor After adding an input item with a dependency, when dragging the input to a package editor the error "NullReferenceException in ObjectDescription.Equals(ObjectDescription other) because other is null." is thrown

172965 - Changed Package Names do not propagate to tab headers Renaming a package does not update the tab header label in the package editor

190521 - The Show in File Explorer option used on missing file navigates to 'This PC' The 'Show in File Explorer' context menu will incorrectly navigate to 'This PC' when used on a missing item

191800 - Local Repositories include both installed and newer versions of packages When building a local repository with a package that enables "Include Recommended and Suggested Packages", the local repository may contain multiple versions of recommended and suggested packages that are installed and that are available in a registered feed

195814 - Dragging dependencies between packages does not correctly copy the relationship type Dragging a dependency with a 'Recommended' or 'Suggested' relationship type to another package incorrectly sets the new dependency relationship to “Depends”