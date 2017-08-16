Report Generation Toolkit and Microsoft Office and LabVIEW Compatibility

This page shows supported versions of Report Generation Toolkit with Microsoft Office and LabVIEW development systems. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct toolkit version when upgrading or updating your system or software. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, or missing LabVIEW palettes or functions.

Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 3EJEC9NS: Report Generation Toolkit Compatibility with Microsoft Office and LabVIEW. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.

 

LabVIEW Version Report Generation Toolkit Versions Microsoft Office Versions (32-bit) OS Version
2018 2018 XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 Windows 10, 8.1, 7 SP1, Server 2012 R2, Server 2008 R2 SP1 64-bit
2017 2017 XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 Windows 10, 8.1, 7 SP1, Server 2012 R2, Server 2008 R2 SP1 64-bit
2016 2016 XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 Windows 10, 8.1, 7 SP1, Embedded Standard 7 SP1, Server 2012 R2, Server 2008 R2 SP1 64-bit
2015 2015 XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013 Windows 10, 8.1, 7, Server 2008 R2 64-bit, Server 2003 R2 32-bit, Vista, XP SP3+ 32-bit
2014 2014 XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013 Windows 8.1, 7, Server 2008 R2 64-bit, Server 2003 R2 32-bit, Vista, XP SP3+ 32-bit
2013 2013 XP, 2003, 2007, 2010 Windows 8, 7, Server 2008 R2 64-bit, Server 2003 R2 32-bit, Vista, XP SP3+ 32-bit
2012 2012 XP, 2003, 2007, 2010 Windows 7, Server 2008 R2 64-bit, Server 2003 R2 32-bit, Vista, XP SP3+ 32-bit
2011 2011 XP, 2003, 2007, 2010 Windows 7, Server 2008 R2 64-bit, Server 2003 R2 32-bit, Vista, XP SP2+ 32-bit
2010 2010 XP, 2003, 2007, 2010 Windows 7, Vista, XP
2009 2009 XP, 2003, 2007 Windows Vista, XP, 2000
8.6 1.1.4 XP, 2003, 2007 Windows Vista, XP, 2000

8.6

 1.1.3 XP, 2003, 2007 Windows Vista, XP, 2000
7.0 to 8.5.1 1.1.2 2000, XP, 2003, 2007 Vista, XP, 2000
7.0 to 8.5.1 1.1.1 2000, XP, 2003 Windows XP, 2000, NT, Me, 98
7.x 1.1.0 97, 2000, XP, 2003 Windows XP, 2000, NT, Me, 98
6.x, 7.x 1.0.1 97, 2000, XP Windows 2000, NT, Me, 9x
6.x 1.0.0 97, 2000 Windows 2000, NT, Me, 9x



Note: You must have both Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel installed before installing the toolkit.

Please refer to the Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office readme and product page links in the related links section for more information about the toolkit.

