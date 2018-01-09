SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 Breakout Pin Translations for M Series and X Series

This article explains how the pins from a 68-pin NI 62xx M Series or NI 63xx X Series Multifunction Data Acquisition (DAQ) Board translate to the 50-pin breakout connector on the SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349

1. NI 62xx M Series and NI 63xx X Series Breakout Pin Translations for the SCXI-1349 and SCXI-1346

68-pin M/X-Series Line Name 68-pin M/X-Series Pin Number 50-pin Breakout Connector Pin Number AIGND 24, 27, 29, 32, 56, 59, 64, 67 1, 2 AI 0 68 3 AI 8 34 4 AI 1 33 5 AI 9 66 6 AI 2 65 7 AI 10 31 8 AI 3 30 9 AI 11 63 10 AI 4 28 11 AI 12 61 12 AI 5 60 13 AI 13 26 14 AI 6 25 15 AI 14 58 16 AI 7 57 17 AI 15 23 18 AISENSE 62 19 AO 0 22 20 AO 1 21 21 APFI 0 20 22 AOGND 54,55 23 PFI 15/P2.7 39* 33, 24* P0.0 52** 25 P0.4 19** 26 P0.1 17** 27 P0.5 51 28 P0.2 49** 29 P0.6 16 30 P0.3 47 31 P0.7 48 32 DGND 4, 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, 18, 35, 36, 44, 50, 53 33, 24*

+5V 8,14 34 +5V 8,14 35 PFI 11/P2.3 46 36 PFI 10/P2.2 45 37 PFI 0/P1.0 11 38 PFI 1/P1.1 10 39 PFI 2/P1.2 43 40 PFI 3/P1.3 42 41 PFI 4/P1.4 41 42 PFI 13/P2.5 40 43 PFI 5/P1.5 6 44 PFI 6/P1.6 5 45 PFI 7/P1.7 38 46 PFI 8/P2.0 37 47 PFI 9/P2.1 3 48 PFI 12/P2.4 2 49 PFI 14/P2.6 1 50

*For M Series and X Series boards PFI 15 (P2.7) can no longer be used as a digital line. It is tied to digital ground inside the SCXI-1349 module. This occurred a result of the differences between E and M series pinouts.

**These digital resources are used automatically by DAQmx when the DAQ card is controlling an SCXI Chassis. P0.4 is always high when connected to a SCXI-1349

Note: The breakout connector on the SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 is only intended for use with the SCXI-1180 Feedthrough Panel

