General Purpose Relay and Relay Driver Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

Overview

Use this guide to match your NI General Purpose Relay and Relay Driver models PXI or PXI Express (PXIe) device with a compatible cable and accessory to meet the needs of your application, whether you are creating a new configuration, replacing or expanding your current configuration, or verifying that existing parts can be used in a different configuration.

PXI Relay Modules consist of multiple, independent, electromechanical armature relays and come in a variety of configurations, such as single-pole single-throw (SPST), single-pole double-throw (SPDT), and double-pole double-throw (DPDT) relays.

Note: This page does not include RF Relay Switches. To find compatibility information for NI RF Relay Switches see the RF Switch Module Compatibility Guide.

This page is part of the NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide.

Table of Contents

  1. How to Use this Guide
  2. Device List
  3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
  4. Known Limitations and Additional Information
  5. Glossary of Terms Used
  6. Ordering Information
  7. Additional Resources

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

  1. Find your module or device in the Device List.
  2. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.

Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

 

Group 1: General Purpose Relay Device And Modules

Identify your Relay device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type Notes
PXI-2520 DIN 160-pin  
PXI-2521 DIN 160-pin  
PXI-2522 DIN 160-pin  
PXI-2523 DIN 160-pin  
PXI-2564 D-Sub 37-pin  
PXI-2565 Combicon  
PXI-2566 D-Sub 62-pin  
PXI-2568 D-Sub 62-pin  
PXI-2569 LFH 200-pin  
PXI-2570 LFH 200-pin  
PXI-2571 LFH 200-pin  
PXI-2586 GMCT20  
PXIe-2569 LFH 200-pin  


Group 2: Relay Driver Device And Modules

Identify your Relay Driver device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type Notes
PXI-2567 D-Sub 78-pin Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List



3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. 

 

Group 1: General Purpose Relay Devices And Modules

Use this table to identify compatible Relay cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal Block
 Custom
Connectivity
2520  80x SPST N/A 160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire		 N/A
2521  40x DPST N/A 160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire		 N/A
2522  40x SPDT N/A 160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire		 N/A
2523  26x DPDT N/A 160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire		 N/A
2564   8x DPST
16x SPST		 N/A 37-Pin Female to Female D-Sub N/A N/A
2565 16x SPST 16-pin Terminal Plug Kit N/A N/A N/A
2566   8x DPDT
16x SPDT		 TB-2666 N/A N/A Backshell and Connector Kit for the PXI-2566
2568 15x DPST
31x SPST		 N/A 62-Pin D-Sub TBX-62 N/A
2569  50x DPST
100x SPST		 N/A LFH200 to 4x50-pin D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
LFH200 to Bare Wire N/A
2570  40x SPDT N/A LFH200 to 4x50-pin D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
LFH200 to Bare Wire N/A
2571  66x SPDT N/A LFH200 to 4x50-pin D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
LFH200 to Bare Wire N/A
2586    5x DPST
 10x SPST		 N/A GMCT20 to GMCT20
GMCT20 to Bare Wire		 N/A Connector and Backshell for NI PXI-258x

 

 

Group 2: Relay Driver Device And Modules

Use this table to identify compatible Relay Driver cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block		 Custom
Connectivity
2567 Independent N/A N/A N/A N/A


4. Known Limitations and Additional Information

This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI General Purpose Relay device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.


Review this table to identify potential limitations and known issues with your device or module.
Model or Accessory Note
2567
  • The backshell needed for this device is included in the shipping kit. Because it is included when the module is purchased and is not sold as a separate part, it is not included in the table above.

 

 

5. Glossary of Terms Used

  • DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector-  Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.
  • D-Sub (SUB) - Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin  Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
  • Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
  • LFH- Industry standard Low-Force Helix connector that is used on160-pin and 200-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.  
  • Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.


6. Ordering Information

When purchasing a NI Relay or Relay Driver device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.

You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.


7. Additional Resources

 

 

