TestStand 2019 Known Issues By Date

The Known Issues Document is divided into two separate tables appearing in two separate documents. The following document displays the issues by date.



For those who wish to locate issues by their category, we have also published another version of the known issues table organized by the category of issue, and sorted by the date the issue was added to the document (not necessarily the date the issue was reported to NI). This table is recommended for use in helping determine if an issue has been reported to us, and is also recommended for users wanting to skim the document to learn of potential issues they may face with TestStand 2016 during development. If an issue has multiple categories, it will appear multiple times in this document.

TestStand 2019 Known Issues by Category

Feel free to contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting National Instruments). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also consider contacting us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document so that we can add the workaround to the document.





The following items are known issues in TestStand 2019 sorted by Date.

Return Incorrect suspension point when stepping out of a client sequence file

TestStand suspends an execution in a process model callback instead of suspending in the model entry point sequence when you step out of a client sequence file.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008





Return HTML, XML, and ATML reports do not preserve formatting when displaying string values that contain LF('

'), CRLF('\r

'), or whitespace characters

Reports based on the HTML and XML stylesheet are transformed into HTML when displayed in the Report pane or in a browser. Whitespace characters, such as multiple spaces, and line breaks do not display in the report because XML parsers strip them out when displaying them displaying HTML.



Workaround: You can manually convert line break characters to the string <br/> if you intend to generate an HTML report. You can similarly convert multiple whitespace characters into characters.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009





Return Arrays passed from LabVIEW to TestStand are transposed

When a VI connector pane passes an array from LabVIEW to TestStand, the array is transposed. For example, a 2D array of four columns and five rows from a LabVIEW VI appears as an array of five rows and four columns when stored in a TestStand PropertyObject.



Workaround: Pass the array back to LabVIEW, and the opposite transformation occurs to restore the original position of the elements.



Reported Version: 3.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009





Return devenv.exe process continues to run after you close Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 using the close (X) button

Devenv.exe process continues to run after you close Visual Studio 2010 using the close (X) button if TestStand launched the application when you clicked the Step Into button on the Debug toolbar in the sequence editor.



Workaround: Stop debugging before you close Visual Studio, select File>Exit to close Visual Studio, manually attach Visual Studio to TestStand before you perform the Step Into operation, or manually close the devenv.exe process using the Microsoft Windows Task Manager.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011





Return Attempting to build a TestStand User Interface in Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 might result in an error when you target the .NET Framework 2.0–3.5

Refer to the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article 5NK6NKXU, Why do I Receive an Error when Using Visual Studio 2010 to Build a TestStand User Interface?, located at http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/4AED737DA540A036862578D400457F66, for more information about this issue.



Workaround: Refer to the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article 5NK6NKXU, Why do I Receive an Error when Using Visual Studio 2010 to Build a TestStand User Interface?, located at http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/4AED737DA540A036862578D400457F66, for information about workarounds for this issue.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011





Return A warning can occur when you build a deployment that includes VIs that contain unsupported Microsoft Windows characters

If a deployment contains VIs that use characters that are not valid for Microsoft Windows files, such as the slash (<code>/</code>) or question mark (<code>?</code>) character, and you enable the <strong>Output VIs to Packed Project Library</strong> option in the LabVIEW VI Options dialog box, the TestStand Deployment Utility returns a warning similar to the following warning when building the deployment:<strong><code>Warning: Cannot update VI Path:Step '<stepName>', sequence '<sequenceName>', sequence file '<sequenceFilePath>'</code></strong>If you install the deployment on a target computer, the step the warning references does not not execute.This issue occurs because the paths for VIs contained within a packed project library must use only valid Windows filename characters, which is not the case for VIs within LLBs or LabVIEW libraries.



Workaround: Use only valid Windows filename characters when naming VIs and virtual folders.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/29/2012





Return Error -17500 occurs when you execute .NET code modules that deserialize types

Refer to the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article, knowledgeBase 65UDANUB: Why Do I Receive Error -17500 When Executing TestStand .NET Code Modules Which Deserialize Types?, for more information about this issue and available solutions.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 3.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/05/2013





Return TestStand does not update to display changes to MAX switch configuration

TestStand does not automatically refresh the switch configuration when it is saved in another process, such as Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). The Switch Executive Virtual Device drop-down menu does not update unless you restart TestStand.



Workaround: You can force the step to reload the configuration information by disabling and then re-enabling the Enable Switching option on the Switching panel of the Properties tab of the Step Settings pane.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/05/2013





Return VIs in a LabVIEW project saved in the instr.lib directory fail to load when you configure the LabVIEW Adapter to use the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine

Calling a VI code module returns a <strong><code>File Not Found</code></strong> error when all of the following conditions are true:<ul><li>A LabVIEW project contains the VI and a TestStand step specifies the project</li><li>The LabVIEW project file is saved in the <code>instr.lib</code> or <code>vi.lib</code> directory</li><li>You configure the LabVIEW Adapter to use the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine</li></ul>This error occurs because TestStand incorrectly generates the VI file path by replacing <code>LabVIEW\</code> with <code>TestStand\bin\</code>. This issue does not occur on a deployment target computer because the TestStand Deployment Utility moves the dependencies to a different location that does not experience this issue.



Workaround: Call the VI directly and do not specify a project path.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013





Return ATML reports that use tr5_horizontal.xsl and tr6_horizontal stylesheet do not display icons correctly when report path contains Japanese characters

When you execute a sequence file on a Japanese operating system and the report path contains Japanese characters, the ATML report stylesheet tr5_horizontal.xsl and tr6_horizontal cannot load the images for the expand/collapse button and the error icon. TestStand 2013 fixes this issue for all other stylesheets.



Workaround: Click on expand/collapse button twice.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: 2019 SP1 Added: 06/28/2013





Return LabVIEW code modules that use an identical name for a control and an indicator may cause unexpected behavior when used in a LabVIEW step

If you create a LabVIEW VI where a control and an indicator use the same name (for example, a control and an indicator both named "Numeric"), unexpected behavior may occur when you use that VI in a LabVIEW step. This behavior could include errors in the parameter list or a message stating that the parameter list does not match the VI prototype. In some cases, the behavior may change when you save and re-open the sequence file.



Workaround: National Instruments recommends that you rename controls and indicators in the VI so that no duplicate names exist.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/01/2014





Return Report generation errors may occur if Sequence Call steps are filtered out of an ATML Report with on-the-fly logging enabled

When generating ATML reports with On-The-Fly logging enabled, specifying a result filtering expression that excludes Sequence Call steps will return an "Index Out of Range" error and prevent the report from generating properly.



Workaround: Change the result filtering expression to include either all Sequence Call steps or all steps with a "Running" status. The following example shows this modification for the "Exclude Passed/Done" result filtering setting: Result.Status == "Passed" || Result.Status == "Done" || Result.Status == "Running"



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/01/2014





Return Attempting to perform a Step Into operation while paused at breakpoints in two threads will result in a Step Over operation being performed instead

If you are paused at breakpoints in two threads and attempt to Step Into one of the threads, a Step Over operation will be performed instead. This issue occurs only when execution is paused at multiple breakpoints simultaneously.



Workaround: Remove or disable breakpoints that could be encountered in threads other than the one you are currently debugging.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/19/2014





Return An error may result when multiple threads access and save a LabVIEW class reference stored in a StationGlobal or shared FileGlobal variable

When multiple threads access a LabVIEW class reference from a shared variable, such as a StationGlobal, and save the class reference back to the variable after a Class Member Call, an error may occur due to a race condition. This error occurs because the LabVIEW class reference may change during the Class Member Call, causing the previous class reference to be released. This outcome can result in other threads attempting to access a LabVIEW class reference that no longer exists. A -18001 error code is most commonly seen with this issue, but other error codes may also appear.



Workaround: Use one of the following workarounds to resolve this issue:<ul><li>Use local variables to store LabVIEW class references.</li><li>Do not save the LabVIEW class reference back to a shared variable after a Class Member Call step.</li></ul>



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/15/2014





Return The ListBox UIControl does not correctly refresh data when connected as an ExecutionList of Execution View Manager.

When creating a TestStand UI using a TestStand ListBox that is connected to an ExecutionList of the Execution View Manager, the control does not always show the correct list of executions. This problem is more noticeable for user interfaces that use the batch process model.



Workaround: Complete either of the following to work around this issue:<ul><li>Use a ComboBox.</li><li>Implement the ExecutionList functionality with a ListBox in the native language of the UI.</li></ul>



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015





Return -A -18002 type mismatch error may occur on a LabVIEW adapter step with parameters set to use a default value when the RunState.Execution.SetSequenceDefaultValues() TestStand API method is used in the execution.

When a LabVIEW code module is dynamically loaded but not dynamically unloaded and the RunState.Execution.SetSequenceDefaultValues() method is used to set default values for the sequence, the -18002 error will occur if the parameters for the LabVIEW code module are configured to pass a default value to the code module. This issue usually occurs when restarting an execution after a previous execution completes.



Workaround: Configure the LabVIEW adapter step to unload after the step executes. Additionally, you can prevent this issue from occurring by not restarting a completed execution.



Reported Version: 3.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015





Return On-The-Fly ATML reports will not show the updated serial number if the serial number is changed after the PreUUT callback.

When you are generating an ATML report with On-The-Fly reporting enabled, and you change the UUT serial number after the PreUUT callback, the serial number will not be updated in the report header.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015





Return LabVIEW code modules with a NI VeriStand .NET type definition reference as a VI parameter will fail to load in TestStand when the LabVIEW Development System is active.

This issue only occurs when using the Workspace Manager or Project reference from the NI VeriStand API. These references are .NET objects type definitions in LabVIEW.



Workaround: There are two ways to prevent this issue from occurring:<ul><li>Configure the LabVIEW adapter or the step to use the LabVIEW Runtime rather than the LabVIEW Development System.</li><li>In LabVIEW, disconnect the .NET reference from the LabVIEW type definition.</li></ul>



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015





Return Using the <xsl:output method="xml"> statement in a report stylesheet to transform report XML into a custom XML format will cause the report to not display properly after execution.

When displaying a report which uses a stylesheet with this statement in a TestStand ReportView control, such as in the Sequence Editor or a TestStand user interface, the report will not display properly. However, the report will appear properly when displayed in Internet Explorer.



Workaround: There are two ways to resolve this issue:<ul><li>Use the custom stylesheet to transform the XML format and set the output XML from this transform as the report string in the Report object within the Report result processing plugin.</li><li>Create a custom model plugin to generate the XML directly in the format you prefer to use.</li></ul>



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015





Return A type conflict dialog box generates when a file is loaded which contains a modified version of CommonResults or NI_UserCustomPrivileges types.

This issue occurs when the first file which uses one of the modified types is loaded, and occurs even if the Allow Automatic Type Resolution station option is set to Never.



Workaround: Complete either of the following steps to workaround this issue:<ul><li>Avoid modifying the CommonResults or NI_UserCustomPrivilege types.</li><li>Avoid using the Never option for the Allow Automatic Type Resolution station option. The Only if Type Palette file has the Higher Version option will not automatically resolve conflicts between two sequence files unless the type is also stored in a type palette file.</li></ul>



Reported Version: 4.2.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015





Return Expression error will occur when attempting to store a System.Object[] return value from a .NET code module into an array of 64-bit integers in TestStand.

When a .NET code module returns an array of 64-bit numbers as a System.Object[] data type, specifying a TestStand variable which is an array of 64-bit integers in the parameter expression for the return value will result in an expression error during sequence analysis.



Workaround: It is safe to ignore this error. The data is stored correctly in the TestStand array when the sequence is executed.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015





Return Editing a localized expression in the Variables View does not properly unlocalize the expression before storing the value back into the variable.

For example, editing an expression in the Variables View that is localized to use commas as decimal points will lead lead to unexpected token errors when the commas are stored instead of periods.



Workaround: Do not use the Variables View to edit expression values when using localized OS and TestStand settings, or turn off the localized decimal point option in OS or TestStand.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015





Return TestStand cannot find class definition in source files for VB.NET classes in Visual Studio

If you have configured your .NET step to use a VB.NET project and source file, and try to click the Edit Code button, TestStand will throw the following error: "The class definition for '<NameOfClass>' cannot be found in the specified source file or project."even though the class is defined in your source file.



Workaround: Navigate to the class definition manually.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/18/2016





Return Error -17313 or -18005 occurs when passing a .NET refnum constant in a cluster from newer versions of LabVIEW into TestStand

If a LabVIEW VI with a cluster that contains a .NET refnum is passed into TestStand, then error -17313 or -18005 may occur. An example of this type of refnum would be when you create a constant from a .NET terminal in LabVIEW.



Workaround: Construct the .NET object from a constructor node in LabVIEW, bundle it into a cluster, and pass that cluster out of LabVIEW.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/18/2016





Return LabVIEW "key down?" event is not triggered when using the space or enter keys for TestStand ActiveX button controls

LabVIEW UI event structures do not trigger a "key down?" or "key down" event on TestStand ActiveX Buttons, but other keystrokes do fire an event.



Workaround: Use a LabVIEW button and bind it to TestStand functionality.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/18/2016





Return Error -18005 occurs when passing a LabVIEW "Not a Path" constant from TestStand into LabVIEW

Passing a "Not a Path" constant from LabVIEW to TestStand and then passing that constant back from TestStand to LabVIEW in the LabVIEW RTE results in the following error: -18005; Failed to convert a TestStand type to a LabVIEW type or vice versa.



Workaround: Use an empty string instead of the "Not a Path" constant.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/18/2016





Return Expand and Report stylesheets for ATML 5.00 and ATML 6.01 Standards Report Document can display subsequent step results as indices results

If you configure the Looping section for a step without enabling the "Record Result of Each Iteration" option, an ATML 5.00 or 6.0.1 Standards Report Document that uses the Expand or Report stylesheets incorrectly displays the results for subsequent steps as the indices results for the looping step.



Workaround: Enable the "Record Result of Each Iteration" option, or use the Horizontal style sheet instead.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: 2019 SP1 Added: 12/13/2016





Return Database Viewer does not support viewing of an Oracle database through ODBC driver.

When you use Database Viewer to access an Oracle database through an ODBC driver, it results in an error that states "ORA-01406: fetched column value was truncated".



Workaround: Use an OLE DB provider to access the Oracle database, instead of an ODBC driver. Refer to the TestStand Help topic "Configuring Connection Strings" for examples of OLE DB connection strings and required Oracle client components for Oracle databases.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/13/2016





Return Database logging hangs and eventually errors when connection string uses Microsoft Access 2016 (ACE.OLEDB.16.0) provider

The error returned is -2147352567.



Workaround: 1) For 32-bit TestStand, use the Microsoft Access JET provider.2) For 32-bit or 64-bit TestStand, use the ACE.OLEDB.15.0 or ACE.OLEDB.12.0 provider (as long as ACE.OLEDB.16.0 is not installed).



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/14/2016





Return Limits for Numeric Limit Test and Multiple Numeric Limit Test steps do not show EQT comparison options when the comparison type is specified by an expression or when you are editing multiple steps

If the comparison type is specified by an expression or if you have selected more than one of these steps, the Limits tab options display only the non-EQT comparison types, which do not show Threshold Type and Nominal Value.



Workaround: Change expression to "EQT", set Threshold Type and Nominal Value, then switch Comparison Type back to combined expression.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2017





Return LabVIEW operator interfaces built in LabVIEW 2016 might be slow to exit

When you exit a LabVIEW operator interface built in LabVIEW 2016, the operator interface might be slow when exiting the process.



Workaround: Rebuild the operator interface in LabVIEW 2015 SP1 or earlier.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2017





Return Adding StationGlobals in Variables pane does not refresh the Property Selector view of a Property Loader step

If you add a new StationGlobal variable while the Step Settings for a Property Loader step are open on the Target File and Source Settings tab, the new variable is not automatically added in the Property Selector view.



Workaround: Switch tabs to refresh the Property Selector control.



Reported Version: 2016 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2017





Return Attempting to log INF, NAN, or IND values to a Microsoft SQL Server database results in an error.

Microsoft SQL Server FLOAT data type does NOT support storing +INF, -INF, NAN and IND as defined by IEEE 754.



Workaround: Update your schema to use a precondition expression to not log a value for non-finite values.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Return Tab order is incorrect in the LabVIEW NXG Simple User Interface.

N/A



Workaround: Fix the tab order in LabVIEW NXG and rebuild the executable.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Selecting a file path longer than 256 characters in the LabVIEW NXG Adapter will cause unexpected behavior.

N/A



Workaround: Do not use a file path longer than 256 characters.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return The /Version command line argument for the TestStand Version Selector does not work with minor versions.

When using a minor version, such as 16.1 (TestStand 2016 SP1) with the /Version argument, the TestStand Version Selector unregisters the active version, does not register any new version, and does not report any errors.



Workaround: Use the major version. For example, 16.0 instead of 16.1.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: 2019 SP1 Added: 01/26/2018





Return Invalid paths for non-LabVIEW steps do not migrate properly when using the TestStand LabVIEW NXG Conversion Utility.

If a step that does not use the LabVIEW adapter contains an invalid path in the original sequence file, the converted file will contain an empty string for the path. Additionally, absolute paths for the PropertyLoader steps will be unchanged by the conversion utility, instead of updating to a new absolute path to the converted output.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018





Return Unable to update existing type definition for an array of clusters containing an enum from a LabVIEW NXG code module.

The Create/Update Custom Data Type dialog box's option to "Update an Existing Type" will not update the TestStand type definition from LabVIEW NXG if the type has an array of clusters that contains an enum. After pressing the "Update an Existing Type" button you will see that no changes to the TestStand type definition were made.



Workaround: You can manually update the TestStand type definition, or delete the existing type and create a new type definition in TestStand.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018





Return LabVIEW Full-Featured UI hangs while running in the development environment while it loads a code module in a LabVIEW Project.

When running" Full UI - Top-Level VI.vi" from the LabVIEW Full-Featured UI example project in the LabVIEW Development Environment, a hang occurs when attempting to execute a sequence that contains a code module that loads from a separate LabVIEW project.



Workaround: The hang only occurs when running the UI in the LabVIEW Development Environment. Build the UI into TestExec.exe before executing the sequence.



Reported Version: 2016 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018





Return Analog Waveform variables that contain attributes generate a run-time error when passed to LabVIEW NXG.

If a local variable of an Analog Waveform is passed to a LabVIEW NXG code module and has one or more attributes, then a run-time error is generated when executing the step in the LabVIEW NXG Development Environment. The error will not occur when executing with the LabVIEW NXG Run-Time Engine.



Workaround: Set adapter configuration to use LabVIEW NXG Run-Time Engine.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018





Return When overwriting a LabVIEW NXG Project through TestStand, a new instance of LabVIEW NXG is launched with the same project name while the original project is still loaded in the first LabVIEW NXG instance.

When using the "Create New LabVIEW NXG Project..." option to overwrite an existing project, TestStand launches a second instance of LabVIEW NXG with the same name instead of replacing the existing LabVIEW NXG instance.



Workaround: Close the first instance of the LabVIEW NXG project or use LabVIEW NXG to overwrite a project.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018





Return LabVIEW NXG does not support a container with an array element of containers.

If a parameter for a LabVIEW NXG VI is a container with an element that is an array of containers, the step will not be configurable and will result in a compatibility error.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018





Return The Conversion Utility reports "Conversion of Files Completed", when no files have been converted.

If the user has read-only access to the output directory, the conversion utility will report "Conversion of Files Completed", but will also report the error "failed to copy files to target location".



Workaround: Use a directory with write access.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018





Return The Edit Code button for a C++ DLL does not work with Visual Studio 2017.

The Edit Code button will not work when targeting a C++ DLL project built with Visual Studio 2017.



Workaround: Manually open the Visual Studio 2017 project.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018





Return Common Parameters are Disabled When Selecting Multiple LabVIEW NXG Steps

When selecting multiple LabVIEW NXG steps to edit common properties, all properties will be disabled rendering them unable to be edited.



Workaround: Edit step properties individually.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018





Return Logging the default value of a LabVIEW complex number parameter fails

When the default value box for a LabVIEW complex number parameter is checked and logging for the parameter is enable, this will fail with an error stating "Unable to find variable or property".



Workaround: Uncheck the default value box and manually enter the default value.



Reported Version: 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: 2019 SP1 Added: 01/24/2019





Return Comments for a variable do not show up in ATML and XML reports

When logging variable to an ATML or XML report, the comments added to a variable are not written to the report.



Workaround: Customize the report or use HTML or ASCII report options



Reported Version: 2016 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/24/2019





Return Sequence Analyzer errors with "Invalid Escape Sequence in Expression" when using "\xNN" or "\NN"

TestStand recognizes "\xNN" or "\NN" as valid special string characters and will support them at run-time. At edit-time the Sequence Analyzer will throw an error when handling strings with these characters.



Workaround: You can use Chr(0x30) as a substitute. Longer strings can be concatenated together via "&", Chr(0x30) & Chr(0x31) & Chr(0x32). Or the Sequence analyzer rule can also be configured to be ignore.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/24/2019





Return TestStand Diff and Merge Utility produces unreadable XML report when analyzing sequences with invalid characters

The utility will produces an unreadable XML report when processing strings that contain characters outside of the XML valid character range, such as ASCII control characters. This can commonly occur in situations where raw data is stored in a string.



Workaround: Remove invalid characters from the sequence.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: 2019 SP1 Added: 01/24/2019





Return Create Code for DLL Step does not work with Visual Studio and unspecified source files

For a DLL step that is configured to "Create and Edit Code in Visual Studio" and a source file is not specified, when the "Create Code" button is pressed a "File not found" error will pop-up.



Workaround: Create code with LabWindows/CVI, a plain text file, or specify source files.



Reported Version: 2016 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/24/2019





Return Random function in TestStand expressions can return the same value if re-seeded on every call

When looping over the Random() function in a TestStand expression, if the random value is re-seeded on every call to the function over time it can return the same value on repeated calls. In general, re-seeding a pseudo-random number generator is something that should be done once, or at least rarely, for the lifetime of the use of that generator because it resets the pseudo-random number distribution.



Workaround: Only re-seed the number once, not on every call.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: 2019 SP1 Added: 01/24/2019





Return "Generate SQL" button of the Database Results Processor will output SQL of previous database connection string

If the configuration of the database connection string is changed in the Database Results Processor, then the "Generate SQL" button is pressed, the SQL output will still be for the previous configuration of the database connection string.



Workaround: Save changes to connection string and reopen dialog before using Generate SQL button.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/24/2019





Return When operation type is set to 'Set attribute' using the Python adapter, the first row representing the return type is shown in the parameters control



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019





Return In the C++ Full Feature User Interface, right-clicking on an IO configuration and choosing "Select" or "View Details" will cause the User Interface to crash



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019





Return When using the Create/Update Data Type from Struct dialog in the C++ and CVI adapters, TestStand does not get the array sizes for embedded arrays



Workaround: Manually set array sizes in struct passing for the data type.



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019





Return For a LabVIEW code module step, selecting the Override Settings tab in the LabVIEW module settings dialog causes a hang when running the LabVIEW User Interface from the LabVIEW Development Environment



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019





Return When a executing a sequence file with the remote engine using the batch process model, property object leaks are reported

The property leak data mentions leaks about both sequence file and execution objects, as well as the result processor sequence files even though result processing may be disabled.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2017 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019





Return If the SystemLink Server cannot be reached and the report type is set to HTML and PDF reporting is enabled, TestStand will crash

N/A



Workaround: Ensure that the SystemLink Server can be reached from the client machine.



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019





Return Executing many modal message box popups with a picture back to back can cause a message box to not appear

When executing a sequence with multiple modal message popups with a picture sometimes causes a dialog box to not appear. The Sequence Editor will still be running, but the execution will be hung on that step. The running thread must be terminated to end the execution.



Workaround: Remove the Modal option or the picture to prevent this from occurring.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019





Return "Invalid VI Reference" reported during edit-time for a broken VI when the adapter is set to use the LabVIEW Run-time Engine

When a broken VI is selected for the module in the TestStand LabVIEW step settings panel, with the adapter configured to RTE, the error message reports "Invalid VI Reference," which does not match what appears in the error log for the VI.



Workaround: View the detailed error report log and fix the broken VI.



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: 2019 SP1 Added: 05/22/2019





Return When a Python module is inspected, attributes with type annotation are not listed in the combo box



Workaround: Manually type the attribute name in the editable combo box control.



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: 2019 SP1 Added: 05/22/2019





Return If LabVIEW VIs containing TestStand palette VIs are opened after TestStand Palette VIs have been removed or not added by Version Selector, LabVIEW incorrectly asks to install the NI GOOP Development Suite



Workaround: Run TestStand Version Selector or launch the Sequence Editor before opening any LabVIEW VIs that contain TestStand palette files.



Reported Version: 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2019