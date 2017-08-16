Report Generation Toolkit and Microsoft Office and LabVIEW Compatibility

This page shows supported versions of Report Generation Toolkit with Microsoft Office and LabVIEW development systems. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct toolkit version when upgrading or updating your system or software. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, or missing LabVIEW palettes or functions.

Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 3EJEC9NS: Report Generation Toolkit Compatibility with Microsoft Office and LabVIEW. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.