SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 Breakout Pin Translations for M Series and X Series

1. NI 62xx M Series and NI 63xx X Series Breakout Pin Translations for the SCXI-1349 and SCXI-1346
|68-pin M/X-Series Line Name
|68-pin M/X-Series Pin Number
|50-pin Breakout Connector Pin Number
|AIGND
|24, 27, 29, 32, 56, 59, 64, 67
|1, 2
|AI 0
|68
|3
|AI 8
|34
|4
|AI 1
|33
|5
|AI 9
|66
|6
|AI 2
|65
|7
|AI 10
|31
|8
|AI 3
|30
|9
|AI 11
|63
|10
|AI 4
|28
|11
|AI 12
|61
|12
|AI 5
|60
|13
|AI 13
|26
|14
|AI 6
|25
|15
|AI 14
|58
|16
|AI 7
|57
|17
|AI 15
|23
|18
|AISENSE
|62
|19
|AO 0
|22
|20
|AO 1
|21
|21
|APFI 0
|20
|22
|AOGND
|54,55
|23
|PFI 15/P2.7
|39*
|33, 24*
|P0.0
|52**
|25
|P0.4
|19**
|26
|P0.1
|17**
|27
|P0.5
|51
|28
|P0.2
|49**
|29
|P0.6
|16
|30
|P0.3
|47
|31
|P0.7
|48
|32
|DGND
|4, 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, 18, 35, 36, 44, 50, 53
|33, 24*
|+5V
|8,14
|34
|+5V
|8,14
|35
|PFI 11/P2.3
|46
|36
|PFI 10/P2.2
|45
|37
|PFI 0/P1.0
|11
|38
|PFI 1/P1.1
|10
|39
|PFI 2/P1.2
|43
|40
|PFI 3/P1.3
|42
|41
|PFI 4/P1.4
|41
|42
|PFI 13/P2.5
|40
|43
|PFI 5/P1.5
|6
|44
|PFI 6/P1.6
|5
|45
|PFI 7/P1.7
|38
|46
|PFI 8/P2.0
|37
|47
|PFI 9/P2.1
|3
|48
|PFI 12/P2.4
|2
|49
|PFI 14/P2.6
|1
|50
*For M Series and X Series boards PFI 15 (P2.7) can no longer be used as a digital line. It is tied to digital ground inside the SCXI-1349 module. This occurred a result of the differences between E and M series pinouts.
**These digital resources are used automatically by DAQmx when the DAQ card is controlling an SCXI Chassis. P0.4 is always high when connected to a SCXI-1349
Note: The breakout connector on the SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 is only intended for use with the SCXI-1180 Feedthrough Panel
