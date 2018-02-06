LabVIEW 32-Bit vs. 64-Bit Applications FAQ

This article answers some of the frequently asked questions regarding LabVIEW 64-bit versus LabVIEW 32-bit.

1. When did LabVIEW start supporting 64-bit operating systems?

LabVIEW 2009 was the first release with a 64-bit version.

Back to Top

2. What Operating Systems are supported by LabVIEW 64-bit?

Through LabVIEW 2013 SP1, only Windows Operating Systems were supported. LabVIEW 2014 64-bit added support for Linux and Mac OS X. Detailed information about the supported Operating Systems for each version can be found in LabVIEW Operating System Support, Windows Version Compatibility with LabVIEW, LabVIEW 2014 Readme for GNU/Linux and LabVIEW 2014 Readme for OS X.

Back to Top

3. Which LabVIEW Add-Ons, Toolkits and Drivers are available for LabVIEW 64-bit?

LabVIEW 64-bit does not support all of the toolkits supported by LabVIEW 32-bit. This support also varies by operating system:

Each article has information about LabVIEW Add-Ons, Toolkits and Drivers for each Operating System.

Back to Top

4. If I own a license for LabVIEW 32-bit, do I need to purchase a separate license for LabVIEW 64-bit?

Every customer who purchases LabVIEW 2009 or later has a license for both the 32-bit and 64-bit versions.

Back to Top

5. Is LabVIEW 64-bit included on the LabVIEW Platform DVD?

The LabVIEW 64-bit installer is available on the LabVIEW Platform DVD for Mac OS X only. The Windows installer can be downloaded via the LabVIEW 64-bit section of our website. LabVIEW 64-bit for Linux is only distributed on a DVD; contact your account representative if you require a copy of LabVIEW 64-bit for Linux.

Back to Top

6. Can I have both LabVIEW 32-bit and LabVIEW 64-bit installed on the same 64-bit machine?

Yes.

Back to Top

7. Can I run a VI written with LabVIEW 32-bit on LabVIEW 64-bit and Vice Versa?

Yes, a VI that is written with LabVIEW 32-bit development system can be opened in LabVIEW 64-bit and vice versa because the code is not compiled until the VI is run.

Back to Top

8. Can I run an executable or application built with LabVIEW 64-bit on a 32-bit computer?

No, you cannot run the LabVIEW 64-bit Development System, Run-Time Engine, executables or applications on a 32-bit computer.

Back to Top

9. Can I run an executable or application built with LabVIEW 32-bit on a 64-bit computer?

In a Windows environment, you can run 32-bit executables on a 64-bit PC and therefore, the LabVIEW 32-bit Development System, Run-Time Engine and executables can run on a Windows 64-bit computer. A Mac OS X computer running a 64-bit kernel cannot run 32-bit applications; switching to a 32-bit kernel will be required to run a 32-bit application and whether the kernel can be switched is dependent on the Mac OS X version. Linux 64-bit requires the installation of 32-bit libraries to run 32-bit applications; however, installing these libraries does not grant all 32-bit applications will run on 64-bit Linux computers.

Back to Top

10. Can I build a 32-bit version of an executable from the LabVIEW 64-bit application builder?

No. Currently, there is not an option to create a 32-bit version of an executable from the LabVIEW 64-bit application builder.

Back to Top

11. How much memory does LabVIEW have access to?

An application can request memory, but it is up to the Operating System to accept or deny that request based on what is available (either physical or virtual). LabVIEW 32-bit on Windows XP 32-bit, by default, can only use up to 2 GB of address space. There is a 3 GB boot option that can allow applications on Windows XP 32-bit to use up to 3 GB of address space. LabVIEW 32-bit running on Windows Vista 64-bit Windows 7 64-bit can use up to 4 GB of address space. In any of these configurations you can still run into large buffers failing to allocate if enough contiguous memory is not available. LabVIEW 64-bit on an 64-bit Operating System supports as much RAM as the Operating System supports (theoretically, 16 exabytes). Currently, 64-bit Windows imposes a 16 TB limit.





Back to Top

12. Additional Information

Device Drivers must be installed after LabVIEW. If device drivers are already installed, then performing a Repair from the Control Panel of the device driver can allow LabVIEW to recognize the drivers. Drivers are a separate installation from LabVIEW.

On ni.com, all customers have access to the latest version of LabVIEW 64-bit. Customers with our Standard Service Program (SSP) have access to previous versions of LabVIEW 64-bit.

Back to Top

13. Additional Resources

How Much Memory can LabVIEW 32-bit or 64-bit Use?