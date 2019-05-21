LabVIEW 2019 Toolkits Known Issues

Known Issues by Category
The following items are known issues in LabVIEW 2018 Toolkits sorted by Category.
|ID
|Known Issue
|Toolkit - Advanced Signal Processing
|431453
Return
|TSA Principal Component Analysis (Array).vi does not correctly calculate the covariance matrix when the "unified?" input is sent to False.
N/A
Workaround: Use the TSA Covariance (Array).vi which is located at "vi.lib\addons\Time Series Analysis\Statistical Analysis.llb\TSA Covariance (Array).vi"
|Toolkit - Database Connectivity
|575865
Return
|Adding a "Date/Time" column using DB Tools Create Table and a MySQL database creates a column of date only
When using the DB Tools Create Table function to create a new table on a MySQL database and using a "Date/Time" column as one of the column types, the column created is only storing the date.
Workaround: Use a DB Tools Execute Query function to add a column to the table of the correct type using SQL Code after creating the table.
|580060
Return
|When using the SQL Server Native Client 10.0 provider, authentication occurs through Windows Integrated Security Authentication rather than through SQL Server Authentication
When the SQL Server Native Client 10.0 provider is used to connect to a database, authentication defaults to Windows Integrated Security Authentication. If an incorrect username and password combination exists in the UDL file, it is still possible for authentication to succeed through Windows Integrated Security Authentication.
Workaround: Use the "Microsoft OLE DB Provider for SQL Server" provider
|618979
Return
|No error is returned if an empty 2D array of variants is passed to the Database Variant to Data VI
In other cases, if an empty variant data type is passed to the Database Variant to Data VI, error 91 is returned. This error does not occur if a 2D array of variants is passed to the Database Variant to Data VI
Workaround: Check for empty arrays before the Database Variant to Data function
|642656
Return
|Using "Connect to ACCDB Database" Example crashes when run multiple times with Access Database Engine 2016
When you run the "Connect to ACCDB Database" Example to connect to example "Access2007.accdb" database, LabVIEW will crash if you run the VI multiple times.
Workaround: Change the VI to prompt the user to configure the connection. After completing the prompt steps once, you can reconnect the connection information string and no longer see the crash.
|Toolkit - Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
|658326
Return
|The Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit may become unresponsive when searching for special characters.
When searching a trace for specific combinations of special characters, the Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit will return an error and become unresponsive. The user will have to end the task to close the toolkit.
Workaround: Remove the special characters from the search string.
|Toolkit - Electric Motor Simulation
|602771
Return
|Reading ANSYS files on French operating system may fail if file uses periods instead of commas
Reading ANSYS model files on French operating system may fail if the model file was generated using periods as decimal point representation.
Workaround: Replace periods with commas in the ANSYS file being read.
|603681
Return
|ACIM/PMSM Constant Parameter Model Control Simulation examples fail to deploy to RT targets on Chinese & Japanese operating systems.
ACIM/PMSM Constant Parameter Model Control Simulation examples fail to deploy to RT targets on Chinese & Japanese operating systems.
Workaround: Examples will successfully deploy after force compilation of the example VI and its subVIs as per the instructions that this KB: http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/C1C6FE6231966E278625661F0054A970
|Toolkit - Other
|412822
Return
|Issues with the Biomedical Workbench when you downgrade the Biomedical Toolkit from 2013 to 2012
If you downgrade the Biomedical Toolkit from the 2013 release to the 2012 release, the Biomedical Workbench reports an error, and the positions of the application icons are incorrect.
Workaround: Delete the following files from the Biomedical Toolkit\Workbench\data directory to solve this problem:
Applications.dat, IconsData.dat, and SeekBtnData.dat.
This restores the Biomedical Workbench to the default setting. However, the Biomedical Workbench loses all application icons that you added to the Biomedical Workbench.
|401311
Return
|VI Analyzer Quick Launch Does not work without a project
When trying to use the "Quick Launch" functionality of the VI Analyzer on a VI, the Tools»VI Analyzer»Quick Launch menu is not present.
Workaround: Relaunch LabVIEW or open a project to view the Quick Launch menu.
|Toolkit - Report Generation
|188911
Return
|Control image alignment incorrect when "new report page" VI is used
When using Append Control Image to Report.vi, the alignment of some images are ignored when New Report Page.vi is used between appended images. This problem only exists with Office 2007. Other versions - Office 2003 and Office 2010 do not exhibit this behavior.
Workaround: Use a New Report Line.vi between appending the image and the New Page.vi
|312071
Return
|Error 7 when using Report Generation Toolkit VIs in a DLL
By default Report Generation Toolkit VI's are compiled into the DLL, but can't be executed from within the DLL.
Workaround: The DLL will run correctly if you include the Report Generation toolkit lvclass dependencies in a separate support directory and specify that they are always included in a data directory.
|382455
Return
|Microsoft Excel Template named cell range font size is overwritten
When appending cell data to named cell ranges from Microsoft Excel Templates, font size is always size 10pt.
Workaround: Use Excel Set Cell Font.vi to manually set the desired font for each named range.
|391394
Return
|Dates are Reversed by Excel Easy Table.vi on Non-US Languages
The month and day are reversed when exporting data to Excel for languages other than US-English. For example 03/02/2013 (3rd of February 2013) in LabVIEW is exported as 02/03/2013 and considered as 2nd of March 2013 by Excel.
Workaround: N/A
|472835
Return
|The Save Report to File.vi requires the "report file path" terminal to be wired, but is not set as a required input
The VI will return Error -41003 when running the VI if the path is not wired or empty. This requirement is enforced in the VI itself, so it will not break the run arrow.
Workaround: Wire the file path of the report to the VI.
|637867
Return
|LabVIEW 64-bit on Mac OS X ignores the orientation specified in the Layout Options input of the Easy Print VI Panel or Documentation VI.
N/A
Workaround: Use LabVIEW 32-bit for Mac OS X or configure the printing device instead.
|642790
Return
|Executables built on a machine with version 1609 of Office 365 and run on earlier versions crash when trying to save Excel sheets
In version 1609 of Office 365, the ActiveX API for interacting with Excel was changed. The SaveAs method now has a new parameter called WorkIdentity. If you run an executable that has this new parameter on the invoke node on a version before 1609, the executable will crash when attempting to save the Excel file.
If the executable is built in a version prior to 1609, it will run on later versions with no issues.
Workaround: Ensure both the build and deployment machines have the same version of Office installed, use a version earlier than 1609 to build the executable, or build the Excel_Save_Workbook VI into a Packed Project Library.
|Toolkit - Unit Test Framework
|120941
Return
|Code Coverage analysis is not supported on LabVIEW Real-Time
The Unit Test Framework Toolkit cannot measure code coverage on real-time (RT) targets. The result will always be zero.
Workaround: N/A
|175831
Return
|Cannot create a test for an XY Graph
If the VI has a XY Graph control as input or output, creating a test for this VI will fail, usually with the error "The following control name is not unique". You will get an error saying that the control name is not unique.
Workaround: N/A
|171553
Return
|File load conflict after dragging multiple LV Classes to another context
You will get loading conflict for lvtest files if you open a project which has multiple LV Classes and those classes have lvtest files of the same name.
Loading any VI will also be very slow if you have this loading conflict in your project.
Workaround: Rename the lvtest files to different names. Or remove those lvtest files from the project and re-add them.
|420795
Return
|When creating a custom LV project template with the Unit Test Framework .lvtest file, the new project will overwrite the original template when saving instead of creating a new instance with new files.
Workaround: N/A
|466818
Return
|Error 1527 will occur when running the example "Programmatically Run Tests from Projects.vi" referencing the example project "LV Class.lvproj."
Workaround: 1. Open LV Class.lvproj
2. Open by double clicking in Windows Explorer "Programmatically Run Tests from Projects.vi" (Now the VI will be in the LV Class.lvproj LabVIEW instance)
3. Modify "Programmatically Run Tests from Projects.vi" to run LV Class.lvproj
4. Run the VI
|475037
Return
|Enabling loop iteration parallelism in For Loops results lower code coverage than expected
A For Loop configured for parallelism is incorrectly counted as an uncovered diagram when calculating code coverage
Workaround: Turn off parallelism or set the for loop to "Allow debugging" for the code coverage test
|471993
Return
|Cannot create Unit Test for VI with control connected to the terminal and inside a tab control
This result in an error:
LabVIEW: Type Mismatch: Object cannot be cast into the specified type.
Workaround: If possible, do not have a control connected to the VI's terminal and inside a tab control.
|555738
Return
|In certain cases, Unit Test Framework cannot detect a LV Class object inside a Packed Project Library when block diagrams are removed.
Workaround: Set the block diagram of the VI calling the LV Class to not be removed in the Packed Project Library's build specification.
|683963
Return
|The Unit Test Framework may remove trailing zeros from fixed point numbers in the reports it generates.
Workaround: Change the numeric representation of the number, or append a small value to the number so the zeros are displayed.
Document last updated on 5/18/2018