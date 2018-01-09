Detailed Specifications for the SHC68-68-EPM Cable

1. Introduction
The SHC68-68-EPM is a shielded 68-conductor cable used to connect M Series and X Series devices to a number of accessories. Refer to the DAQ Cable and Accessories Guides for a more detailed description and list of compatible accessories.
The specifications for the conductors in the SHC68-68-EPM cable depend upon which conductors you are referring to:
2. Individually Shielded Analog Input Pairs (30 AWG)
|Differential impedance (typ.)
|66 Ohms @ TDR
|Mutual capacitance (typ.)
|23.0 pF/ft nominal
|Time delay (typ.)
|1.55 ns/ft nominal
|Conductor DC resistance (typ.)
|0.099 Ohms/ft nominal @ 20 °C
3. Digital Twisted Pairs (30 AWG)
|Differential impedance (typ.)
|107 Ohms @ TDR
|Mutual capacitance (typ.)
|14.5 pF/ft nominal
|Time delay (typ.)
|1.55 ns/ft nominal
|Conductor DC resistance (typ.)
|0.099 Ohms/ft nominal @ 20 °C
4. Digital Single Conductors (30 AWG)
|Conductor DC resistance (typ.)
|0.099 Ohms/ft nominal @ 20 °C
5. +5 V Lines (26 AWG)
|Conductor DC resistance (typ.)
|0.040 Ohms/ft nominal @ 20 °C
Note: These specifications are typical. They are not warranted and may change.
