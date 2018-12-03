LabVIEW 2018 SP1 Patch Details

This document contains information about all patches available for the following LabVIEW products:
- LabVIEW 2018 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, macOS, and Linux
- LabVIEW 2018 SP1 Runtime (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, macOS, and Linux
All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW 2018 SP1 installations.
Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2018 SP1 f4 Patch
|ID
|Description
|726555
|On Windows 32-bit, NI Package Manager may not show all recommended driver products for LabVIEW.
|722624
|LabVIEW can run into a "thread array full" error when running a very large number of VIs.
|716611
|In rare cases, LabVIEW can crash when you place a probe after certain licensed typedefs.
|713011
|LabVIEW may crash when you drag elements into structures within In Place Element Structures.
|734726
|VIs in source distributions created by NI Package Builder may show up as broken in TestStand.
Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2018 SP1 f3 Patch
|ID
|Description
|725936
|LabVIEW can crash when accessing 256 or more dynamic dispatch VIs.
|726278
|In rare cases, errors during VI compilations result in failures in building packed project libraries.
|722497
|LabVIEW can crash after undoing or redoing the rename of a malleable VI's control or indicator if a caller is in memory.
|728099
|In some cases, LabVIEW crashes when deleting unit labels from constants.
Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2018 SP1 f2 Patch
Note: This patch was made available on NI Update Service.
|ID
|Description
|610384
|.NET methods are not available if a .NET class uses a 64-bit enum.
|661720
|Tunnels remain on borders of case structures after you drag wired items out of the structure.
|673910
|Unnecessary tunnels are created when you drag wired items into and out of structures.
|699640
|Projects can take a long time to close due to unnecessary compilation of source-only VIs.
|710211
|LabVIEW can crash when you drag nodes out of a Flat Sequence structure.
|710323
|LabVIEW can appear to hang when loading a VI that contains a variant on its front panel when that variant contains a large number of variant attributes.
|710553
|Saving a copy of a typedef takes longer than expected.
|711411
|LabVIEW edit-time performance is severely reduced when you edit large tabs after performing the maximum number of undo steps.
|714264
|LabVIEW can crash when you drag structures out of a Flat Sequence structure.
|715760
|LabVIEW can crash when you drag items out of nested structures.
|716062
|Malleable VIs involving classes can incorrectly use the wrong instance of the VI and appear broken.
|718281
|LabVIEW can crash when indexing an empty array. Note: A recompile of the affected VI is required to apply the fix.
|718913
|LabVIEW can crash when you drag items out of nested For Loops.
|722634
|(Windows) Some drivers may not be found in NI Package Manager after you install the LabVIEW 2018 SP1 f1 patch.
Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2018 SP1 f1 Patch
|ID
|Description
|712577
|(macOS) Detailed help does not appear after upgrading Safari.
|714945
|(macOS and Linux) Help documentation is missing for many LabVIEW properties.
|715018
|In rare cases, VIs can be saved into a bad state which causes LabVIEW (32-bit) to crash when running the VIs.
|715178
|Reduced the overhead for drawing images and text on Windows 10. This was most noticeable when there were many different controls with text and/or images to draw.
|715347
|Reduced the overhead for updating front panel controls with new data from the block diagram. This was most noticeable for applications with a large number of VIs.
Patch Downloads