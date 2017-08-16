Report Generation Toolkit and Microsoft Office and LabVIEW Compatibility

|LabVIEW Version
|Report Generation Toolkit Versions
|Microsoft Office Versions (32-bit)
|OS Version
|2018
|2018
|XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016
|Windows 10, 8.1, 7 SP1, Server 2012 R2, Server 2008 R2 SP1 64-bit
|2017
|2017
|XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016
|Windows 10, 8.1, 7 SP1, Server 2012 R2, Server 2008 R2 SP1 64-bit
|2016
|2016
|XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016
|Windows 10, 8.1, 7 SP1, Embedded Standard 7 SP1, Server 2012 R2, Server 2008 R2 SP1 64-bit
|2015
|2015
|XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013
|Windows 10, 8.1, 7, Server 2008 R2 64-bit, Server 2003 R2 32-bit, Vista, XP SP3+ 32-bit
|2014
|2014
|XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013
|Windows 8.1, 7, Server 2008 R2 64-bit, Server 2003 R2 32-bit, Vista, XP SP3+ 32-bit
|2013
|2013
|XP, 2003, 2007, 2010
|Windows 8, 7, Server 2008 R2 64-bit, Server 2003 R2 32-bit, Vista, XP SP3+ 32-bit
|2012
|2012
|XP, 2003, 2007, 2010
|Windows 7, Server 2008 R2 64-bit, Server 2003 R2 32-bit, Vista, XP SP3+ 32-bit
|2011
|2011
|XP, 2003, 2007, 2010
|Windows 7, Server 2008 R2 64-bit, Server 2003 R2 32-bit, Vista, XP SP2+ 32-bit
|2010
|2010
|XP, 2003, 2007, 2010
|Windows 7, Vista, XP
|2009
|2009
|XP, 2003, 2007
|Windows Vista, XP, 2000
|8.6
|1.1.4
|XP, 2003, 2007
|Windows Vista, XP, 2000
|
8.6
|1.1.3
|XP, 2003, 2007
|Windows Vista, XP, 2000
|7.0 to 8.5.1
|1.1.2
|2000, XP, 2003, 2007
|Vista, XP, 2000
|7.0 to 8.5.1
|1.1.1
|2000, XP, 2003
|Windows XP, 2000, NT, Me, 98
|7.x
|1.1.0
|97, 2000, XP, 2003
|Windows XP, 2000, NT, Me, 98
|6.x, 7.x
|1.0.1
|97, 2000, XP
|Windows 2000, NT, Me, 9x
|6.x
|1.0.0
|97, 2000
|Windows 2000, NT, Me, 9x
Note: You must have both Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel installed before installing the toolkit.
Please refer to the Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office readme and product page links in the related links section for more information about the toolkit.
