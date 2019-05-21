LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module Patch Details

Publish Date: May 21, 2019

Table of Contents

  1. System Requirements
  2. Installing the Patch
  3. Fixed Issues
  4. Related Links

1. System Requirements

This document contains information about all patches available for LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module. The same system requirements for LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module apply to these patches. Refer to the LabVIEW NXG Web Module 3.1 Readme for more information about system requirements.

 

2. Installing the Patch

If you are upgrading from a previous installation of the LabVIEW NXG Web Module, install from the Updates tab in NI Package Manager.

If you do not currently have the LabVIEW NXG Web Module installed, go to NI Package Manager >> Add-Ons >> LabVIEW NXG Web Module, and install LabVIEW NXG Web Module 3.1. This installer will include the patch.

If you are installing this patch on an offline machine, download the offline installer by going to the LabVIEW NXG Web Module download page.

 

3. Fixed Issues

All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module installations.

 

Issues Fixed in LabVIEW NXG 3.1.1 Web Module Patch

ID Description
735323 Using the Intensity Graph may result in performance issues.
736296 Installing the Web Module does not install SystemLink APIs for LabVIEW 2019.
734874 Fixed a wiring issue in the Queued Message Handler template for Web VIs.
736527 Certain Property Nodes may not update graphs properly.

4. Related Links

 

