LabVIEW 2018 SP1 Patch Details

This document contains information about all patches available for the following LabVIEW products:



LabVIEW 2018 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, macOS, and Linux

LabVIEW 2018 SP1 Runtime (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, macOS, and Linux



All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW 2018 SP1 installations.





Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2018 SP1 f4 Patch

ID Description 726555 On Windows 32-bit, NI Package Manager may not show all recommended driver products for LabVIEW. 722624 LabVIEW can run into a "thread array full" error when running a very large number of VIs. 716611 In rare cases, LabVIEW can crash when you place a probe after certain licensed typedefs. 713011 LabVIEW may crash when you drag elements into structures within In Place Element Structures. 734726 VIs in source distributions created by NI Package Builder may show up as broken in TestStand.

Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2018 SP1 f3 Patch

ID Description 725936 LabVIEW can crash when accessing 256 or more dynamic dispatch VIs. 726278 In rare cases, errors during VI compilations result in failures in building packed project libraries. 722497 LabVIEW can crash after undoing or redoing the rename of a malleable VI's control or indicator if a caller is in memory. 728099 In some cases, LabVIEW crashes when deleting unit labels from constants.



