TestStand 2019 Bug Fixes

The following items are Bug Fixes in TestStand 2019.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue Issue Details

465052 - SequenceAdapter.GetSequenceFile() does not enforce Absolute Path If you pass in a relative path to the SequenceAdapter.GetSequenceFile() Method's path parameter, the method accepts this and will execute, often causing errors.

544563 - GetGUIDAsString in Modelsupport2.dll does not generate properly formatted GUIDs There is a missing hyphen when the GetGUIDAsString function is used to generate a GUID.

566400 - LabVIEW VI absolute path check does not handle PPLs properly At load time, when the LabVIEW Adapter checks VI paths to make sure they are not pointing to two different copies of VIs with the same name, the code does not properly account for packed project libraries (PPLs). If two steps reference a VI with the same name in the same PPL located in different places on disk, the first VI loaded should be used for both VI calls. However, because the function that checks the VI paths does not correctly handle PPLs, an error is generated.

658319 - Connector panes that reference large LabVIEW class hierarchies reload the entire hierarchy when selecting a step. If a LabVIEW step references a VI whose connector pane uses data value references or directly uses a large LabVIEW class, the TestStand Sequence Editor reloads the step and all of its dependencies each time the step is selected.

678105 - The TestStand Deployment Utility returns the error -19062 when deploying components to a local repository or package installer. If the "NI Certificates Installer" package is not installed on the system, and NI Package Manager cannot locate the package on one of its feeds, when the TestStand Deployment Utility attempts to include NI Certificates package in the distribution, the build returns "error -19062: Could not calculate EULA dependencies".

684110 - Clicking on the filter icon for the file column in the log window of the TestStand LabVIEW NXG Conversion Utility throws an exception. When pressing the filter icon button in the TestStand LabVIEW NXG Conversion Utility, the exception "Object reference not set to an instance of an object." occurs.

684203 - Unable to load LabVIEW NXG VI under ThisComputer target from project in a path with multibyte characters. If you try to configure a step to load a LabVIEW NXG VI that is placed under the ThisComputer target in the project, and the project is located in a path with multi-byte characters, then you will receive the error "Error thrown in Get VI - LoadEnvoyAsync: Error loading envoy for specified document".

686846 - Calling DisplayFlagsDialog() in an application without the UI Controls does not expose the same functionality as an application that contains UI Controls

691732 - Max and Min functions are not NaN aware in expressions

695916 - "Access Denied" Error launching TestStand when Windows user name has Japanese characters When trying to launch TestStand from a user with Japanese characters in the user name, TestStand throws an "Access Denied" error.

709638 - Timestamp UTC value will change for a LabVIEW VI step if the sequence file is opened in a different time zone but no edit is done to the step or sequence

710154 - Editing a Sequence Analyzer rule that references a LabVIEW NXG code module crashes the Sequence Analyzer dialog If a rule has been created in the Sequence Analyzer that refers to a LabVIEW NXG code module, then when the "Edit Rule" button is hit it will cause the Sequence Analyzer Available Rules dialog to crash.

711553 - Changing base destination of a packed project library in the TestStand Deployment Utility causes the build to fail When building a packed project library with the Deployment Utility, you can select the .lvlibp item in the distributed files tab and change the base destination of the library. If you do so, the VIs in the library are incorrectly configured to have a destination subdirectory which matches the library name. This invalid setting causes the build to fail.

716835 - Time Stamp conversion fails intermittently when value passes between TestStand and LabVIEW At random times when Time Stamps are passed back and forth between TestStand and LabVIEW, TestStand sends a Time Stamp string with a resolution of 0.0001 seconds instead of 0.001 seconds. This causes LabVIEW to default to an empty "00:00:00.000 PM MM/DD/YYYY" Time Stamp.

726406 - When using the FileOpenMode_Uniquify File Open Mode in the New CSV Output Stream, the non-uniquified name is shown in the report