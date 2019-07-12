LabVIEW Core 1

Overview

This page describes the LabVIEW Core 1 training course offered through NI Training and Certification.


Table of Contents

  1. Course Overview
  2. LabVIEW Core 1 Course Outline
  3. Suggested Next Courses

1. Course Overview

The first step in the LabVIEW learning path, LabVIEW Core 1 gives you the chance to explore the LabVIEW environment, interactive analysis, dataflow programming, and common development techniques in a hands-on format. In this course, you will learn to develop data acquisition, instrument control, data-logging, and measurement analysis applications.  At the end of the course, you will be able to create applications using the state machine design pattern to acquire, analyze, process, visualize, and store real-world data.

 

Audience
  • New users and users preparing to develop applications using LabVIEW
  • Users and technical managers evaluating LabVIEW in purchasing decisions
  • Users pursuing the Certified LabVIEW Associate Developer certification
Prerequisites
  • Experience with Microsoft Windows
NI Products Used During the Course
  • LabVIEW 2019
  • NI Data Acquisition (DAQ) device
  • IEEE 488.2 (GPIB) controller
  • BNC 2120
Duration
  • Instructor-led classroom: Three (3) days

 

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Interactively acquire and analyze data from NI hardware (NI DAQ devices) and non-NI instruments (GPIB instruments)
  • Create and program a LabVIEW application that acquires, analyzes, and visualizes data
  • Create user interfaces with charts, graphs, and buttons
  • Use programming structures, data types, and the analysis and signal processing algorithms in LabVIEW NXG
  • Debug and troubleshoot applications
  • Work with sets of single-channel and multi-channel data
  • Log data to file
  • Use best programming practices for code reuse and readability
  • Implement a sequencer using a state machine design pattern

2. LabVIEW Core 1 Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics
Introduction to LabVIEW You will learn about LabVIEW.
  • What is LabVIEW?
  • Common types of LabVIEW  applications
First Measurement (NI DAQ Device) You will learn how to interactively acquire, analyze, and visualize data from an NI data acquisition (DAQ) device.
  • Overview of hardware
  • Connect your hardware (NI DAQ)
  • Validate the data
  • Troubleshoot unexpected I/O results
First Measurement (Non-NI Instrument) You will learn how to interactively acquire, analyze, and visualize data from a non-NI instrument.
  • Overview of hardware
  • Connect your non-NI hardware
  • Validate the data using an instrument driver example program
  • Troubleshoot unexpected I/O results
Exploring an Existing Application You will learn how to explore an existing LabVIEW project and application and predict the behavior of the application.
  • Explore a LabVIEW project 
  • Parts of a VI
  • Dataflow
  • Example code
Creating Your First Application You will learn how to create a simple LabVIEW application that acquires, analyzes, and visualizes data.
  • Create a new project and VI
  • Explore different data types
  • Build an Acquire-Analyze-Visualize VI (NI DAQ)
  • Build an Acquire-Analyze-Visualize VI (non-NI hardware)
Debugging and Troubleshooting You will learn how to debug and troubleshoot a LabVIEW application.
  • Correct a broken VI
  • Debugging techniques
  • Manage and display errors
Executing Code Repeatedly Using Loops You will learn how to execute code repeatedly using While Loops and For Loops.
  • Use While Loop and For Loop
  • Timing a loops
  • Using Loops with Hardware Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)
  • Data Feedback in Loops
Working with Groups of Data You will learn about data types that represent groups of data and how to use and process them.
  • Groups of data in LabVIEW
  • Working with single-channel acquisition data
  • Working with multi-channel acquisition data
  • Explore additional array examples
Executing Code Based on a Condition (Case Structure) You will learn how to execute code based on a condition.
  • Conditional logic introduction
  • Create and configure Case structures
  • Common examples
Writing and Reading Data to File You will learn about the basic concept of file I/O and how to access and modify file resources in LabVIEW.
  • Write data to text file
  • Write multi-channel data to text file
  • Create file and folder paths
  • Analyze data in a text file
  • Compare file formats
Reusing Code (SubVIs) You will learn about modular programming and how to use subVIs to reuse code and improve code readability.
  • Understand modularity
  • Create an icon 
  • Configure the connector pane
  • Document a subVI
  • Calling a subVI
Grouping Data of Mixed Data Types You will learn how to group data of mixed data types into a cluster to improve data organization and code readability.
  • When to use clusters?
  • Create a cluster
  • Read and write clusters
  • Error clusters
  • Using clusters with charts and graphs
Propagate Data Type Changes Using  Type Definitions You will learn how to automatically propagate data types changes.
  • When to use use type definitions?
  • Creating and using a type definition
Implementing a Sequencer (State Machine) You will learn about common sequential LabVIEW design techniques and the state machine design pattern.
  • Explore sequential programming
  • Explore state programming
  • State machines

3. Suggested Next Courses

  • LabVIEW  Core 2

 

