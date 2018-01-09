68F-50M MIO Cable Adapter Signal Mapping for M Series 

Overview

This article explains the signal mapping orwire pinouts for an NI 62xx M Series board through the 68F-50M MIO Cable Adapter.

1. Introduction

The following table shows how the signals and pins of a typical 68-pin NI 62xx M Series board, like the NI 6221, are mapped to a 50-pin connector through the 68F-50M MIO Cable Adapter. Note that PFI 15/P2.7 is mapped with several D GND pins to pins 24 and 33 of the 50-pin connector.

Signal mapping when used on connector 0
Pin Number (1-50) Signal Name Pin Number (1-68)
1,2 AI GND 24,27,29,32,56,59,64,67
3 AI 0 68
4 AI 8 34
5 AI 1 33
6 AI 9 66
7 AI 2 65
8 AI 10 31
9 AI 3 30
10 AI 11 63
11 AI 4 28
12 AI 12 61
13 AI 5 60
14 AI 13 26
15 AI 6 25
16 AI 14 58
17 AI 7 57
18 AI 15 23
19 AI SENSE 1 62
20 AO 0 22
21 AO 1 21
22 APFI 0 20
23 AO GND 0, AO GND 1 54,55
24,33 D GND,PFI 15/P2.7 4,7,9,12,13,15,18,35,36,39,44,50,53
25 P0.0 52
26 P0.4 19
27 P0.1 17
28 P0.5 51
29 P0.2 49
30 P0.6 16
31 P0.3 47
32 P0.7 48
34 +5V 14
35 +5V 8
36 PFI 11/P2.3 46
37 PFI 10/P2.2 45
38 PFI 0/P1.0 11
39 PFI 1/P1.1 10
40 PFI 2/P1.2 43
41 PFI 3/P1.3 42
42 PFI 4/P1.4 41
43 PFI 13/P2.5 40
44 PFI 5/P1.5 6
45 PFI 6/P1.6 5
46 PFI 7/P1.7 38
47 PFI 8/P2.0 37
48 PFI 9/P2.1 3
49 PFI 12/P2.4 2
50 PFI 14/P2.6 1

 

The Adapter can also be connected to Connector 1 of M-Series devices 6224, 6229, 6254, 6259, 6284, 6289. In this case, the signals on the pins of Connector 1 will map to the 50-pin connector as shown in the following table:


Signal mapping when used on Connector 1
Pin Number (1-50) Signal Name Pin Number (1-68)
1,2 AI GND 24,27,29,32,56,59,64,67
3 AI 16 68
4 AI 24 34
5 AI 17 33
6 AI 25 66
7 AI 18 65
8 AI 26 31
9 AI 19 30
10 AI 27 63
11 AI 20 28
12 AI 28 61
13 AI 21 60
14 AI 29 26
15 AI 22 25
16 AI 30 58
17 AI 23 57
18 AI 57 23
19 AI SENSE 2 62
20 NC 22
21 NC 21
22 NC 20
23 NC 54,55
24,33 D GND, P0.31 4,7,9,12,13,15,18,35,36,39,44,50,53
25 P0.8 52
26 P0.12 19
27 P0.9 17
28 P0.13 51
29 P0.10 49
30 P0.14 16
31 P0.11 47
32 P0.15 48
34 +5V 14
35 +5V 8
36 P0.27 46
37 P0.26 45
38 P0.16 11
39 P0.17 10
40 P0.18 43
41 P0.19 42
42 P0.20 41
43 P0.29 40
44 P0.21 6
45 P0.22 5
46 P0.23 38
47 P0.24 37
48 P0.25 3
49 P0.28 2
50 P0.30 1


2. Additional Resources

 

