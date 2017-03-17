Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 3P88SPNQ: LabVIEW Run-Time Engine Compatibility. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.

This page shows supported versions of LabVIEW Run-Time Engine with LabVIEW development systems. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct toolkit version when upgrading or updating your system or software. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, or missing LabVIEW palettes or functions.

1. LabVIEW and LabVIEW Run-Time Engine Compatibility

Use this table to compare LabVIEW and LabVIEW Run-Time Engine Compatibility LabVIEW Version LabVIEW Run-Time Engine Version LabVIEW 2012 LabVIEW 2012 SP1 LabVIEW 2013 LabVIEW 2013 SP1 LabVIEW 2014 LabVIEW 2014 SP1 LabVIEW 2015 LabVIEW 2015 SP1 LabVIEW 2016 LabVIEW 2017 LabVIEW 2017 SP1 LabVIEW 2018 LabVIEW 2018 SP1 LabVIEW 2019 LabVIEW 2012 LabVIEW 2013 LabVIEW 2013 SP1 LabVIEW 2014 LabVIEW 2014 SP1 LabVIEW 2015 LabVIEW 2015 SP1 LabVIEW 2016 LabVIEW 2017 LabVIEW 2017 SP1 LabVIEW 2018 LabVIEW 2018 SP1 LabVIEW 2019

Compatible Compatible if application built to support later run-times*

*Starting from 2017, you can build compatibility with later LabVIEW Run-Time Engines into your applications. See the Application Builder Enhancements section on this page for details.



The LabVIEW Run-Time Engine must be installed on any system where you plan to run executables or shared libraries built with the LabVIEW Application Builder.

Note that EXEs built in LabVIEW 2016 or earlier can't be run in a newer version of the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine. Use the same version of LabVIEW Run-Time Engine to run the EXE as the LabVIEW version that you used to build it.

Multiple versions of the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine can be installed on the same computer as long as the major version number or the bitness is different. On a 64-bit system it is possible to install 32-bit and 64-bit versions of the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine with the same version number side-by-side. If you install an SP1 version of the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine on a system that already has the non-SP1 version installed, the SP1 version will replace the non-SP1 version.



LabVIEW Run-Time Engine Web Browser Plug-in

The LabVIEW Run-Time Engine Web Browser Plug-in (formerly known as the LabVIEW Minimum Run-Time Engine) is a smaller download intended for viewing VIs embedded in a web page (Remote Front Panels). It does not contain the full run-time engine and is not recommended for running executables. It is available in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions. The bitness of the Web Browser Plug-in must match the bitness of the web browser being used. The standard LabVIEW Run-Time Engine includes the Web Browser Plug-in.

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources