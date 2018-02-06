Archived: Data Acquisition Support on Mac OS X

This document has been archived and is no longer updated by National Instruments.



This article discusses National Instruments support for Data Acquisition (DAQ) on Mac OS X.

1. Plug-in DAQ



NI-DAQ support is currently offered on Windows, PocketPC, Macintosh including MacOS X, and Linux. The actual driver you will use is dependent on the hardware and OS in question. For the most up-to-date information, please refer to NI-DAQ and NI-DAQmx Base Driver support page.

2. Remote Real-Time DAQ



Using LabVIEW Real-Time 7.x and Traditional NI-DAQ 7.x , simply create your application on the Mac OS X system. When your application is ready for execution and testing, download it via Ethernet to an NI PXI controller running the LabVIEW Real-Time operating system. The LabVIEW code will execute on the PXI controller and perform all data acquisition tasks, while the User Interface for the application will automatically continue to display and update on the MacOSX host computer, appearing as if it were a local application. This allows for a complete data acquisition system to run in a dedicated, real-time environment, while still enabling development, debugging, and execution from your MacOSX environment.

LabVIEW Real-Time 7.x for MacOSX with the Traditional NI-DAQ 7.x driver will support the following current hardware devices:

PXI E-Series (PXI-60xxE)

PXI S-Series (PXI-61xx)

PXI Analog Output (PXI-67xx)

PXI Digital I/O (PXI-65xx)

PXI Counter/Timers (PXI-66xx)

