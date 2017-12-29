NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 Known Issues

|ID
Known Issues with NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017
|ID
|Known Issues
|656544
|
FPGA's "General" tab in NI MAX shows "Unknown" for Chassis and Slot of the built-in FPGA
The Chassis and Slot fields appear for both cRIO-903x and cRIO-904x. However, these fields should not be present in this window. The value of "Unknown" in the fields does not indicate that anything is wrong with the FPGA target or communication to the FPGA target.
Workaround: N/A
|661591
|
FPGA Single Cycle Timed Loops driven by imported clocks can vary in frequency
When using the sbRIO-9651 (System On Module/SOM), sbRIO-9607, or sbRIO-9627, the sbRIO Clip Generator does not place constraints into the .XDC constraints file for imported clocks. If your FPGA application uses one of these clocks to drive a Single Cycle Timed Loop, the period of that loop may become erratic.
Workaround: Follow the guidance of this LabVIEW FPGA Help page to add the necessary constraint(s) to the CLIP file.
|661605
|
User Defined Variables can fail to correctly transmit data under certain conditions
User Defined Variables (UDVs) written to in a Single Cycle Timed Loop driven by a derived clock can occasionally fail to transmit data to the host. In some circumstances, this is accompanied by the error code -1 on the FPGA UDV writer node.
Workaround: Use a target-scoped block RAM FIFO to transmit the data from the loop driven by a derived clock into a loop driven by the base 40 MHz clock.
|670345
|
Some legacy controllers do not have enough storage to install all items in the Recommended Software Set
There are multiple symptoms that might be due to this cause. Some targets may fail the installation process. Others might succeed installation, and report a LabVIEW error (such as -52006 or -52010) on the RT Target Error log.
Workaround: Choose only the software components required to install based on your application.
|671854
|
A VI copied from one controller to another can attempt to run on the original controller
When copying a VI from one target to another and attempting to run that VI on the new target, the VI tries to run on the original target. This attempt may or may not be successful, based on the particulars of the VI being run and the hardware setup. This was identified in LabVIEW 2017 and has been reproduced in LabVIEW 2016.
|661071
|
Synchronization tab in NI MAX reports that there are no cDAQ modules found for cRIO-904x targets
NI 9469 synchronization methods using NI-DAQmx are not supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 only for cRIO-904x targets.
Workaround: N/A
|667698
|
Serial port items for 987x modules do not show up under the module item in MAX for cRIO-904x controllers
The serial ports of the NI 987x may show up in MAX under the FPGA target instead of under the module item. Serial port functionality is not impacted.
Workaround: Reboot the target.
|674572
|
lvrt process may crash when discovering a network cDAQ chassis or initializing an NI System Configuration session on cRIO-904x
A crash of the lvrt process would cause all running LabVIEW applications to crash. This has only been seen on congested networks with many discoverable NI devices.
|674580
|
Normal priority tasks hang on cRIO-904x controllers when CPU pool has been set and a high priority task is running
A normal priority task will hang until the high priority task is stopped. This occurs when the CPU pool has been set using the RT Set CPU Pool VI during boot or before running tasks.
Workaround: Set the CPU pool after running high priority tasks. Or, if the CPU pool is set on boot, run normal priority tasks first and then run high priority tasks.
|679827
|
Compilation fails on cRIO targets when bitfile includes NI 985x FPGA IO Nodes
This impacts all cRIO targets except cRIO-904x targets.
Workaround: Enable error terminals to the NI 985x FPGA I/O Nodes to compile successfully.