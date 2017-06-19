Starting with LabVIEW 2015, NI-RIO has been split into three separate installers. CompactRIO Device Drivers (supports CompactRIO and Single-Board RIO), R Series Multifunction (supports R Series cards), and FlexRIO (supports FlexRIO boards). The compatibility table below applies to all individual installers.

Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 4ESLI3UI: NI-RIO and LabVIEW Version Compatibility. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.