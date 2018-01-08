RTSI Connector Signal Mapping and Pinout

1. Introduction
The RTSI connector for an AT board is on the opposite side from the RTSI connector on a PCI board, so the pinouts are slightly different.
For most NI devices, the pinout for the RTSI connector on PCI and AT devices is the one outlined in the table below. For exceptions, please go the the documents linked at the end of this document.
Notice that PCI devices are upside-down relative to AT devices, so the RTSI connector is essentially reversed.
2. Pinouts for the RTSI connector on PCI and AT devices
|
RTSI Bus
|Pinout for PCI boards
|Pinout for AT boards
|RTSI_OSC (clock)
|34
|1
|RTSI 6
|32
|3
|RTSI 5
|30
|5
|RTSI 4
|28
|7
|RTSI 3
|26
|9
|RTSI 2
|24
|11
|RTSI 1
|22
|13
|RTSI 0
|20
|15
|Not Used
|1-8 (all)
|17-34 (all)
|Ground
|19-33 (odd)
|2-16 (even)
More detailed diagrams of the RTS connectors for the PCI and AT devices are shown below.
The following images provide pinouts for the AT and the PCI RTSI connectors.
The small triangular arrow on the connector indicates pin 1.
3. Pinouts for the AT and the PCI RTSI connectors