LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Patch Details

Table of Contents

  1. System Requirements
  2. Installing the Patch
  3. Fixed Issues

1. System Requirements

This document contains information about all patches available for LabVIEW NXG 3.1. The same system requirements for LabVIEW NXG 3.1 apply to these patches. Refer to the LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Readme for more information about system requirements.

 

2. Installing the Patch

See the following document for instructions on installing patches to the LabVIEW NXG Development Environment: LabVIEW NXG Patch Installation Instructions

 

3. Fixed Issues

All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW NXG 3.1 installations.

 

Issues Fixed in LabVIEW NXG 3.1.1 Patch

ID Description
732003 Descriptions within Distributions extend beyond viewable screen.
732659 Probes for images will not show the image for debugging.
732988 In rare instances, interacting with tree controls can cause LabVIEW NXG to crash.
733954 Opening DAQmx 18.6 examples causes LabVIEW NXG to crash.
734403 When Windows menus areset to right-handed alignment, LabVIEW NXG Palettes appear in an incorrect location.
736798 When installing NXG 3.1 on top of an existing NXG 3.0 installation, the MATLAB Interface will no longer execute.

 

