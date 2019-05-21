LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module Patch Details

1. System Requirements

This document contains information about all patches available for LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module. The same system requirements for LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module apply to these patches. Refer to the LabVIEW NXG Web Module 3.1 Readme for more information about system requirements.

Back to Top

2. Installing the Patch

If you are upgrading from a previous installation of the LabVIEW NXG Web Module, install from the Updates tab in NI Package Manager.

If you do not currently have the LabVIEW NXG Web Module installed, go to NI Package Manager >> Add-Ons >> LabVIEW NXG Web Module, and install LabVIEW NXG Web Module 3.1. This installer will include the patch.

If you are installing this patch on an offline machine, download the offline installer by going to the LabVIEW NXG Web Module download page.

Back to Top

3. Fixed Issues

All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module installations.