This document contains the NI Package Builder known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Package Builder. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered. Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:

1. Document Organization

The Known Issues Document is divided into two separate tables appearing in two separate documents. The following document displays the issues by issue category.



For those who wish to locate the newly reported issues, we have also published another version of the known issues table sorted only by date the issue was added to the document.

NI Package Builder 19.0.1 Known Issues by Date

2. Contacting NI

Feel free to contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting National Instruments). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also consider contacting us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document so that we can add the workaround to the document.



3. Known Issues by Category

The following items are known issues in NI Package Builder 19.0.1 sorted by Category.







ID Known Issue Editor 135822



Return If a driver is listed as a dependency of a package and that package is a dependency of a second package included in the same pool, the driver will not be included in the repository pool.

When building a repository that includes a package with dependencies on another package, if the dependent package has a dependency on a driver, the driver will not be added to the pool.



Workaround: Include the initial dependent package explicitly in the repository to add its driver dependency to the pool.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019 135827



Return You get an error when you deploy the TestStand 'Mobile Device Test' example using LabVIEW 2018

If you create and deploy VIs using TestStand 2019 and LabVIEW 2018, and the VIs were saved with an earlier version of LabVIEW, calling the VIs from TestStand may result in a "Unable to load VI 'Include XNode.vi' with the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine version 18.0" error at run time.



Workaround: Update the runtime to use LabVIEW 2018 SP1 f4, which contains the fix for this issue.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019 135837



Return If you attempt to build a package using two different instances of the NI Package Builder application or its command line application, the operation results in Error -16000 in the second application.

Building a package results in the following: "Error -16000: Error occurred during staging in the 'TestStand Plugin'. Unable to load the LabVIEW support required to include the LabVIEW dependencies. A supported version of LabVIEW might not be installed or registered..."



Workaround: Perform build operations with only one application instance launched.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019 135886



Return If LabVIEW 2016 is installed but has never been launched before NI Package Builder is launched, Package Builder hangs when opened.

After installing, but never launching LabVIEW 2016 for the first time, if you launch Package Builder, both Package Builder and LabVIEW will hang.



Workaround: Open and run LabVIEW 2016 at least once before running Package Builder.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019 135887



Return If a custom execute references an executable that is not on the system, NIPM does not report that it failed to find it but reports a vague error

Package Manager reports "error occurred while installing a package: . Additional error information: An error occurred while running the custom execute queue 'pre.'



Workaround: To resolve the error, locate the missing executable and update the reference in the custom execute.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019 135891



Return Custom executes cannot perform operations on any files installed to the temporary (%temp%) directory.

When NI Package Manager installs files to the Windows temporary directory, the files are immediately removed once installation completes.



Workaround: Use an installation directory that is not the temporary directory if the files are to be used once installation is complete.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019 135892



Return If the LabVIEW adapter is used to launch LabVIEW 2016 or 2017 and LabVIEW has not completed loading, LabVIEW will intermittently return "Error 1025."

When building a LabVIEW-based package, the LabVIEW adapter will launch LabVIEW in the background. If the loading is not complete, and you attempt to begin using the LabVIEW features, LabVIEW returns and error: "LabVIEW could not access the server. Error 1025 occurred at Open VI Reference in NI_SCC_ConnSrv.lvlib:SCC_ConnSrv RunSCCConnSrv.vi->SCC_Provider_Startup.vi:7490001->SCC_Provider_Startup.vi.ProxyCaller".



Workaround: Launch LabVIEW before building a LabVIEW-based package in NI Package Builder. Also, if using LabVIEW 2016 or 2017, you can upgrade to the latest LabVIEW 2016 and 2017 SP1 patches, which contain fix for this. Otherwise, this has been addressed in LabVIEW 2018.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019 135941



Return You get Error -19024 when building packages in which a TestStand sequence file calls a LabVIEW project that is missing files.

When building a TestStand sequence that calls a LabVIEW project, if that project has any missing items it will give "Error -19024 The following projects are open in the LabVIEW development system. Close all projects before creating a deployment." even though the LabVIEW project is not open.



Workaround: Ensure that any LabVIEW projects called by TestStand sequence files have all of their items and files.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019 137007



Return If you build a solution that contains both a package and a package installer containing the package, the suite.dat file for the package installer contains the auto-incremented version number for the package.

When building a package and an installer that installs that package using the same solution file, the suite.dat file gets the post-build incremented version number of the package. While the incremented version number for the installer may appear in the installation dialog, the actual package version will be correct.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019 137118



Return Using the command line -save option erases previous log information and only includes information for the incremented version.



Workaround: Pipe the console output to a separate text file.



Reported Version: 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/20/2019

Document last updated on 5/20/2019