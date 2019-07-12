1. Course Overview

The first step in the LabVIEW learning path, LabVIEW Core 1 gives you the chance to explore the LabVIEW environment, interactive analysis, dataflow programming, and common development techniques in a hands-on format. In this course, you will learn to develop data acquisition, instrument control, data-logging, and measurement analysis applications. At the end of the course, you will be able to create applications using the state machine design pattern to acquire, analyze, process, visualize, and store real-world data.

Audience New users and users preparing to develop applications using LabVIEW

Users and technical managers evaluating LabVIEW in purchasing decisions

Users pursuing the Certified LabVIEW Associate Developer certification Prerequisites Experience with Microsoft Windows NI Products Used During the Course LabVIEW 2019

NI Data Acquisition (DAQ) device

IEEE 488.2 (GPIB) controller

BNC 2120 Duration Instructor-led classroom: Three (3) days

After attending this course, you will be able to:

Interactively acquire and analyze data from NI hardware (NI DAQ devices) and non-NI instruments (GPIB instruments)

Create and program a LabVIEW application that acquires, analyzes, and visualizes data

Create user interfaces with charts, graphs, and buttons

Use programming structures, data types, and the analysis and signal processing algorithms in LabVIEW NXG

Debug and troubleshoot applications

Work with sets of single-channel and multi-channel data

Log data to file

Use best programming practices for code reuse and readability

Implement a sequencer using a state machine design pattern

2. LabVIEW Core 1 Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics Introduction to LabVIEW You will learn about LabVIEW. What is LabVIEW?

Common types of LabVIEW applications First Measurement (NI DAQ Device) You will learn how to interactively acquire, analyze, and visualize data from an NI data acquisition (DAQ) device. Overview of hardware

Connect your hardware (NI DAQ)

Validate the data

Troubleshoot unexpected I/O results First Measurement (Non-NI Instrument) You will learn how to interactively acquire, analyze, and visualize data from a non-NI instrument. Overview of hardware

Connect your non-NI hardware

Validate the data using an instrument driver example program

Troubleshoot unexpected I/O results Exploring an Existing Application You will learn how to explore an existing LabVIEW project and application and predict the behavior of the application. Explore a LabVIEW project

Parts of a VI

Dataflow

Example code Creating Your First Application You will learn how to create a simple LabVIEW application that acquires, analyzes, and visualizes data. Create a new project and VI

Explore different data types

Build an Acquire-Analyze-Visualize VI (NI DAQ)

Build an Acquire-Analyze-Visualize VI (non-NI hardware) Debugging and Troubleshooting You will learn how to debug and troubleshoot a LabVIEW application. Correct a broken VI

Debugging techniques

Manage and display errors Executing Code Repeatedly Using Loops You will learn how to execute code repeatedly using While Loops and For Loops. Use While Loop and For Loop

Timing a loops

Using Loops with Hardware Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)

Data Feedback in Loops Working with Groups of Data You will learn about data types that represent groups of data and how to use and process them. Groups of data in LabVIEW

Working with single-channel acquisition data

Working with multi-channel acquisition data

Explore additional array examples Executing Code Based on a Condition (Case Structure) You will learn how to execute code based on a condition. Conditional logic introduction

Create and configure Case structures

Common examples Writing and Reading Data to File You will learn about the basic concept of file I/O and how to access and modify file resources in LabVIEW. Write data to text file

Write multi-channel data to text file

Create file and folder paths

Analyze data in a text file

Compare file formats Reusing Code (SubVIs) You will learn about modular programming and how to use subVIs to reuse code and improve code readability. Understand modularity

Create an icon

Configure the connector pane

Document a subVI

Calling a subVI Grouping Data of Mixed Data Types You will learn how to group data of mixed data types into a cluster to improve data organization and code readability. When to use clusters?

Create a cluster

Read and write clusters

Error clusters

Using clusters with charts and graphs Propagate Data Type Changes Using Type Definitions You will learn how to automatically propagate data types changes. When to use use type definitions?

Creating and using a type definition Implementing a Sequencer (State Machine) You will learn about common sequential LabVIEW design techniques and the state machine design pattern. Explore sequential programming

Explore state programming

State machines

