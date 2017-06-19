NI-RIO and LabVIEW Version Compatibility

Overview

This page shows supported versions of NI-RIO with LabVIEW development systems. Reference this information to ensure that you install the correct toolkit version when upgrading or updating your system or software. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, or missing palettes or functions.

Starting with LabVIEW 2015, NI-RIO has been split into three separate installers. CompactRIO Device Drivers (supports CompactRIO and Single-Board RIO), R Series Multifunction (supports R Series cards), and FlexRIO (supports FlexRIO boards). The compatibility table below applies to all individual installers.



Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 4ESLI3UI: NI-RIO and LabVIEW Version Compatibility. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.

NI‑RIO LabVIEW Version
2009 2009 SP1 2010 2010 SP1 2011 2011 SP1 2012 2012 SP1 2013 2013 SP1 2014 2014 SP1 2015 2015 SP1 2016 2017 2017 SP1 2018 2018 SP1 2019
3.3                                        
3.3.1                                        
3.4                                        
3.5.1                                        
3.6                                        
3.6.1                                        
4.0                                        
4.1                                        
12.0                                        
12.1                                        
13.0                                        
13.0.1                                        
13.1                                        
13.1.1                                        
14.0                                        
14.0.1                                        
14.5.0                                        
15.0                                        
15.5                                        
16.0                                        
17.0                                        
17.6                                        
18.0                                        
18.5                                        
19.0                                        
19.1                                        

 

 

Additonal Resources

Preventing Software Compatibility Issues for CompactRIO Systems
Drivers and Updates: CompactRIO Device Drivers
Drivers and Updates: R Series Multifunction RIO
Drivers and Updates: FlexRIO
Drivers and Updates: NI-RIO
NI-RIO Device Drivers Known Issues and Bug Fixes
Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, and EtherCAT

