DAQExpress 2.0 Known Issues by Date

Overview

This document contains known issues for the DAQExpress 2.0.0 Application Software. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Fields

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:
  • Issue ID
  • Issue Title
  • Problem Description
  • Workaround
  • Reported Version - the earliest version of DAQExpress in which the issue was reported
  • Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable
  • Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not reported date)


Document Organization

There are two versions of the known issues list available:

DAQExpress Known Issues by Category
DAQExpress Known Issues by Date

Please refer to Developer Zone Article "LabVIEW Known Issues Categories Defined" for an explanation of the categories and what types of issues are in each category.

Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in DAQExpress 2.0.0 sorted by Date.

662414 Error & Warnings Panel continuously expands and collapses after repeated pinning and unpinning



ID Known Issue
482816

Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.
Selecting an array inside a cluster inside another array loses focus when hovering over another element of the top array. This makes it difficult to edit the items in the inner-most array.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: R3    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
584767

Some UI elements in the environment may not display correctly using custom DPI settings.
Some UI elements may display incompletely if using a custom Windows DPI setting of 125%, or similar.

Workaround: Use default DPI settings.

Reported Version: 4.5.2 (R-Comms2)    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
596295

Measurement Panel created for an array of task constants does not propagate name.
When a Measurement Panel is created from an empty task constant inside of an array, a new task will be generated for it and a name will be assigned. However, this name will not be automatically updated on the original task constant inside the array.

Workaround: Manually rename the task constant.

Reported Version: Cardassia A    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
620589

Timestamp control doesn't apply changes to the year value if you don't also choose a month.
When setting the value for a timestamp control, you can specify the month and year. Changing the year will not take effect unless the month is also changed.

Workaround: Always choose a month when setting the date of a Timestamp control.

Reported Version: 4.8    Resolved Version: 5.3    Added: 05/22/2017
644397

Workbooks do not restore maximized after minimizing the environment window with a maximized workbook open.
A maximized workbook window will minimize when the environment window is minimized. Restoring the environment window will also restore the workbook window but not in the maximized view.

Workaround: Maximize the workbook window manually after restoring the environment window.

Reported Version: 4.9.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
630429

While loop's floating comment for "loop iteration" and "stop" are not localized
N/A

Workaround: Move cursor on top of Iteration and Condition terminals

Reported Version: 4.9.1    Resolved Version: 5.3    Added: 01/23/2018
660805

Windows "line per notch" scroll wheel settings do not apply to NXG
The scroll wheel movement amount does correlate to the scroll size defined in the Windows mouse settings. For example there's no difference in the amount of block diagram scrolled whether the set to 1 line per notch or 10 lines per notch.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 5.0.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
662414

Error & Warnings Panel continuously expands and collapses after repeated pinning and unpinning
Normally, The Error & Warnings panel pops up when the mouse is hovered over it. In some cases, the Errors and Warnings window may expand and collapsed continuously after pinning and unpinning the Errors and Warnings panel.

Workaround: Click the tab.

Reported Version: 5.0.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018

Document last updated on 1/20/2018

