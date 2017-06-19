NI-RIO and LabVIEW Version Compatibility

|NI‑RIO
|LabVIEW Version
|2009
|2009 SP1
|2010
|2010 SP1
|2011
|2011 SP1
|2012
|2012 SP1
|2013
|2013 SP1
|2014
|2014 SP1
|2015
|2015 SP1
|2016
|2017
|2017 SP1
|2018
|2018 SP1
|2019
|3.3
|3.3.1
|3.4
|3.5.1
|3.6
|3.6.1
|4.0
|4.1
|12.0
|12.1
|13.0
|13.0.1
|13.1
|13.1.1
|14.0
|14.0.1
|14.5.0
|15.0
|15.5
|16.0
|17.0
|17.6
|18.0
|18.5
|19.0
|19.1
