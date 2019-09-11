Software Included in NI Academic Site License

Academic Site License is available as two different options. The ASL LabVIEW option includes LabVIEW Professional Development System and a large set of LabVIEW modules and toolkits. Other select NI software packages are also included for extended development, such as NI LabWindows/CVI. The ASL Multisim option includes Circuit Design Suite, featuring Multisim and Ultiboard. Products updated for this edition show the versions in bold.

Download NI Academic Site License Software

To download NI Academic Site License software, visit the Download Academic Software page and select one of the following:



NI Academic Site License: LabVIEW Option —Select the LabVIEW Academic Site License Installer download.

—Select the download. NI Academic Site License: Multisim Option—Select the Multisim Education Edition Installer download.



OS Support All software is for Windows OS unless otherwise noted. For information on Mac OS X/Linux support, as well as information on how to obtain and distribute the software for Mac OS X and Linux, refer to the Install NI Academic Software for Mac OS X and Linux document. For exact system and software requirements, view the release notes for each individual software package.

Note: For general installation instructions, refer to the NI Academic Site License Release Notes and Installation Instructions. For specific installation instructions, refer to the appropriate product documentation.

Spring 2019

The following software versions are specific to the Academic Site License Spring 2019 release.

1. NI Academic Site License: LabVIEW Option

Programming Environments



Application Software



LabVIEW Add-Ons

NI Device Drivers The following National Instruments device drivers are included with both Academic Site License options. To download any of the device drivers, go to ni.com/downloads/drivers. Product Version NI-DAQmx1 19.0.0 NI-488.2 19.0.0 NI-VISA1 19.0.0 NI-Serial1 19.0.0 IVI Compliance Package1 19.0.0 NI PXI Platform Services1 19.0.0 NI-DCPower1 19.0.0 NI-DMM1 19.0.0 NI-FGEN1 19.0.0 NI-HSDIO 19.0.0 NI-SCOPE1 19.0.0 NI-SWITCH1 19.0.0 NI-Sync 19.0.0 NI CompactRIO 19.0.0 NI R Series Multifunction RIO 19.0.0 FlexRIO with Modular I/O 19.0.0 FlexRIO with Integrated I/O 19.0.0 NI-IMAQ 19.0.0 NI-IMAQdx 19.0.0 NI-IMAQ I/O 19.0.0 NI-XNET1 19.0.0 NI ELVISmx 19.0.0 1 Includes support for LabVIEW NXG.



Download Only



Deployment Licenses for LabVIEW Real-Time Module

A LabVIEW Real-Time deployment license is required when targeting a LabVIEW Real-Time application to any National Instruments-supported real-time operating system. For more information on LabVIEW Real-Time deployment licenses, visit ni.com/realtime.

Back to Top

2. NI Academic Site License: Multisim Option

The NI Academic Site License: Multisim Option also includes exclusive access to Multisim Live.

Back to Top

3. Additional Resources

The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.