Software Included in NI Academic Site License

Overview

Academic Site License is available as two different options. The ASL LabVIEW option includes LabVIEW Professional Development System and a large set of LabVIEW modules and toolkits. Other select NI software packages are also included for extended development, such as NI LabWindows/CVI. The ASL Multisim option includes Circuit Design Suite, featuring Multisim and Ultiboard. Products updated for this edition show the versions in bold.

Table of Contents

  1. NI Academic Site License: LabVIEW Option
  2. NI Academic Site License: Multisim Option
  3. Additional Resources

Download NI Academic Site License Software

To download NI Academic Site License software, visit the Download Academic Software page and select one of the following:

  • NI Academic Site License: LabVIEW Option—Select the LabVIEW Academic Site License Installer download.
  • NI Academic Site License: Multisim Option—Select the Multisim Education Edition Installer download.

    OS Support

    All software is for Windows OS unless otherwise noted. For information on Mac OS X/Linux support, as well as information on how to obtain and distribute the software for Mac OS X and Linux, refer to the Install NI Academic Software for Mac OS X and Linux document. For exact system and software requirements, view the release notes for each individual software package.

Note: For general installation instructions, refer to the NI Academic Site License Release Notes and Installation Instructions. For specific installation instructions, refer to the appropriate product documentation.

Spring 2019

The following software versions are specific to the Academic Site License Spring 2019 release.

 

1. NI Academic Site License: LabVIEW Option

 

Programming Environments

Product Version
LabVIEW Professional Development System1,2 2019
LabVIEW NXG (64-bit only) 3.1.0
NI LabWindows/CVI Full Development System 2019
Measurement Studio Enterprise Edition VS2010/2012/2013 2019
1Available for OS X
2Available for Linux


Application Software

Product Version
TestStand 2019
NI Switch Executive 19.0.0
NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 19.0.0
Requirements Gateway 2018
Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1
DAQExpress (64-bit only) 3.2


LabVIEW Add-Ons

Product Version
LabVIEW FPGA Module 2019
LabVIEW Real-Time Module (32-bit only) 2019
LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module1,2 2019
LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit (32-bit only) 2019
LabVIEW MathScript Module 2019
LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit 2019
LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit1,2 2019
LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit 2019
LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control (DSC) Module (32-bit only) 2019
LabVIEW myRIO Toolkit (32-bit only) 2019
LabVIEW NXG Web Module (64-bit only) 3.1.0
LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module (64-bit only) 3.1.0
LabVIEW Robotics Module (32-bit only) 2019
LabVIEW Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019
LabVIEW FPGA Vivado Compilation Tool 2017.2 2019
JKI VI Package Manager 2019
LabVIEW FPGA Compile Farm Toolkit 2019
LabVIEW FPGA ISE Compilation Tool 14.7 2019
Vision Development Module 2019
LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit 2019
LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler 1.1
LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit 2.2
LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2019
LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit 2.4
1Available for OS X
2Available for Linux

 

NI Device Drivers

The following National Instruments device drivers are included with both Academic Site License options.

To download any of the device drivers, go to ni.com/downloads/drivers.

Product Version
NI-DAQmx1 19.0.0
NI-488.2 19.0.0
NI-VISA1 19.0.0
NI-Serial1 19.0.0
IVI Compliance Package1 19.0.0
NI PXI Platform Services1 19.0.0
NI-DCPower1 19.0.0
NI-DMM1 19.0.0
NI-FGEN1 19.0.0
NI-HSDIO 19.0.0
NI-SCOPE1 19.0.0
NI-SWITCH1 19.0.0
NI-Sync 19.0.0
NI CompactRIO 19.0.0
NI R Series Multifunction RIO 19.0.0
FlexRIO with Modular I/O 19.0.0
FlexRIO with Integrated I/O 19.0.0
NI-IMAQ 19.0.0
NI-IMAQdx 19.0.0
NI-IMAQ I/O 19.0.0
NI-XNET1 19.0.0
NI ELVISmx 19.0.0
1 Includes support for LabVIEW NXG.


Download Only 

Product Version
LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit 2019
NI DIAdem Professional 2018 SP1
NI ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0
FlexLogger 2019 R2
Automotive Diagnostic Command Set Toolkit 19.0
LabVIEW Electrical Power Toolkit 2018
LabVIEW Model Interface Toolkit 2019
Veristand 2018 SP1
LabVIEW Communications 802.11 Application Framework1 (64-bit only) 3.1
LabVIEW Communications LTE Application Framework1 (64-bit only) 3.1
LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite (64-bit only) 3.1
LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit 7.0.2
LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit 2017
LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0
LabVIEW SoftMotion Module 2018
NI-TimeSync 18.1.1
Industrial Controller Device Drivers 18.5
Vision Acquisition Software 19.0.0
1Available for OS X


Deployment Licenses for LabVIEW Real-Time Module

A LabVIEW Real-Time deployment license is required when targeting a LabVIEW Real-Time application to any National Instruments-supported real-time operating system. For more information on LabVIEW Real-Time deployment licenses, visit ni.com/realtime.

 

2. NI Academic Site License: Multisim Option

 

Circuit Design Suite

To purchase Circuit Design Suite, contact your NI Branch Office.

Product Version
Circuit Design Suite Education Edition(Includes NI Multisim and Ultiboard) 14.2

The NI Academic Site License: Multisim Option also includes exclusive access to Multisim Live.

 

3. Additional Resources

 

The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.

