NI Expertise Overview

Teaching Wireless Communications
Bring experiential learning to communications by providing visibility of real-world signals to help students understand abstract theory while preparing them for research and emerging trends like 5G.
By introducing hands-on communications engineering earlier to undergraduate students, you can build experiences that connect the teaching lab to research and industry. Learn how the University of Southampton creates a pipeline of students proficient in Software Defined Radio (SDR) so that graduates can apply engineering knowledge to advanced, cutting edge problems like 5G from day one of their careers.
See how to convey core communications concepts with LabVIEW Communications, software designed specifically for wireless applications.
Compare and contrast ready-to-run lab courses that provide a clear pathway from first year labs to postgraduate study.
Industry focused projects build relevancy into engineering curriculum. Download examples that teach students to develop engineering systems they will use in real-world applications.
Explore the LabVIEW Communications Discussion Forum to find additional resources, share knowledge, and learn more.
This laboratory guide from Professor Bruce Black of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is perfect for a student’s first experience with wireless systems—from AM to FM and FSK to QPSK.
