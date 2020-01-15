NI-DAQmx and Microsoft Windows Compatibility

1. NI-DAQmx and Microsoft Windows Desktop Operating System Compatibility Table
You should consider the compatibility of the application with which you intend to utilize the DAQmx drivers, not just the operating system. See the Related Links section for more information, and the DAQmx readme for compatibility information related to specific devices.
|NI‑DAQmx
|Microsoft Windows - Desktop Versions
|XP1
|Vista2
|7
|8
|8.1
|10
|9.5.5
|9.6
|9.6.1
|9.6.2
|9.7
|9.7.5
|9.8
|9.9
|14.0
|14.1
|14.2
|14.5
|14.5.1
|15.0
|15.0.1
|15.1
|15.1.1
|15.5
|15.5.1
|16.0
|16.1
|17.0
|17.1
|17.1.1
|17.5
|17.6
|18.0
|18.1
|18.5
|18.6
|1 32-bit only
2 Business Edition only
|
For Service Pack (SP) requirements, refer to the following:
|Compatible Version
|Service Pack Required
For information about older NI-DAQmx or Windows versions compatibility, see the DAQmx Windows Compatibility Table attachment in the Downloads section of this document.
2. NI-DAQmx and Microsoft Windows Server Operating System Compatibility Table
|NI‑DAQmx
|Microsoft Windows - Server Editions
|2003 R21
|2008 R22
|2012 R22
|9.5.5
|9.6
|9.6.1
|9.6.2
|9.7
|9.7.5
|9.8
|9.9
|14.0
|14.1
|14.2
|14.5
|14.5.1
|15.0
|15.0.1
|15.1
|15.1.1
|15.5
|15.5.1
|16.0
|16.1
|17.0
|17.1
|17.1.1
|17.5
|17.6
|18.0
|18.1
|18.5
|18.6
|1 32-bit only
2 64-bit only
|
For Service Pack (SP) requirements, refer to the following:
|Compatible Version
|Service Pack Required
For information about older NI-DAQmx or Windows versions compatibility, see the DAQmx Windows Compatibility Table attachment in the Downloads section of this document.
3. Support for Windows Embedded Standard (WES) 7
Some National Instruments compact controllers ship with an NI-customized version of WES 7, including the packages necessary to run NI drivers and software. This version of WES 7 is the only one supported by NI-DAQmx, and National Instruments will not support other WES variants.