Detailed Specifications for the SHC68-68-EPM Cable

This article provides the specifications for the conductors in the SHC68-68-EPM cable.

1. Introduction

The SHC68-68-EPM is a shielded 68-conductor cable used to connect M Series and X Series devices to a number of accessories. Refer to the DAQ Cable and Accessories Guides for a more detailed description and list of compatible accessories.

The specifications for the conductors in the SHC68-68-EPM cable depend upon which conductors you are referring to:

2. Individually Shielded Analog Input Pairs (30 AWG)

Differential impedance (typ.) 66 Ohms @ TDR Mutual capacitance (typ.) 23.0 pF/ft nominal Time delay (typ.) 1.55 ns/ft nominal Conductor DC resistance (typ.) 0.099 Ohms/ft nominal @ 20 °C

3. Digital Twisted Pairs (30 AWG)

Differential impedance (typ.) 107 Ohms @ TDR Mutual capacitance (typ.) 14.5 pF/ft nominal Time delay (typ.) 1.55 ns/ft nominal Conductor DC resistance (typ.) 0.099 Ohms/ft nominal @ 20 °C

4. Digital Single Conductors (30 AWG)

Conductor DC resistance (typ.) 0.099 Ohms/ft nominal @ 20 °C

5. +5 V Lines (26 AWG)

Conductor DC resistance (typ.) 0.040 Ohms/ft nominal @ 20 °C

Note: These specifications are typical. They are not warranted and may change.

