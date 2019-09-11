Software Included in NI Academic Site License

Download NI Academic Site License Software
To download NI Academic Site License software, visit the Download Academic Software page and select one of the following:
- NI Academic Site License: LabVIEW Option—Select the LabVIEW Academic Site License Installer download.
- NI Academic Site License: Multisim Option—Select the Multisim Education Edition Installer download.
OS Support
All software is for Windows OS unless otherwise noted. For information on Mac OS X/Linux support, as well as information on how to obtain and distribute the software for Mac OS X and Linux, refer to the Install NI Academic Software for Mac OS X and Linux document. For exact system and software requirements, view the release notes for each individual software package.
Note: For general installation instructions, refer to the NI Academic Site License Release Notes and Installation Instructions. For specific installation instructions, refer to the appropriate product documentation.
Spring 2019
The following software versions are specific to the Academic Site License Spring 2019 release.
1. NI Academic Site License: LabVIEW Option
Programming Environments
|Product
|Version
|LabVIEW Professional Development System1,2
|2019
|LabVIEW NXG (64-bit only)
|3.1.0
|NI LabWindows/CVI Full Development System
|2019
|Measurement Studio Enterprise Edition VS2010/2012/2013
|2019
|1Available for OS X
2Available for Linux
Application Software
|Product
|Version
|TestStand
|2019
|NI Switch Executive
|19.0.0
|NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP
|19.0.0
|Requirements Gateway
|2018
|Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
|2018 SP1
|DAQExpress (64-bit only)
|3.2
LabVIEW Add-Ons
|
NI Device Drivers
The following National Instruments device drivers are included with both Academic Site License options.
To download any of the device drivers, go to ni.com/downloads/drivers.
Download Only
|Product
|Version
|LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit
|2019
|NI DIAdem Professional
|2018 SP1
|NI ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit
|19.0
|FlexLogger
|2019 R2
|Automotive Diagnostic Command Set Toolkit
|19.0
|LabVIEW Electrical Power Toolkit
|2018
|LabVIEW Model Interface Toolkit
|2019
|Veristand
|2018 SP1
|LabVIEW Communications 802.11 Application Framework1 (64-bit only)
|3.1
|LabVIEW Communications LTE Application Framework1 (64-bit only)
|3.1
|LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite (64-bit only)
|3.1
|LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
|7.0.2
|LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit
|2017
|LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit
|18.0
|LabVIEW SoftMotion Module
|2018
|NI-TimeSync
|18.1.1
|Industrial Controller Device Drivers
|18.5
|Vision Acquisition Software
|19.0.0
|1Available for OS X
Deployment Licenses for LabVIEW Real-Time Module
A LabVIEW Real-Time deployment license is required when targeting a LabVIEW Real-Time application to any National Instruments-supported real-time operating system. For more information on LabVIEW Real-Time deployment licenses, visit ni.com/realtime.
2. NI Academic Site License: Multisim Option
|
Circuit Design Suite
To purchase Circuit Design Suite, contact your NI Branch Office.
The NI Academic Site License: Multisim Option also includes exclusive access to Multisim Live.
3. Additional Resources
