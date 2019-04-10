NI-DAQmx First Available Hardware Support

This page shows supported versions of the NI-DAQmx hardware driver with the Microsoft Windows operating system. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct version when upgrading or updating your system or software. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, missing LabVIEW palettes or functions, or devices and tasks failing to show up in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).
Additional information on each driver can be found in the Readme on the corresponding
NI-DAQmx Download Page
Note: Your web browser may indicate blocked content when you view this document because it uses JavaScript to dynamically display information. This JavaScript does not contain any code that will harm your computer. Select the option in your browser to allow blocked content.
1. NI-DAQmx Device Support
Click on the button to open the dropdown menuto select your specific NI device
(select a device)
NI 6000 (USB)
NI 6001 (USB)
NI 6002 (USB)
NI 6003 (USB)
NI 6008 (USB)
NI 6009 (USB)
NI TC01 (USB)
NI DAQPad-6015* (DAQ Pad (USB))
NI DAQPad-6016* (DAQ Pad (USB))
NI PCI-6010 (PCI)
NI PCI-6013 (PCI)
NI PCI-6014 (PCI)
SensorDAQ (USB)
NI ELVIS II ()
NI ELVIS II+ ()
NI myDAQ ()
TEDS Interface ()
NI SC-2350 ()
NI BNC-2096 ()
NI SCXI-1314T ()
NI SCXI-1100 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1102 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1102B/C (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1104/C (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1112 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1120/D (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1121 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1122 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1124 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1125 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1126 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1127 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1128 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1129 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1130 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1140 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1141 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1142 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1143 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1160 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1161 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1162 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1162HV (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1163 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1163R (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1166 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1167 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1169 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1175 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1190 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1191 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1192 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1193 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1194 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1195 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1314T (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1502 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1503 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1520 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1521/B (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1530 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1531 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1540 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1581 (SCXI)
NI SCXI-1600* (USB)
NI PXI-1010 (SCXI Chassis)
NI PXI-1011 (SCXI Chassis)
NI PXI-1050 (Combo)
NI PXI-1052 (Combo)
NI SCXI-1000/DC (SCXI Chassis)
NI SCXI-1001 (SCXI Chassis)
NI 4021 (PCI)
NI 4021 (PXI)
NI 2501 (PXI)
NI 2503 (PXI)
NI 2510 (PXI)
NI 2512 (PXI)
NI 2512 (PXIe)
NI 2514 (PXI)
NI 2514 (PXIe)
NI 2515 (PXI)
NI 2515 (PXIe)
NI 2520 (PXI)
NI 2521 (PXI)
NI 2522 (PXI)
NI 2523 (PXI)
NI 2527 (PXI)
NI 2527 (PXIe)
NI 2529 (PXI)
NI 2529 (PXIe)
NI 2530 (PXI)
NI 2531 (PXI)
NI 2531 (PXIe)
NI 2532 (PXI)
NI 2532 (PXIe)
NI 2533 (PXI)
NI 2534 (PXI)
NI 2535 (PXI)
NI 2536 (PXI)
NI 2540 (PXI)
NI 2540 (PXIe)
NI 2541 (PXI)
NI 2541 (PXIe)
NI 2542 (PXI)
NI 2542 (PXIe)
NI 2543 (PXI)
NI 2543 (PXIe)
NI 2544 (PXI)
NI 2544 (PXIe)
NI 2545 (PXI)
NI 2546 (PXI)
NI 2547 (PXI)
NI 2548 (PXI)
NI 2549 (PXI)
NI 2554 (PXI)
NI 2555 (PXI)
NI 2556 (PXI)
NI 2557 (PXI)
NI 2558 (PXI)
NI 2559 (PXI)
NI 2564 (PXI)
NI 2565 (PXI)
NI 2566 (PXI)
NI 2567 (PXI)
NI 2568 (PXI)
NI 2569 (PXI)
NI 2569 (PXIe)
NI 2570 (PXI)
NI 2571 (PXI)
NI 2575 (PXI)
NI 2575 (PXIe)
NI 2576 (PXI)
NI 2584 (PXI)
NI 2585 (PXI)
NI 2586 (PXI)
NI 2590 (PXI)
NI 2591 (PXI)
NI 2593 (PXI)
NI 2593 (PXIe)
NI 2594 (PXI)
NI 2595 (PXI)
NI 2596 (PXI)
NI 2597 (PXI)
NI 2598 (PXI)
NI 2599 (PXI)
NI 2720 (PXI)
NI 2722 (PXI)
NI 2725 (PXIe)
NI 2727 (PXIe)
NI 2800 (PXI)
NI 2790 (PXIe)
NI 2796 (PXI)
NI 2797 (PXI)
NI 2798 (PXI)
NI 2799 (PXI)
NI 2810 (PXI)
NI 2811 (PXI)
NI 2812 (PXI)
NI 2813 (PXI)
NI 2814 (PXI)
NI 2815 (PXI)
NI 2816 (PXI)
NI 2817 (PXI)
NI 2833 (PXI)
NI 2834 (PXI)
NI 2865 (PXI)
NI 4431 (USB)
NI 4432 (USB)
NI 4461 (PCI)
NI 4461 (PXI)
NI 4462 (PCI)
NI 4462 (PXI)
NI 4463 (PXIe)
NI 4464 (PXIe)
NI 4472/B (PCI)
NI 4472/B (PXI)
NI 4474 (PCI)
NI 4480 (PXIe)
NI 4481 (PXIe)
NI 4492 (PXIe)
NI 4495 (PXI)
NI 4496 (PXI)
NI 4496 (PXIe)
NI 4497 (PXIe)
NI 4498 (PXI)
NI 4498 (PXIe)
NI 4499 (PXIe)
NI 4610 (PXIe)
NI 6601 (PCI)
NI 6602 (PCI)
NI 6602 (PXI)
NI 6608 (PXI)
NI 6612 (PCIe)
NI 6612 (PXIe)
NI 6614 (PXIe)
NI 6624 (PCI)
NI 6624 (PXI)
NI 6501 (USB)
NI 6503 (PCI)
NI 6508 (PXI)
NI 6509 (USB)
NI 6509 (PCI)
NI 6509 (PXI)
NI 6509 (PCIe)
NI 6510 (PCI)
NI 6511 (PCI)
NI 6511 (PXI)
NI 6512 (PCI)
NI 6512 (PXI)
NI 6513 (PCI)
NI 6513 (PXI)
NI 6514 (PCI)
NI 6514 (PXI)
NI 6515 (PCI)
NI 6515 (PXI)
NI 6516 (PCI)
NI 6517 (PCI)
NI 6518 (PCI)
NI 6519 (PCI)
NI 6520 (PCI)
NI 6521 (PCI)
NI 6521 (PXI)
NI 6525 (USB)
NI 6527 (PCI)
NI 6527 (PXI)
NI 6528 (PCI)
NI 6528 (PXI)
NI 6529 (PXI)
NI 6533 (PCI)
NI 6533 (PXI)
NI 6534 (PCI)
NI 6534 (PXI)
NI 6535 (PCIe)
NI 6535 (PXIe)
NI 6535B* (PCIe)
NI 6536 (PCIe)
NI 6536 (PXIe)
NI 6536B* (PCIe)
NI 6537 (PCIe)
NI 6537 (PXIe)
NI 6537B* (PCIe)
NI DIO-24? (DAQCard)
NI DIO-32HS (PCI)
NI DIO-96 (PCI)
NI 6703 (PCI)
NI 6704 (PCI)
NI 6704 (PXI)
NI 6711 (PCI)
NI 6711 (PXI)
NI 6713 (PCI)
NI 6713 (PXI)
NI 6715* (DAQCard)
NI 6722 (PCI)
NI 6722 (PXI)
NI 6723 (PCI)
NI 6723 (PXI)
NI 6731 (PCI)
NI 6733 (PCI)
NI 6733 (PXI)
NI 6738 (PCIe)
NI 6738 (PXIe)
NI 6739 (PXIe)
NI 4300 (PXIe)
NI 4302 (PXIe)
NI 4303 (PXIe)
NI 4304 (PXIe)
NI 4305 (PXIe)
NI 4309 (PXIe)
NI 4310 (PXIe)
NI 4322 (PXIe)
NI 4330 (PXIe)
NI 4331 (PXIe)
NI 4339 (PXIe)
NI 4340 (PXIe)
NI 4353 (PXIe)
NI 4357 (PXIe)
NI 6110 (PCI)
NI 6111 (PCI)
NI 6115 (PCI)
NI 6115 (PXI)
NI 6120 (PCI)
NI 6120 (PXI)
NI 6122 (PCI)
NI 6122 (PXI)
NI 6123 (PCI)
NI 6123 (PXI)
NI 6124 (PXIe)
NI 6132 (PCI)
NI 6132 (PXI)
NI 6133 (PCI)
NI 6133 (PXI)
NI 6143 (PCI)
NI 6143 (PXI)
NI 6154 (PCI)
NI 6023E (PCI)
NI 6024E* ("PCI)
NI 6025E ("PCI)
NI 6030E (PXI)
NI 6031E ("PCI)
NI 6032E/33E/34E/35E (PCI)
NI 6036E* ("PCMCIA)
NI 6040E/NI PCI-MIO-16E-4 ("PCI)
NI 6052E ("PCI)
NI 6062E* (PCMCIA)
NI 6070E (PXI)
NI 6071E ("PCI)
NI PCI-MIO-16E-1 (PCI)
NI PCI-MIO-16XE-10 (PCI)
NI PCI-MIO-16XE-50 (PCI)
NI 6210/11/12/15/16/18 (USB)
NI 6220 (PCI)
NI 6220 (PXI)
NI 6221 (USB)
NI 6221 (PCI)
NI 6221 (PXI)
NI 6224 (PCI)
NI 6224 (PXI)
NI 6225 (USB)
NI 6225 (PCI)
NI 6225 (PXI)
NI 6229 (USB)
NI 6229 (PCI)
NI 6229 (PXI)
NI 6230 (PCI)
NI 6230 (PXI)
NI 6232/33/36/38/39 (PCI)
NI 6232/33/36/38/39 (PXI)
NI 6250 (PCI)
NI 6250 (PXI)
NI 6251 (USB)
NI 6251 (PCI)
NI 6251 (PXI)
NI 6251 (USB)
NI 6251 (PCIe)
NI 6251 (PXIe)
NI 6254 (PCI)
NI 6254 (PXI)
NI 6255 (USB)
NI 6255 (PCI)
NI 6255 (PXI)
NI 6259 (USB)
NI 6259 (PCI)
NI 6259 (PXI)
NI 6259 (USB)
NI 6259 (PCIe)
NI 6259 (PXIe)
NI 6280 (PCI)
NI 6280 (PXI)
NI 6281 (USB)
NI 6281 (PCI)
NI 6281 (PXI)
NI 6284 (PCI)
NI 6284 (PXI)
NI 6289 (USB)
NI 6289 (PCI)
NI 6289 (PXI)
NI 6320 (PCIe)
NI 6321 (PCIe)
NI 6323 (PCIe)
NI 6341 (USB)
NI 6341 (PXIe)
NI 6341 (PCIe)
NI 6343 (USB)
NI 6343 (PCIe)
NI 6345 (PXIe)
NI 6346 (USB)
NI 6346 (PCIe)
NI 6349 (USB)
NI 6349 (PXIe)
NI 6351 (USB)
NI 6351 (PCIe)
NI 6353 (USB)
NI 6353 (PCIe)
NI 6355 (PXIe)
NI 6356 (USB)
NI 6356 (PXIe)
NI 6358 (PXIe)
NI 6361 (USB)
NI 6361 (PCIe)
NI 6361 (PXIe)
NI 6363 (USB)
NI 6363 (PCIe)
NI 6363 (PXIe)
NI 6365 (PXIe)
NI 6366 (USB)
NI 6366 (PXIe)
NI 6368 (PXIe)
NI 6374 (PCIe)
NI 6375 (PXIe)
NI 6376 (PCIe)
NI 6376 (PXIe)
NI 6378 (PXIe)
NI 6386 (PXIe)
NI 6396 (PXIe)
Back to Top 2. NI-DAQmx Support for Selected Hardware
Back to Top 3. Additional Resources: