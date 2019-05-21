LabVIEW 2019 Toolkits Known Issues

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW 2018 Toolkits sorted by Category.

ID Known Issue

431453



Return TSA Principal Component Analysis (Array).vi does not correctly calculate the covariance matrix when the "unified?" input is sent to False.

N/A



Workaround: Use the TSA Covariance (Array).vi which is located at "vi.lib\addons\Time Series Analysis\Statistical Analysis.llb\TSA Covariance (Array).vi"



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/25/2014

575865



Return Adding a "Date/Time" column using DB Tools Create Table and a MySQL database creates a column of date only

When using the DB Tools Create Table function to create a new table on a MySQL database and using a "Date/Time" column as one of the column types, the column created is only storing the date.



Workaround: Use a DB Tools Execute Query function to add a column to the table of the correct type using SQL Code after creating the table.



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016

580060



Return When using the SQL Server Native Client 10.0 provider, authentication occurs through Windows Integrated Security Authentication rather than through SQL Server Authentication

When the SQL Server Native Client 10.0 provider is used to connect to a database, authentication defaults to Windows Integrated Security Authentication. If an incorrect username and password combination exists in the UDL file, it is still possible for authentication to succeed through Windows Integrated Security Authentication.



Workaround: Use the "Microsoft OLE DB Provider for SQL Server" provider



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

618979



Return No error is returned if an empty 2D array of variants is passed to the Database Variant to Data VI

In other cases, if an empty variant data type is passed to the Database Variant to Data VI, error 91 is returned. This error does not occur if a 2D array of variants is passed to the Database Variant to Data VI



Workaround: Check for empty arrays before the Database Variant to Data function



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

642656



Return Using "Connect to ACCDB Database" Example crashes when run multiple times with Access Database Engine 2016

When you run the "Connect to ACCDB Database" Example to connect to example "Access2007.accdb" database, LabVIEW will crash if you run the VI multiple times.



Workaround: Change the VI to prompt the user to configure the connection. After completing the prompt steps once, you can reconnect the connection information string and no longer see the crash.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

658326



Return The Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit may become unresponsive when searching for special characters.

When searching a trace for specific combinations of special characters, the Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit will return an error and become unresponsive. The user will have to end the task to close the toolkit.



Workaround: Remove the special characters from the search string.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2018

602771



Return Reading ANSYS files on French operating system may fail if file uses periods instead of commas

Reading ANSYS model files on French operating system may fail if the model file was generated using periods as decimal point representation.



Workaround: Replace periods with commas in the ANSYS file being read.



Reported Version: 2015 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/31/2016

603681



Return ACIM/PMSM Constant Parameter Model Control Simulation examples fail to deploy to RT targets on Chinese & Japanese operating systems.

ACIM/PMSM Constant Parameter Model Control Simulation examples fail to deploy to RT targets on Chinese & Japanese operating systems.



Workaround: Examples will successfully deploy after force compilation of the example VI and its subVIs as per the instructions that this KB: http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/C1C6FE6231966E278625661F0054A970



Reported Version: 2015 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/06/2016

412822



Return Issues with the Biomedical Workbench when you downgrade the Biomedical Toolkit from 2013 to 2012

If you downgrade the Biomedical Toolkit from the 2013 release to the 2012 release, the Biomedical Workbench reports an error, and the positions of the application icons are incorrect.



Workaround: Delete the following files from the Biomedical Toolkit\Workbench\data directory to solve this problem:

Applications.dat, IconsData.dat, and SeekBtnData.dat.

This restores the Biomedical Workbench to the default setting. However, the Biomedical Workbench loses all application icons that you added to the Biomedical Workbench.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/09/2014

401311



Return VI Analyzer Quick Launch Does not work without a project

When trying to use the "Quick Launch" functionality of the VI Analyzer on a VI, the Tools»VI Analyzer»Quick Launch menu is not present.



Workaround: Relaunch LabVIEW or open a project to view the Quick Launch menu.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/08/2016

188911



Return Control image alignment incorrect when "new report page" VI is used

When using Append Control Image to Report.vi, the alignment of some images are ignored when New Report Page.vi is used between appended images. This problem only exists with Office 2007. Other versions - Office 2003 and Office 2010 do not exhibit this behavior.



Workaround: Use a New Report Line.vi between appending the image and the New Page.vi



Reported Version: 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/16/2010

312071



Return Error 7 when using Report Generation Toolkit VIs in a DLL

By default Report Generation Toolkit VI's are compiled into the DLL, but can't be executed from within the DLL.



Workaround: The DLL will run correctly if you include the Report Generation toolkit lvclass dependencies in a separate support directory and specify that they are always included in a data directory.



Reported Version: 2011 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/28/2012

382455



Return Microsoft Excel Template named cell range font size is overwritten

When appending cell data to named cell ranges from Microsoft Excel Templates, font size is always size 10pt.



Workaround: Use Excel Set Cell Font.vi to manually set the desired font for each named range.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/25/2013

391394



Return Dates are Reversed by Excel Easy Table.vi on Non-US Languages

The month and day are reversed when exporting data to Excel for languages other than US-English. For example 03/02/2013 (3rd of February 2013) in LabVIEW is exported as 02/03/2013 and considered as 2nd of March 2013 by Excel.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2013

472835



Return The Save Report to File.vi requires the "report file path" terminal to be wired, but is not set as a required input

The VI will return Error -41003 when running the VI if the path is not wired or empty. This requirement is enforced in the VI itself, so it will not break the run arrow.



Workaround: Wire the file path of the report to the VI.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/09/2014

637867



Return LabVIEW 64-bit on Mac OS X ignores the orientation specified in the Layout Options input of the Easy Print VI Panel or Documentation VI.

N/A



Workaround: Use LabVIEW 32-bit for Mac OS X or configure the printing device instead.



Reported Version: 2015 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

642790



Return Executables built on a machine with version 1609 of Office 365 and run on earlier versions crash when trying to save Excel sheets

In version 1609 of Office 365, the ActiveX API for interacting with Excel was changed. The SaveAs method now has a new parameter called WorkIdentity. If you run an executable that has this new parameter on the invoke node on a version before 1609, the executable will crash when attempting to save the Excel file.



If the executable is built in a version prior to 1609, it will run on later versions with no issues.



Workaround: Ensure both the build and deployment machines have the same version of Office installed, use a version earlier than 1609 to build the executable, or build the Excel_Save_Workbook VI into a Packed Project Library.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

120941



Return Code Coverage analysis is not supported on LabVIEW Real-Time

The Unit Test Framework Toolkit cannot measure code coverage on real-time (RT) targets. The result will always be zero.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/06/2009

175831



Return Cannot create a test for an XY Graph

If the VI has a XY Graph control as input or output, creating a test for this VI will fail, usually with the error "The following control name is not unique". You will get an error saying that the control name is not unique.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/23/2009

171553



Return File load conflict after dragging multiple LV Classes to another context

You will get loading conflict for lvtest files if you open a project which has multiple LV Classes and those classes have lvtest files of the same name.

Loading any VI will also be very slow if you have this loading conflict in your project.



Workaround: Rename the lvtest files to different names. Or remove those lvtest files from the project and re-add them.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/05/2009

420795



Return When creating a custom LV project template with the Unit Test Framework .lvtest file, the new project will overwrite the original template when saving instead of creating a new instance with new files.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

466818



Return Error 1527 will occur when running the example "Programmatically Run Tests from Projects.vi" referencing the example project "LV Class.lvproj."



Workaround: 1. Open LV Class.lvproj

2. Open by double clicking in Windows Explorer "Programmatically Run Tests from Projects.vi" (Now the VI will be in the LV Class.lvproj LabVIEW instance)

3. Modify "Programmatically Run Tests from Projects.vi" to run LV Class.lvproj

4. Run the VI



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

475037



Return Enabling loop iteration parallelism in For Loops results lower code coverage than expected

A For Loop configured for parallelism is incorrectly counted as an uncovered diagram when calculating code coverage



Workaround: Turn off parallelism or set the for loop to "Allow debugging" for the code coverage test



Reported Version: 2011 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/02/2014

471993



Return Cannot create Unit Test for VI with control connected to the terminal and inside a tab control

This result in an error:

LabVIEW: Type Mismatch: Object cannot be cast into the specified type.



Workaround: If possible, do not have a control connected to the VI's terminal and inside a tab control.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/09/2014

555738



Return In certain cases, Unit Test Framework cannot detect a LV Class object inside a Packed Project Library when block diagrams are removed.



Workaround: Set the block diagram of the VI calling the LV Class to not be removed in the Packed Project Library's build specification.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/09/2016