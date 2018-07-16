NI-DAQmx 18.0 and Later Bug Fixes

Publish Date: Jul 16, 2018

Overview

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-DAQmx 18.0 and later. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

CAR ID Description Fixed NI-DAQmx Version 646229 Process remains after exiting C++ application without stopping or aborting on Linux RT cDAQ 18.1 675713 RTSI line resource reserved error occurs while synchronizing tasks on a TSN cDAQ 18.1 697690 Ethernet cDAQ appears to crash on DAQmx watchdog expiration when DSA task is running 18.1 689440 Time trigger uses default time in multi-device tasks when explicitly committed 18.1 688114 When running DAQmx frequency tasks in NI MAX on a NI 9401, the task hangs indefinitely when no signal is connected 18.1 680182 Channel Calibration Wizard forgets Acquisition Attributes when importing NI MAX database 18.1 680179 PXIe-4300 with TB-4300C ignores custom scale after applying channel calibration 18.1 673712 DAQmx Start:Terminal property does not return segment number on cDAQ-9179 when user specifies timing engine 18.1 659756 Explicit commit on a finite task causes continuous acquisition with USB-6001 18.1 677161 Sync lock loss error occurs on TSN enabled devices 18.0 682682 Network CDAQ fails self-test, reset, and reserve with Error -52003 18.0

