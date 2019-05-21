LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Patch Details

1. System Requirements

This document contains information about all patches available for LabVIEW NXG 3.1. The same system requirements for LabVIEW NXG 3.1 apply to these patches. Refer to the LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Readme for more information about system requirements.

Back to Top

2. Installing the Patch

See the following document for instructions on installing patches to the LabVIEW NXG Development Environment: LabVIEW NXG Patch Installation Instructions

Back to Top

3. Fixed Issues

All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW NXG 3.1 installations.