NI Package Builder Bug Fixes

NI Package Builder 19.1 Bug Fixes
The following items are Bug Fixes in NI Package Builder 19.1.
|ID
|Legacy ID
|Fixed Issue
|Issue Details
|135827
|-
|You get an error when you deploy the TestStand 'Mobile Device Test' example using LabVIEW 2018
|If you create and deploy VIs using TestStand 2019 and LabVIEW 2018, and the VIs were saved with an earlier version of LabVIEW, calling the VIs from TestStand may result in a "Unable to load VI 'Include XNode.vi' with the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine version 18.0" error at run time
|135837
|-
|If you attempt to build a package using two different instances of the NI Package Builder application or its command line application, the operation results in Error -16000 in the second application.
|Building a package results in the following: "Error -16000: Error occurred during staging in the 'TestStand Plugin'. Unable to load the LabVIEW support required to include the LabVIEW dependencies. A supported version of LabVIEW might not be installed or registered..."
|135892
|-
|If the LabVIEW adapter is used to launch LabVIEW 2016 or 2017 and LabVIEW has not completed loading, LabVIEW will intermittently return "Error 1025."
|When building a LabVIEW-based package, the LabVIEW adapter will launch LabVIEW in the background. If the loading is not complete, and you attempt to begin using the LabVIEW features, LabVIEW returns and error: "LabVIEW could not access the server. Error 1025 occurred at Open VI Reference in NI_SCC_ConnSrv.lvlib:SCC_ConnSrv RunSCCConnSrv.vi->SCC_Provider_Startup.vi:7490001->SCC_Provider_Startup.vi.ProxyCaller"
|137007
|-
|Running a built installer fails with the error “Unable to locate package ‘My Package (>=1.0.0.1) with a compatible version or architecture”.
|When you perform a single build operation that builds an auto-incremented package that is included in a package installer, the installer incorrectly attempts to install the package with a higher version number than is included in the installer. When you run the package installer, the installer fails and reports that it is unable to locate the package with a compatible version or architecture
|137118
|-
|Using the command line -save option erases previous log information and only includes information for the incremented version.
|162621
|-
|Add Packages Dialog shows nothing installed while NI Package Manager is performing an Install
|While NI Package Manager is performing an install or un-install operation, displaying the Add Packages Dialog to add a package to an installer or add a dependency shows an empty installed tab
|163990
|-
|NullReferenceException dragging input items with dependencies to a package editor
|After adding an input item with a dependency, when dragging the input to a package editor the error "NullReferenceException in ObjectDescription.Equals(ObjectDescription other) because other is null." is thrown
|172965
|-
|Changed Package Names do not propagate to tab headers
|Renaming a package does not update the tab header label in the package editor
|190521
|-
|The Show in File Explorer option used on missing file navigates to 'This PC'
|The 'Show in File Explorer' context menu will incorrectly navigate to 'This PC' when used on a missing item
|191800
|-
|Local Repositories include both installed and newer versions of packages
|When building a local repository with a package that enables "Include Recommended and Suggested Packages", the local repository may contain multiple versions of recommended and suggested packages that are installed and that are available in a registered feed
|195814
|-
|Dragging dependencies between packages does not correctly copy the relationship type
|Dragging a dependency with a 'Recommended' or 'Suggested' relationship type to another package incorrectly sets the new dependency relationship to “Depends”
|196954
|-
|Solutions that are deleted still show up in Most Recently Used Menu
|NI Package Builder does not remove solutions that are no longer on disk from the Most Recently Used menu, and selecting the deleted solution from the menu throws a load error