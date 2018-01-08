General Purpose Relay and Relay Driver Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. How to Use this Guide
It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:
- Find your module or device in the Device List.
- Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
- Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.
2. Device List
Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.
Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.
Group 1: General Purpose Relay Device And Modules
|Model
|Connector Type
|Notes
|PXI-2520
|DIN 160-pin
|PXI-2521
|DIN 160-pin
|PXI-2522
|DIN 160-pin
|PXI-2523
|DIN 160-pin
|PXI-2564
|D-Sub 37-pin
|PXI-2565
|Combicon
|PXI-2566
|D-Sub 62-pin
|PXI-2568
|D-Sub 62-pin
|PXI-2569
|LFH 200-pin
|PXI-2570
|LFH 200-pin
|PXI-2571
|LFH 200-pin
|PXI-2586
|GMCT20
|PXIe-2569
|LFH 200-pin
Group 2: Relay Driver Device And Modules
|Model
|Connector Type
|Notes
|PXI-2567
|D-Sub 78-pin
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below.
Group 1: General Purpose Relay Devices And Modules
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal Block
|Custom
Connectivity
|2520
|80x SPST
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire
|N/A
|2521
|40x DPST
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire
|N/A
|2522
|40x SPDT
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire
|N/A
|2523
|26x DPDT
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire
|N/A
|2564
| 8x DPST
16x SPST
|N/A
|37-Pin Female to Female D-Sub
|N/A
|N/A
|2565
|16x SPST
|16-pin Terminal Plug Kit
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2566
| 8x DPDT
16x SPDT
|TB-2666
|N/A
|N/A
|Backshell and Connector Kit for the PXI-2566
|2568
|15x DPST
31x SPST
|N/A
|62-Pin D-Sub
|TBX-62
|N/A
|2569
| 50x DPST
100x SPST
|N/A
|LFH200 to 4x50-pin D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|LFH200 to Bare Wire
|N/A
|2570
|40x SPDT
|N/A
|LFH200 to 4x50-pin D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|LFH200 to Bare Wire
|N/A
|2571
|66x SPDT
|N/A
|LFH200 to 4x50-pin D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|LFH200 to Bare Wire
|N/A
|2586
| 5x DPST
10x SPST
|N/A
|GMCT20 to GMCT20
GMCT20 to Bare Wire
|N/A
|Connector and Backshell for NI PXI-258x
Group 2: Relay Driver Device And Modules
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal
Block
|Custom
Connectivity
|2567
|Independent
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
4. Known Limitations and Additional Information
This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI General Purpose Relay device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.
|Model or Accessory
|Note
|2567
|
5. Glossary of Terms Used
- DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector- Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.
- D-Sub (SUB) - Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
- Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
- LFH- Industry standard Low-Force Helix connector that is used on160-pin and 200-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
- Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.
6. Ordering Information
When purchasing a NI Relay or Relay Driver device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.
You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.
7. Additional Resources
- Main Page: NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility
- Browse dimensional drawings for NI cables and accessories
- NI Product Manuals, Product Specifications, Installation Guides and more
- Products and Services: NI Switches
- Products and Services: PXI Switches Connectivity Accessories