NI-DAQmx and Microsoft Windows Compatibility

Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 6HQ994XC: NI-DAQmx and Windows Version Compatibility. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.

This page shows supported versions of the NI-DAQmx hardware driver with the Microsoft Windows operating system. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct version when upgrading or updating your operating system, or when migrating or porting code to a new system. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, the inability for Windows to recognize or detect and then find a driver for your device, or missing devices in Windows Device Manager or NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

1. NI-DAQmx and Microsoft Windows Desktop Operating System Compatibility Table

You should consider the compatibility of the application with which you intend to utilize the DAQmx drivers, not just the operating system. See the Related Links section for more information, and the DAQmx readme for compatibility information related to specific devices.

Use this table to compare versions of NI-DAQmx to compatible editions of Windows Desktop operating systems NI‑DAQmx Microsoft Windows - Desktop Versions XP1 Vista2 7 8 8.1 10 9.5.5 9.6 9.6.1 9.6.2 9.7 9.7.5 9.8 9.9 14.0 14.1 14.2 14.5 14.5.1 15.0 15.0.1 15.1 15.1.1 15.5 15.5.1 16.0 16.1 17.0 17.1 17.1.1 17.5 17.6 18.0 18.1 18.5 18.6 1 32-bit only

2 Business Edition only For Service Pack (SP) requirements, refer to the following: Windows XP: SP3 or greater

Windows Vista: SP1 or greater

Windows 7: SP1 or greater





Compatible Version Service Pack Required





For information about older NI-DAQmx or Windows versions compatibility, see the DAQmx Windows Compatibility Table attachment in the Downloads section of this document.





Back to Top

2. NI-DAQmx and Microsoft Windows Server Operating System Compatibility Table

Use this table to compare versions of NI-DAQmx to compatible editions of Windows Server operating systems NI‑DAQmx Microsoft Windows - Server Editions 2003 R21 2008 R22 2012 R22 9.5.5 9.6 9.6.1 9.6.2 9.7 9.7.5 9.8 9.9 14.0 14.1 14.2 14.5 14.5.1 15.0 15.0.1 15.1 15.1.1 15.5 15.5.1 16.0 16.1 17.0 17.1 17.1.1 17.5 17.6 18.0 18.1 18.5 18.6 1 32-bit only

2 64-bit only For Service Pack (SP) requirements, refer to the following: Windows Server 2003 R2: SP2 or greater

Windows Server 2008 R2: SP1 or greater





Compatible Version Service Pack Required





For information about older NI-DAQmx or Windows versions compatibility, see the DAQmx Windows Compatibility Table attachment in the Downloads section of this document.





Back to Top

3. Support for Windows Embedded Standard (WES) 7

Some National Instruments compact controllers ship with an NI-customized version of WES 7, including the packages necessary to run NI drivers and software. This version of WES 7 is the only one supported by NI-DAQmx, and National Instruments will not support other WES variants.





Back to Top

4. Additional Resources