General Purpose Relay and Relay Driver Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

Find your module or device in the Device List. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device. Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.



Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

Group 1: General Purpose Relay Device And Modules

Identify your Relay device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table. Model Connector Type Notes PXI-2520 DIN 160-pin PXI-2521 DIN 160-pin PXI-2522 DIN 160-pin PXI-2523 DIN 160-pin PXI-2564 D-Sub 37-pin PXI-2565 Combicon PXI-2566 D-Sub 62-pin PXI-2568 D-Sub 62-pin PXI-2569 LFH 200-pin PXI-2570 LFH 200-pin PXI-2571 LFH 200-pin PXI-2586 GMCT20 PXIe-2569 LFH 200-pin





Group 2: Relay Driver Device And Modules

Identify your Relay Driver device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table. Model Connector Type Notes PXI-2567 D-Sub 78-pin Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List









3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below.

Group 1: General Purpose Relay Devices And Modules

Group 2: Relay Driver Device And Modules

Use this table to identify compatible Relay Driver cables and accessories. Module or

Device Topology Front Mounted Terminal

Block Cable Remote Terminal

Block Custom

Connectivity 2567 Independent N/A N/A N/A N/A



Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

4. Known Limitations and Additional Information

This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI General Purpose Relay device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.





Review this table to identify potential limitations and known issues with your device or module. Model or Accessory Note 2567 The backshell needed for this device is included in the shipping kit. Because it is included when the module is purchased and is not sold as a separate part, it is not included in the table above.

5. Glossary of Terms Used

DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector - Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.

- Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. D-Sub (SUB) - Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.

Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example. Front Mounted Terminal Block - An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.

- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example. LFH - Industry standard Low-Force Helix connector that is used on160-pin and 200-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.

- Industry standard Low-Force Helix connector that is used on160-pin and 200-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example. Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.





6. Ordering Information

When purchasing a NI Relay or Relay Driver device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.



You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.





7. Additional Resources