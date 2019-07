This page shows supported versions of the Real-Time Controllers hardware driver with the Real-Time operating systems. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct version when upgrading or updating your operating system, or when migrating or porting code to a new system. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, the inability for RTOS to recognize or detect and then find a driver for your device, or missing devices

Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 4LRA4IQ0: What Operating System Is My Real-Time Controller Running and Why?. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.

Real-Time Controllers and Real-Time Operating System Compatibility

Use this table to compare Real-Time Controllers and Real-Time Operating System Compatibility Controller Series Real-Time Operating System Phar Lap ETS VxWorks NI Linux Real-Time (Intel x64 based) NI Linux Real-Time (ARM-based) FieldPoint cFP-2000 cFP-2010 cFP-2020 cFP-2100 cFP-2110 cFP-2120 cFP-2200 cFP-2210 cFP-2220 cRIO-9002 cRIO-9004 cRIO-9012 cRIO-9014 cRIO-9022 cRIO-9023 cRIO-9024 cRIO-9025 cRIO-9030 cRIO-9031 cRIO-9032 cRIO-9033 cRIO-9034 cRIO-9035 cRIO-9036 cRIO-9037 cRIO-9038 cRIO-9039 cRIO-9040 cRIO-9041 cRIO-9042 cRIO-9043 cRIO-9045 cRIO-9046 cRIO-9047 cRIO-9048 cRIO-9049 cRIO-9053 cRIO-9054 cRIO-9056 cRIO-9057 cRIO-9063 cRIO-9064 cRIO-9065 cRIO-9066 cRIO-9067 cRIO-9068 cRIO-9072 cRIO-9073 cRIO-9074 cRIO-9075 cRIO-9076 cRIO-9081 cRIO-9082 sbRIO-9601 sbRIO-9602 sbRIO-9605 sbRIO-9606 sbRIO-9611 sbRIO-9612 sbRIO-9623 sbRIO-9626 sbRIO-9631 sbRIO-9632 sbRIO-9633 sbRIO-9636 sbRIO-9642 sbRIO-9651 sbRIO-9607 sbRIO-9627 sbRIO-9637 CVS-1454 CVS-1455 CVS-1456 CVS-1457 CVS-1458 CVS-1459 NI EVS-1463 NI EVS-1464 IC-3120 IC-3121 IC-3171 IC-3172 IC-3173 PXI-8100 PXIe-8101 PXIe-8102 PXI-8108 PXI-8109 PXI-8110 PXIe-8115 PXI-8119 PXIe-8130 PXIe-8133 PXIe-8135** PXI-8145 PXI-8183 PXIe-8820 PXIe-8840 PXIe-8840 Quad-Core PXIe-8861 PXIe-8880** NI 8353 RT NI 1722 NI 1742 NI 1744 NI 1762 NI 1764 Smart Camera NI 1772 NI 1772C NI 1774 NI 1774C NI 1776 NI 1776C NI 1778 Smart Camera Desktop ETS NI 3110 with Hypervisor NI 9792 Programmable WSN Gateway myRIO 1900 myRIO 1950 NI robo RIO cDAQ 9132 cDAQ 9133 cDAQ 9134 cDAQ 9135 cDAQ 9136 cDAQ 9137 Real-Time Controller cDAQ 9138 cDAQ 9139 Real-Time Controller ISC-1781 ISC-1782 ISC-1783





Compatible





1. Real-Time Operating System and LabVIEW Real-Time Compatibility

Use this table to compareReal-Time Operating System and LabVIEW Real-Time Compatibility Real-Time Operating System LabVIEW Real-Time Version 7.1 8.0 8.2 8.2.1 8.5 8.5.1 8.6.1 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Phar Lap ETS 9.1 Phar Lap ETS 10.1 Phar Lap ETS 12.0 Phar Lap ETS 13.0 Phar Lap ETS 13.1 NI ETS 2009 * NI ETS 2010 * NI ETS 2011 * NI ETS 2012 * NI ETS 2013 * NI ETS 2014 * NI ETS 2015 * NI ETS 2016 * NI ETS 2017 * NI ETS 2018 * VxWorks 6.1 VxWorks 6.3 NI Linux Real-Time

Compatible

* Phar Lap ETS 13.1 is used with LabVIEW Real-Time Version 8.5.1 and greater. Starting with NI ETS 2009, National Instruments began to refer to the ETS operating system by LabVIEW release number instead of OS version. This naming convention change makes it easier to identify which RTOS was released with each LabVIEW Real-Time version. Improvements and CAR fixes have continued to be added to NI ETS since 2009.

** When using the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite, these controllers use a compatible version of NI Linux Real-Time.

NOTE In general, the same LabVIEW code can be used on any of the LabVIEW Real-Time Targets provided that it is recompiled in LabVIEW for the specific target. Any external code (drivers or custom text based code) called by LabVIEW will need to be compiled for the specific target as well. Some specific considerations for VxWorks targets are described in KnowledgeBase 44HDTKQ0: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for NI cRIO-901x and cRIO-907x

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources