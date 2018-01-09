SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 Breakout Pin Translations for M Series and X Series

Publish Date: Jan 09, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This article explains how the pins from a 68-pin NI 62xx M Series or NI 63xx X Series Multifunction Data Acquisition (DAQ) Board translate to the 50-pin breakout connector on the SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349

1. NI 62xx M Series and NI 63xx X Series Breakout Pin Translations for the SCXI-1349 and SCXI-1346

68-pin M/X-Series Line Name 68-pin M/X-Series Pin Number 50-pin Breakout Connector Pin Number
AIGND 24, 27, 29, 32, 56, 59, 64, 67 1, 2
AI 0 68 3
AI 8 34 4
AI 1 33 5
AI 9 66 6
AI 2 65 7
AI 10 31 8
AI 3 30 9
AI 11 63 10
AI 4 28 11
AI 12 61 12
AI 5 60 13
AI 13 26 14
AI 6 25 15
AI 14 58 16
AI 7 57 17
AI 15 23 18
AISENSE 62 19
AO 0 22 20
AO 1 21 21
APFI 0 20 22
AOGND 54,55 23
PFI 15/P2.7 39* 33, 24*
P0.0 52** 25
P0.4 19** 26
P0.1 17** 27
P0.5 51 28
P0.2 49** 29
P0.6 16 30
P0.3 47 31
P0.7 48 32
DGND 4, 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, 18, 35, 36, 44, 50, 53 33, 24*
+5V 8,14 34
+5V 8,14 35
PFI 11/P2.3 46 36
PFI 10/P2.2 45 37
PFI 0/P1.0 11 38
PFI 1/P1.1 10 39
PFI 2/P1.2 43 40
PFI 3/P1.3 42 41
PFI 4/P1.4 41 42
PFI 13/P2.5 40 43
PFI 5/P1.5 6 44
PFI 6/P1.6 5 45
PFI 7/P1.7 38 46
PFI 8/P2.0 37 47
PFI 9/P2.1 3 48
PFI 12/P2.4 2 49
PFI 14/P2.6 1 50

 

*For M Series and X Series boards PFI 15 (P2.7) can no longer be used as a digital line.  It is tied to digital ground inside the SCXI-1349 module.  This occurred a result of the differences between E and M series pinouts.

**These digital resources are used automatically by DAQmx when the DAQ card is controlling an SCXI Chassis. P0.4 is always high when connected to a SCXI-1349

Note: The breakout connector on the SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 is only intended for use with the SCXI-1180 Feedthrough Panel

 

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit