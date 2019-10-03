NI Volume License Manager 3.2 Patch Details

This document contains information about all patches available for NI Volume License Manager (VLM) 3.2. All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all NI VLM installations.



Issues Fixed in NI VLM 3.2.1 Patch ID Description 743697 VLM 3.2 fails to create volume license installers for NI product installers created using NI Package Manager 19.5. 737607 VLM Crashes with Error 1000 and Error 1026 intermittently. Patch Downloads Downloads: NI Volume License Manager 3.2.1

