LabVIEW 2019 Toolkits Known Issues

Overview

This document contains known issues for LabVIEW 2019 toolkits. The following toolkits are included:
  • Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
  • Biomedical Toolkit
  • Database Connectivity Toolkit
  • Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
  • Digital Filter Design Toolkit
  • GPU Analysis Toolkit
  • Multicore Analysis and Sparse Matrix Toolkit
  • Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
  • Unit Test Framework Toolkit
  • VI Analyzer Toolkit
  • Electric Motor Simulation Toolkit

Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered. If a particular LabVIEW toolkit is not listed below, it currently has no known issues. The LabVIEW 2019 Platform Known Issues contains a full listing of known issues, including LabVIEW Development System and modules.

Refer to the Third Party Licensing & Activation Toolkit group on the NI Community website for questions or information about any known issues in the Third Party Licensing & Activation Toolkit.

Known Issues by Category

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW 2018 Toolkits sorted by Category.

ID Known Issue
Toolkit - Advanced Signal Processing
431453

Return		 TSA Principal Component Analysis (Array).vi does not correctly calculate the covariance matrix when the "unified?" input is sent to False.
N/A

Workaround: Use the TSA Covariance (Array).vi which is located at "vi.lib\addons\Time Series Analysis\Statistical Analysis.llb\TSA Covariance (Array).vi"

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/25/2014
Toolkit - Database Connectivity
575865

Return		 Adding a "Date/Time" column using DB Tools Create Table and a MySQL database creates a column of date only
When using the DB Tools Create Table function to create a new table on a MySQL database and using a "Date/Time" column as one of the column types, the column created is only storing the date.

Workaround: Use a DB Tools Execute Query function to add a column to the table of the correct type using SQL Code after creating the table.

Reported Version: 2015    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/08/2016
580060

Return		 When using the SQL Server Native Client 10.0 provider, authentication occurs through Windows Integrated Security Authentication rather than through SQL Server Authentication
When the SQL Server Native Client 10.0 provider is used to connect to a database, authentication defaults to Windows Integrated Security Authentication. If an incorrect username and password combination exists in the UDL file, it is still possible for authentication to succeed through Windows Integrated Security Authentication.

Workaround: Use the "Microsoft OLE DB Provider for SQL Server" provider

Reported Version: 2015    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
618979

Return		 No error is returned if an empty 2D array of variants is passed to the Database Variant to Data VI
In other cases, if an empty variant data type is passed to the Database Variant to Data VI, error 91 is returned. This error does not occur if a 2D array of variants is passed to the Database Variant to Data VI

Workaround: Check for empty arrays before the Database Variant to Data function

Reported Version: 2016    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
642656

Return		 Using "Connect to ACCDB Database" Example crashes when run multiple times with Access Database Engine 2016
When you run the "Connect to ACCDB Database" Example to connect to example "Access2007.accdb" database, LabVIEW will crash if you run the VI multiple times.

Workaround: Change the VI to prompt the user to configure the connection. After completing the prompt steps once, you can reconnect the connection information string and no longer see the crash.

Reported Version: 2016    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
Toolkit - Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
658326

Return		 The Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit may become unresponsive when searching for special characters.
When searching a trace for specific combinations of special characters, the Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit will return an error and become unresponsive. The user will have to end the task to close the toolkit.

Workaround: Remove the special characters from the search string.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/18/2018
Toolkit - Electric Motor Simulation
602771

Return		 Reading ANSYS files on French operating system may fail if file uses periods instead of commas
Reading ANSYS model files on French operating system may fail if the model file was generated using periods as decimal point representation.

Workaround: Replace periods with commas in the ANSYS file being read.

Reported Version: 2015 32-bit    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/31/2016
603681

Return		 ACIM/PMSM Constant Parameter Model Control Simulation examples fail to deploy to RT targets on Chinese & Japanese operating systems.
ACIM/PMSM Constant Parameter Model Control Simulation examples fail to deploy to RT targets on Chinese & Japanese operating systems.

Workaround: Examples will successfully deploy after force compilation of the example VI and its subVIs as per the instructions that this KB: http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/C1C6FE6231966E278625661F0054A970

Reported Version: 2015 32-bit    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 09/06/2016
Toolkit - Other
412822

Return		 Issues with the Biomedical Workbench when you downgrade the Biomedical Toolkit from 2013 to 2012
If you downgrade the Biomedical Toolkit from the 2013 release to the 2012 release, the Biomedical Workbench reports an error, and the positions of the application icons are incorrect.

Workaround: Delete the following files from the Biomedical Toolkit\Workbench\data directory to solve this problem:
Applications.dat, IconsData.dat, and SeekBtnData.dat.
This restores the Biomedical Workbench to the default setting. However, the Biomedical Workbench loses all application icons that you added to the Biomedical Workbench.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/09/2014
401311

Return		 VI Analyzer Quick Launch Does not work without a project
When trying to use the "Quick Launch" functionality of the VI Analyzer on a VI, the Tools»VI Analyzer»Quick Launch menu is not present.

Workaround: Relaunch LabVIEW or open a project to view the Quick Launch menu.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/08/2016
Toolkit - Report Generation
188911

Return		 Control image alignment incorrect when "new report page" VI is used
When using Append Control Image to Report.vi, the alignment of some images are ignored when New Report Page.vi is used between appended images. This problem only exists with Office 2007. Other versions - Office 2003 and Office 2010 do not exhibit this behavior.

Workaround: Use a New Report Line.vi between appending the image and the New Page.vi

Reported Version: 2009 32-bit    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/16/2010
312071

Return		 Error 7 when using Report Generation Toolkit VIs in a DLL
By default Report Generation Toolkit VI's are compiled into the DLL, but can't be executed from within the DLL.

Workaround: The DLL will run correctly if you include the Report Generation toolkit lvclass dependencies in a separate support directory and specify that they are always included in a data directory.

Reported Version: 2011 32-bit    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2012
382455

Return		 Microsoft Excel Template named cell range font size is overwritten
When appending cell data to named cell ranges from Microsoft Excel Templates, font size is always size 10pt.

Workaround: Use Excel Set Cell Font.vi to manually set the desired font for each named range.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/25/2013
391394

Return		 Dates are Reversed by Excel Easy Table.vi on Non-US Languages
The month and day are reversed when exporting data to Excel for languages other than US-English. For example 03/02/2013 (3rd of February 2013) in LabVIEW is exported as 02/03/2013 and considered as 2nd of March 2013 by Excel.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/02/2013
472835

Return		 The Save Report to File.vi requires the "report file path" terminal to be wired, but is not set as a required input
The VI will return Error -41003 when running the VI if the path is not wired or empty. This requirement is enforced in the VI itself, so it will not break the run arrow.

Workaround: Wire the file path of the report to the VI.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/09/2014
637867

Return		 LabVIEW 64-bit on Mac OS X ignores the orientation specified in the Layout Options input of the Easy Print VI Panel or Documentation VI.
N/A

Workaround: Use LabVIEW 32-bit for Mac OS X or configure the printing device instead.

Reported Version: 2015    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
642790

Return		 Executables built on a machine with version 1609 of Office 365 and run on earlier versions crash when trying to save Excel sheets
In version 1609 of Office 365, the ActiveX API for interacting with Excel was changed. The SaveAs method now has a new parameter called WorkIdentity. If you run an executable that has this new parameter on the invoke node on a version before 1609, the executable will crash when attempting to save the Excel file.

If the executable is built in a version prior to 1609, it will run on later versions with no issues.

Workaround: Ensure both the build and deployment machines have the same version of Office installed, use a version earlier than 1609 to build the executable, or build the Excel_Save_Workbook VI into a Packed Project Library.

Reported Version: 2016    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
Toolkit - Unit Test Framework
120941

Return		 Code Coverage analysis is not supported on LabVIEW Real-Time
The Unit Test Framework Toolkit cannot measure code coverage on real-time (RT) targets. The result will always be zero.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/06/2009
175831

Return		 Cannot create a test for an XY Graph
If the VI has a XY Graph control as input or output, creating a test for this VI will fail, usually with the error "The following control name is not unique". You will get an error saying that the control name is not unique.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/23/2009
171553

Return		 File load conflict after dragging multiple LV Classes to another context
You will get loading conflict for lvtest files if you open a project which has multiple LV Classes and those classes have lvtest files of the same name.
Loading any VI will also be very slow if you have this loading conflict in your project.

Workaround: Rename the lvtest files to different names. Or remove those lvtest files from the project and re-add them.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/05/2009
420795

Return		 When creating a custom LV project template with the Unit Test Framework .lvtest file, the new project will overwrite the original template when saving instead of creating a new instance with new files.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
466818

Return		 Error 1527 will occur when running the example "Programmatically Run Tests from Projects.vi" referencing the example project "LV Class.lvproj."

Workaround: 1. Open LV Class.lvproj
2. Open by double clicking in Windows Explorer "Programmatically Run Tests from Projects.vi" (Now the VI will be in the LV Class.lvproj LabVIEW instance)
3. Modify "Programmatically Run Tests from Projects.vi" to run LV Class.lvproj
4. Run the VI

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
475037

Return		 Enabling loop iteration parallelism in For Loops results lower code coverage than expected
A For Loop configured for parallelism is incorrectly counted as an uncovered diagram when calculating code coverage

Workaround: Turn off parallelism or set the for loop to "Allow debugging" for the code coverage test

Reported Version: 2011 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 06/02/2014
471993

Return		 Cannot create Unit Test for VI with control connected to the terminal and inside a tab control
This result in an error:
LabVIEW: Type Mismatch: Object cannot be cast into the specified type.

Workaround: If possible, do not have a control connected to the VI's terminal and inside a tab control.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/09/2014
555738

Return		 In certain cases, Unit Test Framework cannot detect a LV Class object inside a Packed Project Library when block diagrams are removed.

Workaround: Set the block diagram of the VI calling the LV Class to not be removed in the Packed Project Library's build specification.

Reported Version: 2014    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/09/2016
683963

Return		 The Unit Test Framework may remove trailing zeros from fixed point numbers in the reports it generates.

Workaround: Change the numeric representation of the number, or append a small value to the number so the zeros are displayed.

Reported Version: 2017    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/18/2018

