NI-Digital Pattern Driver 18.0.1 Patch Details

1. NI-Digital Pattern Driver 18.0.1 Patch Download
Drivers & Updates: NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 18.0.1 Patch
2. Resolved Issue
|ID
|Description
|715045
|
Frequency counter measurements will incorrectly return data in ascending channel order regardless of the channel list or the pin list. If the provided channel list or pin list input to the frequency measure function is not in ascending channel order, then the application will get incorrect results.
|716093
|
Capture memory streaming may return incorrect samples when fetching more than a million samples per pattern burst.