Connection Diagram for Loop Powered Sensors with the NI 9218

Publish Date: Feb 05, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This article provides the connection diagram for loop powered sensors for use with the NI 9218. This information is helpful if you are getting unexpected readings while using a loop powered or two wire current transducer with the NI 9218 module and NI 9983D/L/F measurement adapter.

1. Introduction

Below is a diagram of how to connect the loop powered transducer to the NI 9983 and NI 9218.

 

Figure 1. Wiring with a Loop Powered Current Transducer.

 

Note: An external short must be made between AI- and EX-. Without this short the voltage signal may exceed the common mode with respect to EX- and cause the NI 9218 to read incorrect current signals. For 4 wire transducers the NI 9218 does not need to be shorted between AI- and EX- since there are independent connections for AI+ and AI-.

 

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources

 

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit