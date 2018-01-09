68F-50M MIO Cable Adapter Signal Mapping for M Series 

This article explains the signal mapping orwire pinouts for an NI 62xx M Series board through the 68F-50M MIO Cable Adapter.

1. Introduction

The following table shows how the signals and pins of a typical 68-pin NI 62xx M Series board, like the NI 6221, are mapped to a 50-pin connector through the 68F-50M MIO Cable Adapter. Note that PFI 15/P2.7 is mapped with several D GND pins to pins 24 and 33 of the 50-pin connector.

Signal mapping when used on connector 0 Pin Number (1-50) Signal Name Pin Number (1-68) 1,2 AI GND 24,27,29,32,56,59,64,67 3 AI 0 68 4 AI 8 34 5 AI 1 33 6 AI 9 66 7 AI 2 65 8 AI 10 31 9 AI 3 30 10 AI 11 63 11 AI 4 28 12 AI 12 61 13 AI 5 60 14 AI 13 26 15 AI 6 25 16 AI 14 58 17 AI 7 57 18 AI 15 23 19 AI SENSE 1 62 20 AO 0 22 21 AO 1 21 22 APFI 0 20 23 AO GND 0, AO GND 1 54,55 24,33 D GND,PFI 15/P2.7 4,7,9,12,13,15,18,35,36,39,44,50,53 25 P0.0 52 26 P0.4 19 27 P0.1 17 28 P0.5 51 29 P0.2 49 30 P0.6 16 31 P0.3 47 32 P0.7 48 34 +5V 14 35 +5V 8 36 PFI 11/P2.3 46 37 PFI 10/P2.2 45 38 PFI 0/P1.0 11 39 PFI 1/P1.1 10 40 PFI 2/P1.2 43 41 PFI 3/P1.3 42 42 PFI 4/P1.4 41 43 PFI 13/P2.5 40 44 PFI 5/P1.5 6 45 PFI 6/P1.6 5 46 PFI 7/P1.7 38 47 PFI 8/P2.0 37 48 PFI 9/P2.1 3 49 PFI 12/P2.4 2 50 PFI 14/P2.6 1

The Adapter can also be connected to Connector 1 of M-Series devices 6224, 6229, 6254, 6259, 6284, 6289. In this case, the signals on the pins of Connector 1 will map to the 50-pin connector as shown in the following table:





Signal mapping when used on Connector 1 Pin Number (1-50) Signal Name Pin Number (1-68) 1,2 AI GND 24,27,29,32,56,59,64,67 3 AI 16 68 4 AI 24 34 5 AI 17 33 6 AI 25 66 7 AI 18 65 8 AI 26 31 9 AI 19 30 10 AI 27 63 11 AI 20 28 12 AI 28 61 13 AI 21 60 14 AI 29 26 15 AI 22 25 16 AI 30 58 17 AI 23 57 18 AI 57 23 19 AI SENSE 2 62 20 NC 22 21 NC 21 22 NC 20 23 NC 54,55 24,33 D GND, P0.31 4,7,9,12,13,15,18,35,36,39,44,50,53 25 P0.8 52 26 P0.12 19 27 P0.9 17 28 P0.13 51 29 P0.10 49 30 P0.14 16 31 P0.11 47 32 P0.15 48 34 +5V 14 35 +5V 8 36 P0.27 46 37 P0.26 45 38 P0.16 11 39 P0.17 10 40 P0.18 43 41 P0.19 42 42 P0.20 41 43 P0.29 40 44 P0.21 6 45 P0.22 5 46 P0.23 38 47 P0.24 37 48 P0.25 3 49 P0.28 2 50 P0.30 1





