NI-SCOPE 19.1 Known Issues

When you abort a Peer-to-Peer stream using niP2P Abort, you cannot call the niP2P Enable function until you call the niP2P Flush and Disable function first.



Workaround: Call "niP2P Flush and Disable Peer to Peer Stream" first. Then call "niP2P Enable Peer to Peer Stream"



Reported Version: 3.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/14/2011





When the system boots, the PXIe-5185/5186 performs a power-up calibration procedure. If the system is forced to hibernate/sleep while the power-up calibration is in progress, you will have to wait until the calibration is complete before the system can be brought out of hibernation. The LEDs on the PXIe-5185/5196 turn green once power-up calibration is complete.



Workaround: Wait until the power-up calibration is complete.



Reported Version: 3.8 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/14/2011





If a PXIe-5185/5186 is in the process of calibrating to a clock source and MAX requests a device reset, MAX must wait until the clock source calibration is complete and will be unresponsive. Clock source calibration can take several minutes.



Workaround: Wait until clock source calibration completes.



Reported Version: 3.8 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/14/2011





When using TClk synchronization where two or more PXIe-5622 modules acquire at different I/Q rates with DDC enabled, it is possible for the acquired data to be misaligned. The misalignment manifests itself as a skew where the data from one device appears to be leading/lagging the data from the other device. The time delay between the data acquired by the master and a slave is constant for the combination of the hardware settings configured on the two devices. This skew is repeatable and does not vary with time.



Workaround: Since the skew does not vary with time, users can empirically determine the expected misalignment and correct the acquired data manually.



Reported Version: 3.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/23/2011





Using dynamic FPGA interfaces (also known as dynamic mode) in the LabVIEW FPGA Module is not supported when using peer-to-peer streaming.



Workaround: Dynamic mode is enabled by default in the LabVIEW FPGA Module 2010. To disable Dynamic mode, complete the following steps: 1. Place the Open FPGA VI Reference function on the LabVIEW block diagram. 2. Right-click the function and select Configure Open FPGA VI Reference. 3. Remove the checkmark from the Dynamic mode listbox.



Reported Version: 3.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/16/2011





Beginning with version 7.4.2, Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) will install support for the latest version of LabVIEW found on the system.



Workaround: If you require support for more than one version of LabVIEW, complete the following steps: Install Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy)(included in the NI-SCOPE installer). Restart the system. Copy the following folders from the latest version of LabVIEW to the folder of the older version of LabVIEW. [LVDIR] indicates the folder of the latest LabVIEW version. [LVDIR]\vi.lib\daq [LVDIR]\examples\daq [LVDIR]\help\lvdaq.chm [LVDIR]\menus\default\daq You should now be able to use Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) with both versions of LabVIEW. The Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) API is mass-compiled in LabVIEW 7.0. This will not affect the functionality of your VIs. However, LabVIEW will prompt you to save the Traditional NI‑DAQ (Legacy) subVIs if your LabVIEW version is greater than 7.0. To avoid the prompts, mass-compile the folders referenced above. If you require Traditional NI‑DAQ (Legacy) support for earlier versions of LabVIEW, you need an earlier version of Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy).



Reported Version: 3.8 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/16/2011





A firmware update for the PXIe-5122 and PXIe-5622 is available with NI-SCOPE. This update enables peer-to-peer streaming functionality on these devices.



Workaround: To update firmware, run the Firmware Updater application from one of the following locations: Windows XP and Windows 7/Vista 32-bit: C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\fpgafiles

i5122\NI PXIe-5122 Firmware Updater.exe. Windows 7 64-bit/Vista 64-bit: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\fpgafiles

i5122\NI PXIe-5122 Firmware Updater.exe. This application will upgrade your firmware to the latest available version that works with this driver. After the application has finished running, you will be required to power down your computer and PXIe chassis to complete the firmware update.



Reported Version: 3.5.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/16/2011





When synchronizing PXIe/PXI/PCI-5105 devices with NI-TClk and switching between negative digital trigger slope and immediate trigger, the immediate trigger will time out.



Workaround: No current workaround.



Reported Version: 3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/16/2011





Workaround: NI-SCOPE Peer-to-Peer examples may require you to save them after opening the examples for the first time.



Reported Version: 3.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/16/2011





If you perform a Window/FFT in NI-SCOPE, the results are slightly different compared to similar functions in LabVIEW. This is because NI-SCOPE uses a slightly different definition of Windowing than LabVIEW uses.



Workaround: Refer to the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help for information on windowing.



Reported Version: 3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/16/2011





When using a PXI/PCI-5152/5153/5154 in TIS mode with NI-TClk synchronization and an external sample clock, the modules configured as the TClk slaves may fail to respond to reference triggers.



Workaround: No current workaround.



Reported Version: 3.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/16/2011





If you need to downgrade the current version of NI-SCOPE to NI-SCOPE 2.1.4 or earlier, you must uninstall the current versions of NI-SCOPE and NI-DAQmx before installing the older version of NI‑SCOPE. After the older version of NI-SCOPE is installed, you can then reinstall NI-DAQmx.



Workaround: Uninstall the current installed versions of NI-SCOPE and NI-DAQmx before installing the older version of NI-SCOPE. After the older version of NI-SCOPE is installed, you can then reinstall NI-DAQmx.



Reported Version: 3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/16/2011





When using a PXIe/PXI/PCI-5122, to change the rate of the external clock within the same session, you need to first change the rate by setting the Sample Clock Timebase Rate attribute, then change the rate of your source, then call the function niScope_Commit. If you change the rate of the source before setting the attribute, you may get an error.



Workaround: Another workaround is to abort the acquisition after fetching the data but before changing the rate.



Reported Version: 3.5.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/16/2011





When the DDC Enabled property or the NISCOPE_ATTR_DDC_ENABLED attribute is set to True, there are certain configurations for which shared triggers cannot be TClk synchronized. For all cases, it is assumed that the DDC is enabled. If the DDC is not enabled, there are no restrictions on TClk synchronization.



Workaround: Add red/green table for more information on which configurations are supported.



Reported Version: 3.6.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/16/2011





Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with this driver installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information about how to resolve this issue, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code excrxm.



Workaround: Reconfigure your devices in Measurement & Automation Explorer



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/11/2014





Reported Version: 17.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/19/2017





An error can occur if the TClk timebase of the Sync Pulse Sender device is not a multiple of the timebase of each slave device.



Workaround: If you have set the Absolute Sample Clock Offset or Phase DAC Oscillator NI-SCOPE properties on synchronized devices of different model numbers, place a different device model first in the array of session references that are being synchronized.



Reported Version: 18.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/31/2018





On Linux systems, CPU resource utilization and execution time for calls to the NI System Configuration API during instrument driver sessions within LabVIEW are high.



Workaround: Close and relaunch LabVIEW to improve performance.



Reported Version: 18.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/17/2018





On Linux systems, error messages in LabVIEW are not populated correctly.



Workaround: No current workaround.



Reported Version: 18.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/17/2018





Workaround: No workaround. The NI-P2P LabVIEW API is not currently supported on Linux systems.



Reported Version: 18.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/17/2018





On Linux systems, NI-SCOPE I/O controls in LabVIEW do not autopopulate, and the dropdown arrow on the control is greyed out.



Workaround: Manually type in the name of the device that you want to use.



Reported Version: 18.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/17/2018





On Linux systems, the NI Example Finder does not return results for NI-SCOPE examples.



Workaround: Browse examples or use the directory structure rather than searching. You can find examples in the following default location:



/usr/local/natinst/LabVIEW-[year]-64/examples/instr/niScope

Reported Version: 18.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/17/2018





On Linux systems, programs that use the NI-SCOPE API may crash intermittently when exiting and return a non-zero exit code.



Workaround: No current workaround.



Reported Version: 18.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/17/2018





On Phar Lap systems, error messages in LabVIEW are not populated correctly.



Workaround: No current workaround.



Reported Version: 18.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/17/2018





On Phar Lap systems, niScope Export Attribute Configuration File.vi and niScope Export Attribute Configuration Buffer.vi are broken.



Workaround: No current workaround.



Reported Version: 18.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/17/2018





On Linux systems, self-calibration is not supported for the PXI-5922, PCI-5922, PXIe-5185, and PXIe-5186.



Workaround: No current workaround.



Reported Version: 18.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/11/2019