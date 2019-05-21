LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Patch Details

1. System Requirements
This document contains information about all patches available for LabVIEW NXG 3.1. The same system requirements for LabVIEW NXG 3.1 apply to these patches. Refer to the LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Readme for more information about system requirements.
2. Installing the Patch
See the following document for instructions on installing patches to the LabVIEW NXG Development Environment: LabVIEW NXG Patch Installation Instructions
3. Fixed Issues
All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW NXG 3.1 installations.
Issues Fixed in LabVIEW NXG 3.1.1 Patch
|ID
|Description
|732003
|Descriptions within Distributions extend beyond viewable screen.
|732659
|Probes for images will not show the image for debugging.
|732988
|In rare instances, interacting with tree controls can cause LabVIEW NXG to crash.
|733954
|Opening DAQmx 18.6 examples causes LabVIEW NXG to crash.
|734403
|When Windows menus areset to right-handed alignment, LabVIEW NXG Palettes appear in an incorrect location.
|736798
|When installing NXG 3.1 on top of an existing NXG 3.0 installation, the MATLAB Interface will no longer execute.