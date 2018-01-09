68F-50M MIO Cable Adapter Signal Mapping for M Series 

1. Introduction
The following table shows how the signals and pins of a typical 68-pin NI 62xx M Series board, like the NI 6221, are mapped to a 50-pin connector through the 68F-50M MIO Cable Adapter. Note that PFI 15/P2.7 is mapped with several D GND pins to pins 24 and 33 of the 50-pin connector.
|Pin Number (1-50)
|Signal Name
|Pin Number (1-68)
|1,2
|AI GND
|24,27,29,32,56,59,64,67
|3
|AI 0
|68
|4
|AI 8
|34
|5
|AI 1
|33
|6
|AI 9
|66
|7
|AI 2
|65
|8
|AI 10
|31
|9
|AI 3
|30
|10
|AI 11
|63
|11
|AI 4
|28
|12
|AI 12
|61
|13
|AI 5
|60
|14
|AI 13
|26
|15
|AI 6
|25
|16
|AI 14
|58
|17
|AI 7
|57
|18
|AI 15
|23
|19
|AI SENSE 1
|62
|20
|AO 0
|22
|21
|AO 1
|21
|22
|APFI 0
|20
|23
|AO GND 0, AO GND 1
|54,55
|24,33
|D GND,PFI 15/P2.7
|4,7,9,12,13,15,18,35,36,39,44,50,53
|25
|P0.0
|52
|26
|P0.4
|19
|27
|P0.1
|17
|28
|P0.5
|51
|29
|P0.2
|49
|30
|P0.6
|16
|31
|P0.3
|47
|32
|P0.7
|48
|34
|+5V
|14
|35
|+5V
|8
|36
|PFI 11/P2.3
|46
|37
|PFI 10/P2.2
|45
|38
|PFI 0/P1.0
|11
|39
|PFI 1/P1.1
|10
|40
|PFI 2/P1.2
|43
|41
|PFI 3/P1.3
|42
|42
|PFI 4/P1.4
|41
|43
|PFI 13/P2.5
|40
|44
|PFI 5/P1.5
|6
|45
|PFI 6/P1.6
|5
|46
|PFI 7/P1.7
|38
|47
|PFI 8/P2.0
|37
|48
|PFI 9/P2.1
|3
|49
|PFI 12/P2.4
|2
|50
|PFI 14/P2.6
|1
The Adapter can also be connected to Connector 1 of M-Series devices 6224, 6229, 6254, 6259, 6284, 6289. In this case, the signals on the pins of Connector 1 will map to the 50-pin connector as shown in the following table:
|Pin Number (1-50)
|Signal Name
|Pin Number (1-68)
|1,2
|AI GND
|24,27,29,32,56,59,64,67
|3
|AI 16
|68
|4
|AI 24
|34
|5
|AI 17
|33
|6
|AI 25
|66
|7
|AI 18
|65
|8
|AI 26
|31
|9
|AI 19
|30
|10
|AI 27
|63
|11
|AI 20
|28
|12
|AI 28
|61
|13
|AI 21
|60
|14
|AI 29
|26
|15
|AI 22
|25
|16
|AI 30
|58
|17
|AI 23
|57
|18
|AI 57
|23
|19
|AI SENSE 2
|62
|20
|NC
|22
|21
|NC
|21
|22
|NC
|20
|23
|NC
|54,55
|24,33
|D GND, P0.31
|4,7,9,12,13,15,18,35,36,39,44,50,53
|25
|P0.8
|52
|26
|P0.12
|19
|27
|P0.9
|17
|28
|P0.13
|51
|29
|P0.10
|49
|30
|P0.14
|16
|31
|P0.11
|47
|32
|P0.15
|48
|34
|+5V
|14
|35
|+5V
|8
|36
|P0.27
|46
|37
|P0.26
|45
|38
|P0.16
|11
|39
|P0.17
|10
|40
|P0.18
|43
|41
|P0.19
|42
|42
|P0.20
|41
|43
|P0.29
|40
|44
|P0.21
|6
|45
|P0.22
|5
|46
|P0.23
|38
|47
|P0.24
|37
|48
|P0.25
|3
|49
|P0.28
|2
|50
|P0.30
|1
