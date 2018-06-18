LabVIEW 2018 Patch Details

This document contains information about all patches available for the following LabVIEW products:
- LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, OS X, and Linux
- LabVIEW 2018 Run-Time Engine (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, OS X, and Linux
All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW 2018 installations.
Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2018 f1 Patch
Note: This patch was made available on NI Update Service.
|ID
|Description
|691392
|LabVIEW has the potential to crash when a VI is unloaded from memory while it is being searched for text using Find.
|691991
|The Type Specialization structure can execute out of order in rare cases.
|692509
|The Icon Editor automatically returns to the Icon Text tab whenever the icon image is modified.
|693626
|Improved performance for Sort 2D Array.vim on the Arrays palette.
|698448
|Improved performance for Sort 1D Array.vim and Search Unsorted 1D Array.vim which are used in Malleable VI examples.
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit) f1 Patch for Windows
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW 2018 (64-bit) f1 Patch for Windows
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW 2018 (64-bit) f1 Patch for Linux
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW 2018 f1 Patch for macOS
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 2018 (32-bit)
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 2018 (64-bit)
