LabVIEW 2018 Patch Details

Publish Date: Jun 18, 2018

This document contains information about all patches available for the following LabVIEW products:

  • LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, OS X, and Linux
  • LabVIEW 2018 Run-Time Engine (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, OS X, and Linux


All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW 2018 installations. 


Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2018 f1 Patch

 

Note: This patch was made available on NI Update Service.

ID Description
691392 LabVIEW has the potential to crash when a VI is unloaded from memory while it is being searched for text using Find.
691991 The Type Specialization structure can execute out of order in rare cases.
692509 The Icon Editor automatically returns to the Icon Text tab whenever the icon image is modified.
693626 Improved performance for Sort 2D Array.vim on the Arrays palette.
698448 Improved performance for Sort 1D Array.vim and Search Unsorted 1D Array.vim which are used in Malleable VI examples.

 

 

 

