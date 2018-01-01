DIAdem 2018 SP1 Release Notes

January 2019

This file contains information on DIAdem 2018 SP 1:

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Notes on DIAdem 2018

Notes on Future DIAdem Versions

Compatibility of DIAdem 2018 and DIAdem 2017

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features in DIAdem 2018

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

DIAdem is the National Instruments software for analyzing and documenting data from various sources.

For correct DIAdem performance, the following minimum requirements must be met:

Hardware

CPU x64 compatible processor, 1.6 GHz or more Amount of memory 2 GB or more Hard disk memory Depending on the operating system, up to 3 GB free storage space, of which at least 2 GB are on the system partition Video card Color depth at least 16-bit (High Color), 24-bit, or 32-bit (True Color) recommended Screen resolution From 1024x768 with a 100% scaling step

Windows 10 64-bit 1

Windows 8.1 Update 1 64-bit 1

Windows 7 64-bit with Service Pack 1 2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 Update 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 with Service Pack 12

Note National Instruments recommends the use of the NI Analysis Server for the automatic evaluation on server operating systems instead of DIAdem.

1 NI software installs VC2015 runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these software products. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with an SHA-256 certificate. Under Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 Microsoft updates are required for the support of SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note DIAdem runs only with restrictions on the N or KN edition of Windows because the multimedia support is missing. You can obtain this as "Media Feature Pack" from Microsoft and install it later.

Under Windows Server 2012 R2 you cannot play videos in DIAdem VIEW.

Administration

Firewall The firewall displays warnings while DIAdem installs and while DIAdem launches, for the following reasons:

The usireg component executes during the installation of DataPlugins. The DataFinder, which you use for searching and navigating in files, then starts. When DIAdem launches, a DNS query determines whether to license locally or whether to use a license server. If you want to be able to use all the DIAdem functions, National Instruments recommends that you select "Do not block" for all programs listed. This also applies when you want to evaluate DIAdem. Refer to ni.com/info under the info code winxpsp2 for more information. Windows User Permissions DIAdem and its components are basically executable under the pre-configured Microsoft Windows user accounts from User upwards. DIAdem must be installed with complete administrator permissions. If you operate various DIAdem versions on one computer, you only have the entire range of functions in each version if you have administrator permissions.

Miscellaneous

Internet Explorer: For the map display in DIAdem VIEW and DIAdem DAC, you need Internet Explorer version 11 or later.

Recommended:

- Adobe Reader to display manual files

As of Version 2018, DIAdem offers a much higher resolution for time channels. By default this higher resolution is disabled but can be enabled in the DIAdem settings. The higher resolution has the following effects:

- If you change the time resolution or the time format string, you must save the desktop file and restart DIAdem. Otherwise, there may be problems with the display or processing of time values.

- DIAdem uses a different time base for the higher time resolution. The time base for version 2018 is 01/01/2018 00:00:00 . The time base is adapted to each version. In version 2019, for example, the time base will be 01/01/2019 00:00:00 .

- When converting vbTime time value types into other DIAdem time formats, DIAdem always uses the date of the current time base to determine a date/time value.

- When high time resolution is enabled, the vbDate resolution is not sufficient to process resolutions smaller than 1 ms. For processing high resolution time values, use the dValues or oValue properties instead.

- When high time resolution is enabled, DIAdem expands implicit time channels when saving the data as a TDM file.

- When high time resolution is enabled, the stored TDM files are larger than when high time resolution is not enabled.

- When high time resolution is activated, DIAdem does not register time channels, but loads the mass data immediately.

- DIAdem currently supports high time resolution only for time channels from TDM or TDMS files or for newly created time channels.

- If you change the time resolution or the time format string, you must save the desktop file and restart DIAdem. Otherwise, there may be problems with the display or processing of time values. - DIAdem uses a different time base for the higher time resolution. The time base for version 2018 is . The time base is adapted to each version. In version 2019, for example, the time base will be . - When converting time value types into other DIAdem time formats, DIAdem always uses the date of the current time base to determine a date/time value. - When high time resolution is enabled, the resolution is not sufficient to process resolutions smaller than 1 ms. For processing high resolution time values, use the or properties instead. - When high time resolution is enabled, DIAdem expands implicit time channels when saving the data as a TDM file. - When high time resolution is enabled, the stored TDM files are larger than when high time resolution is not enabled. - When high time resolution is activated, DIAdem does not register time channels, but loads the mass data immediately. - DIAdem currently supports high time resolution only for time channels from TDM or TDMS files or for newly created time channels. As of DIAdem 2018, you can no longer connect to My DataFinder from a remote computer.

If you switch off Data Portal refresh during debugging using the UIAutoRefreshSet command, errors can occur because the Data Portal does not always display the actual data.

command, errors can occur because the Data Portal does not always display the actual data. DIAdem Version 9.0 and LabVIEW Version 7.1, and later versions, use a shared software component that is updated when you install DIAdem. When you uninstall DIAdem, the current version of the shared component remains. This is intentional and has been tested extensively.

The installation functions were tested parallel to earlier DIAdem versions down to DIAdem 2014.

The installation functions were tested parallel to earlier DIAdem versions down to DIAdem 2014. For the MyDataFinder in DIAdem 2018, any index files from earlier DIAdem versions must be regenerated. This occurs automatically when you launch DIAdem. Depending on how many files are to be indexed, this may take quite some time.

It is strongly recommended that you install in the suggested folders, or that you specify the folder exclusively in the path selection dialog box in the setup program. In particular, changing the suggested program path manually in the installation program can cause problems in DIAdem.

Scripts written for application in the Analysis Server are subject to certain restrictions. For more information, refer to the help chapter Analysis Server: General .

. Under Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008 R2, there are issues displaying character strings when printing or exporting to PDF and XPS documents if you control the system via remote desktop. DIAdem prints character strings without or with too little character spacing. This is a Microsoft issue described at http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2768741. There Microsoft offers a solution in form of a hotfix. In case you cannot install this hotfix, you can also work around this issue using the setting Output print data as graphic under Settings»DIAdem Settings»REPORT.

under If you change the size of the text displayed on the screen (DPI scale), for example, from 100% to 150%, under Windows 8.1 (minimum) and you do not restart the computer, display errors might occur in the curve selection in DIAdem REPORT and DIAdem VIEW.

When you activate DIAdem, you must create a National Instruments user profile at ni.com . The evaluation period is now 7 days without a user profile. If you create a user profile, this period is extended to 45 days.

. The evaluation period is now 7 days without a user profile. If you create a user profile, this period is extended to 45 days. When using the OPC UA server, a missing Windows update can lead to error messages because functions or DLLs are missing. If this error occurs, check the logfile as to whether a message describes an error in the search path extension. To eliminate this error, install the Windows Update KB2533623 at https://www.microsoft.com/download/details.aspx?id=26767.

When loading a DAC block diagram, DIAdem now checks whether the block diagram contains outdated blocks. The block diagram can still run with these blocks, however the outdated blocks are identified with a label. Please replace these by up-to-date blocks because in future versions the earlier blocks will no longer be supported.

In order to use the following DIAdem drivers the following NI software components must be installed: Driver Components Version ADCS Automotive Diagnostic Command Set >= 18.0 DAQmx driver NI-DAQmx >= 9.4 ECU MC ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit >= 18.0 XNET NI-XNET >= 15.0

Very old commands and variables, which have been replaced by new technologies, are marked as obsolete in DIAdem. This means that these commands and variables are no longer supported in one of the upcoming DIAdem versions. On the DIAdem help page DIAdem»Searching for Obsolete Commands and Variables you can find a script which checks your scripts for obsolete identifiers.

If you install an earlier DIAdem version after you have installed the current DIAdem version, the PDF export of the earlier version might not function correctly. You can solve the issue by copying the files acfpdf*.* and cdintf*.dll from the current DIAdem program folder into the program folder of the earlier DIAdem version.

Installing DIAdem 2018 and DataFinder Server Edition 2015 or 2017 on the same computer might lead to DataFinder Server Edition 2015 or DataFinder Server Edition 2017 becoming inoperable.

If you have a parallel installation of DIAdem 2018 and DIAdem 2017, you cannot, in DIAdem 2017, use the DataFinder hierarchy preview, which you open in DIAdem SCRIPT through “Settings”TDM Server->DataFinder Hierarchy”.

From version 2018, DIAdem imports by default VBS DataPlugins in encrypted form. You can only import and then process a DataPlugin unencrypted if you select Import DataPlugin in the DataPlugin Settings dialog box.

The images you use in the Picture for Tree SUD property must have a minimum size of 16*16 pixels.

You cannot use VIs that require .NET assemblies from DIAdem through the LVRuntime object.

To find information on the compatibility of earlier DIAdem versions refer to ni.com/support under the search term "DIAdem Release Notes".

The old script interface for accessing REPORT objects through GraphObjOpen and GraphObjClose will no longer be supported in DIAdem 2018. As of DIAdem 2018, you must use the object-oriented script interface in DIAdem REPORT. Due to this change, DIAdem no longer supports the CurveTransfCmd variable for the curve transformation in a 2D axis system. Use the D2CurveTransformingContext object and the OnCurveTransformation property instead.

and will no longer be supported in DIAdem 2018. As of DIAdem 2018, you must use the object-oriented script interface in DIAdem REPORT. Due to this change, DIAdem no longer supports the variable for the curve transformation in a 2D axis system. Use the object and the property instead. You can use the Add for Workers method to create a maximum of five worker objects.

DIAdem 2018 is only available in the 64-bit version.

As of version 2018, DIAdem only supports the methods, properties, and subobjects of the DataFinderSettings object returned with the GetSettings for DataFinder for the My DataFinder DataFinder. Use the DataFinder Configuration API to configure a DataFinder Server. Refer to Programing Reference»REST APIs in the TDM Server help for a description of the DataFinder Configuration API.

DataFinder. Use the DataFinder Configuration API to configure a DataFinder Server. Refer to in the TDM Server help for a description of the DataFinder Configuration API. As of version 2018, DIAdem no longer supports the DataFinder Manager object for DataFinder Server. Use the DataFinder Configuration API instead. Refer to Programing Reference»REST APIs in the TDM Server help for a description of the DataFinder Configuration API.

Accessing channels through channel numbers will only be supported up to and including DIAdem 2018. For many versions, the channels were most commonly referenced DIAdem with the group index or the group name combined with the channel index or the channel name.

As of version 2019, DIAdem VIEW no longer supports the number-oriented mode.

The control file driver will only be supported up to and including DIAdem 2018. Use the script driver together with the UDI object in future versions of DIAdem. The UDI object provides a neutral interface for the communication interfaces in the computer, for example, RS-232 and GPIB. Use the CreateUDI command to create the UDI object. Refer to the help for more information on the script driver and the UDI object.

command to create the UDI object. Refer to the help for more information on the script driver and the UDI object. The channel property DisplayType will be read-only in DIAdem 2019. In DIAdem 2018 this property is also read-only if you enable the setting “High resolution for absolute time values” in the DIAdem settings. Use the commands ChnTimeToNumeric and ChnNumericToTime to convert time channels into numeric channels and vice versa.

will be read-only in DIAdem 2019. In DIAdem 2018 this property is also read-only if you enable the setting “High resolution for absolute time values” in the DIAdem settings. Use the commands and to convert time channels into numeric channels and vice versa. The Logos communication protocol (communication via UDP) used by DIAdem versions before DIAdem 2012 SP2 will no longer be supported as of version 2019. This means that earlier clients can no longer communicate with DataFinder Server 2019 or My DataFinder 2019. In future, you can only use Logos XT (communication via TCP) for communication with DataFinder. This applies to the DIAdem and LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit clients.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe in order to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

Analysis Server scripts provide new properties and methods for using the SystemLink File Viewer and SystemLink Tag Viewer.

New Features in DIAdem 2018

General

DIAdem offers a much higher resolution for time channels.

Improvement to parts of the interface through modern, flat design.

New command for creating a MQTT object. The MQTT object provides the Message Queue Telemetry Transport Protocol in DIAdem. The MQTT protocol is an open message protocol for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication for the transmission of telemetry data between devices.

For the display of new curves, you can choose between six predefined color schemes or define your own color scheme.

DIAdem NAVIGATOR, DataFinder, Data Portal

Lossless compression of the metadata of TDM files.

Optimization of the data type of mass data without significant errors.

The Bus Log Converter now also supports the AUTOSAR format, Head Acoustics, and the Bus Log Raw format.

The context menu of the Data Portal has been revised and can be adapted by the user through the script interface.

DIAdem VIEW

You can switch between absolute and relative time displays.

You can specify a channel that DIAdem uses to color the track in the map display. DIAdem divides the colors of the palette between the largest and the smallest value of the color channel.

You can change line thickness for curves, for example, to improve the curve display on high-resolution monitors.

You can now draw curves with edge smoothing.

In the global DIAdem settings, you can define your own colors that DIAdem automatically uses to create new curves.

The display of very long, monochrome tracks in the map display has been accelerated.

DIAdem ANALYSIS

New smoothing function: The 4253H filter applies several smoothing in succession, resulting in a smooth signal, but with essential structures still visible.

New geo functions

- GPS distance from start: Calculates the shortest distance of a GPS coordinate to the following GPS coordinate, taking into account the ellipsoidal shape of the Earth. The function sums up the distance values.

- Calculate SRTM altitude profiles: Determines the corresponding altitude values from longitude and latitude.

- Humidity functions: Conversion of the relative humidity into absolute humidity and vice versa.

- GPS distance from start: Calculates the shortest distance of a GPS coordinate to the following GPS coordinate, taking into account the ellipsoidal shape of the Earth. The function sums up the distance values. - Calculate SRTM altitude profiles: Determines the corresponding altitude values from longitude and latitude. - Humidity functions: Conversion of the relative humidity into absolute humidity and vice versa. The new ChnEvent function ChnEventInvalidValues checks whether invalid values are contained in a channel.

An exact check of the value difference has been added to the function ChnEventDetectionDifference. To do so, the function supports three further test modes.

DIAdem REPORT

In DIAdem REPORT you can switch between absolute and relative time displays.

Revision of the PowerPoint export: Exporting to PPTX format no longer requires PowerPoint to be installed. DIAdem no longer supports export to PPT format, but only to PPTX format. You must convert existing PPT templates to PPTX format. The PowerPoint export can now attach slides to an existing PPTX file.

Attaching PDF and PPTX files is now also possible directly from the interface.

New display type "Spider axis systems": With the spider axis systems you can display data of the same categories in the form of a spider web or radar diagram.

Bar displays can also be grouped.

Bar displays can also be stacked on top of each other.

In constants and coordinates you can specify a second coordinate and color the areas between these coordinates. You can also add a comment field to the coordinates.

In 2D curve displays you can specify the color channel with the values DIAdem uses to display the curves in the palette colors.

In a 3D axis system with a 3D curve display, you specify a color channel whose values DIAdem uses for displaying the curve in the palette colors.

At various points, such as bars, filled surfaces, or 3D contour tables, you can set the transparency of the color in the dialog box.

In a 3D axis system with a 3D curve, you can choose whether DIAdem displays the 3D curve or just a projection to the planes.

The characteristic diagram display is much faster, especially for large arrays.

The PDF output of large characteristic diagrams produces much smaller files.

In the global DIAdem settings, you can define your own colors that DIAdem automatically uses to create new curves.

The context menu of the REPORT objects has been revised and can be adapted by the user on the script interface.

Because the zoom mode has been revised, you can position objects more precisely.

DIAdem DAC / DIAdem VISUAL

You can change the configuration of the display blocks during the measurement.

The configuration dialog boxes have been revised in order to structure the block settings clearer.

Support of cDAQ Chassis with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN).

The ECUMC driver now also supports data output.

The XNET driver now supports AUTOSAR.

You can now configure the visibility of signals in the display blocks with a checkbox in the same way as in the REPORT and VIEW panels.

DIAdem SCRIPT

The tabs have been moved up from the bottom of the workspace. Each tab has its own close icon.

The performance of the CodeCompletion function - the automatic display of a list of objects, commands, and procedures - is improved.

You can use the TaskPanel control to define a control with expandable groups containing sub-entries in the user dialog box. You can change the content dynamically, determine the selected entry, and react to a click on this entry.

The configuration dialog boxes of the Data Preprocessor and the Analysis Server have been revised. For example, you can edit the contents of an Analysis Server packet, such as scripts and layouts, directly in the configuration dialog box.

Corrected Errors in DIAdem 2018 SP1

General

699874 DIAdem cuts off very long error messages. 716108 The example data in the DataPlugin help is incomplete.

Data Portal

684997 You cannot copy channels to an external editor if you select the channel group for copying. 699676 DIAdem calculates inaccurate step widths for an explicit waveform channel if the numeric values consist of a large number of digits before and after the decimal point.

NAVIGATOR

371329 An error occurs if you open a file with a single quotation mark in the filename with the Excel DataPlugin Wizard. 591496 If you load several tests from a dataset into an empty portal with appended loading, DIAdem loads all tests instead of appending the channels from the second test to the channels of the first test. 627286 In MME Export, the leading point is missing from the property identifiers.

VIEW

701980 DIAdem may crash in certain cases when displaying contours. 720588 In the legend you can only display the distance between the upper and lower cursor for the leading curve, but not for other curves. 720589 If DIAdem displays several curves, the small cross for the second band is missing when using the band cursor in combination with the curve cursor.

ANALYSIS

712356 If you select a large value for the overlap of the time intervals in the FFT with one time signal, the calculation is only possible for the first call. 718697 The ChnFullSpectrum command with the setting "FullSpectrumIntervalType=NoOfIntervals" may cause an access violation. 719735 The result properties generated by the approximation are only partially grouped.

REPORT

648883 DIAdem does not align rotated texts correctly if the texts have different reference points. 677505 DIAdem does not correctly align the caption of a 3D color palette if the setting "Label on every nth symbol" does not have the value 1. 701677 In the 2D table dialog box, the entries "Automatic minimum" and "Automatic maximum" in the enumeration list of the table length are reversed. 713275 In the context menu "Add Curve Coordinates" of a curve, the texts "Absolute Maximum" and "Absolute Minimum" were reversed in the English and Japanese versions. 715248 The differential characteristic diagram of a 3D axis system displays wrong results for certain data. 722249 If you align the contents of multi-page 2D tables with the decimal point, the alignment is only correct on the first page of the table. 722266 If there are no contour lines in a characteristic diagram, DIAdem does not color the characteristic diagram. 722286 In 2D tables with horizontal alignment, DIAdem arranges the individual background colors of the heading in the wrong order. 722954 If you rotate an characteristic diagram in the xy-view around the z-axis, the isolines disappear.

DAC

710013 The OPC UA driver cannot establish a connection to an OPC UA server if the URL of the server does not match the URL stored in the certificate of the OPC UA server. 711082 The calibration measurement in the "Two-point scaling” block leads to an error.

SCRIPT

708698 The functions ChnEventOperationAND, ChnEventOperationOR, and ChnEventFind in formulas with AND or OR can trigger a runtime error if very long result lists are used.

Corrected Errors in DIAdem 2018

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in DIAdem 2018. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. The DIAdem Knowledgebase contains a list of fixed issues from earlier DIAdem versions under the search term Fixed Issues.

CAR ID Description

General

636620 The example "Checking DataPlugins for Timeout” might lead to an error. 641015 Calling a script with the key combination shift and function key might only be possible once. 647079 The dialog box “Exit DIAdem” does not recognize that changed data files must be saved in TDMS format.

Data Portal

540302 When values are copied from a channel into an empty channel, the target channel receives the name of the source channel.

NAVIGATOR

524528 When values of properties are being searched for on several levels of a data store, for example AOP5, the button "Automatically determine property columns from search” is enabled by default. 637677 The Bus Log Converter does not support more than seven databases. 639560 The Bus Log Converter scales the time stamp of GIN multi-loggers incorrectly. 646570 The channel names created in a Japanese version by the DataPlugin Wizard are incorrect. 647966 If you click the “Reset” button in the Bus Log Converter dialog box, DIAdem enters duplicate entries in the “File type” selection field. 661065 DIAdem does not include files that are not in the list of recently loaded files. 661495 Converting with the Bus Log Converter has become slower. 678864 Loading result columns from a search returns incorrect values when the first values in the column are NoValues. 680154 If you save data with waveform channels as an Excel file in DIAdem, DIAdem only generates a time channel for the first waveform channel, even if the other waveform channels do not have the same values for step width and offset. 680953 If you configure the Bus Log Converter so that DIAdem converts MDF4 files automatically, DIAdem crashes during interactive conversion after you have converted a file with drag and drop. 687217 The Bus Log Converter does not support ID 0 in Vector ASCII files. 690246 When DIAdem loads LVM files, the time channels might be incorrect. 691684 DIAdem cannot load TDMS files when the filename extension was changed, for example, from ".tdms" to ".abc". 696506 DIAdem cannot open TDMS files containing empty channels with scaling information. 696962 When converting CAN FD frames from Vector BLF files, you receive wrong signals.

VIEW

641698 DIAdem might truncate the cascade displays on the right edge. 653748 The synchronization of videos with the cursor might not work properly. 677011 The legend properties CursorX2 and CursorY2 do not display the values of the second band cursor or second frame cursor. 683279 The contour display might not display horizontal and vertical sections through the data. 683685 The VIEW table might be empty after a layout is transferred to REPORT. 697987 You cannot create and include a user dialog box from a template. 698282 When a cascade is zoomed, DIAdem displays the label channel incorrectly. 698293 DIAdem does not save the label channel of a cascade display.

ANALYSIS

540722 With certain setting the dialog box “Reducing Classification” does not work correctly. 639569 If you assign a value determined with the function ChnFind to a variable, DIAdem reports a syntax error. 660741 The compound classification returns incorrect values when the input channels contain NoValues. 666356 DIAdem writes the results of the statistical functions coefficient of variation and relative coefficient of variation into the same channel property. 666387 In the calculator, you cannot assign values to the properties of known objects, such as the Data object. 671419 It might not be possible to open the event search dialog box if there is either no data set or a different data set was loaded and you previously used the event search via the dialog box. 678627 The XOffsetCalc command returns incorrect results for XOffsetDeltaN when the time channel does not start with the value 0. 684146 If you change the property names for statistical parameters in a Data Preprocessor configuration, DIAdem also applies these changes to the mathematical function"Descriptive Statistics" after the simulation. 689984 The dialog box for rounding channel values does not display the calculated error.

REPORT

608824 The graphic export of maps with many interpolation points might lead to an error. 638927 If you deactivate the first curve in a 2D axis system and select the "N systems" setting for the axis position, DIAdem displays the remaining curves incorrectly. 639567 For the 3D curve type "Isolines", you cannot select the "Same color as curve" setting for labeling the contours. 639845 In automatically expanding 2D tables, DIAdem displays the heading field too large. 639848 If the setting "Automatic row height" is selected for the "table length" of a 2D table, DIAdem displays the texts with too little space to the table border. 642850 With certain scaling settings, automatic Y-axis scaling in a 2D axis system can result in an enlarged scaling range when being updated. 643639 DIAdem reports an error if the method "MoveToForeground" is not executed on the active page. 646806 The display of many curves in a 2D axis system may lead DIAdem to crash. 648622 If the DIAdem setting "Print all pages with expanding tables completely" is enabled and the worksheet with the table is not open when exported as a PDF file, DIAdem reports an error and does not create a PDF file. 648740 If you copy and paste grouped objects and then group these group, DIAdem might crash. 652732 The alignment of several 2D axis systems does not function correctly if the "N systems" setting was set for at least one of these 2D axis systems as the "Axis position". 653725 The Diagram Wizard generates an error in scaled layouts. 657060 An error may occur when the Diagram Wizard is being used. 661867 In some cases, DIAdem does not position the curve of a 2D axis system with the scaling mode “Range and ticks manual” in the center of the axis system. 665648 In DIAdem REPORT you can only align main objects with each other. 665890 DIAdem calculates the tick distance in a 2D axis system incorrectly if this axis system contains several constants and the last constant is outside the scale. 668866 When adding 4D or 6D vector curves in a 3D axis system, an error occurs when you change the second or third vector end point. 669874 In a 2D table, the dividing line between the columns and the headings cannot be changed interactively if you have set the scaling to "Automatically increasing" or "Automatic row height". 670718 DIAdem does not always export dashed lines correctly to a PDF file. 675224 You cannot rename a text object through the context menu. 679093 DIAdem exports non-printable pages when exporting to PowerPoint. 679615 DIAdem does not save the changed column order of a 2D table. 683083 The PowerPoint export does not export graphics in portrait format. 688604 The "OnPicUpdateStart" event can lead to access violation under certain circumstances. 692045 If a 2D table contains text with line breaks and you reduce the size of the DIAdem window substantially, DIAdem can no longer export graphics. 692471 In some cases, a differential characteristic diagram shows incorrect values at the edges. 697843 If DIAdem cannot find the channel for labeling the curve points, DIAdem uses the y-channel as the labeling channel.

DAC

638118 It is not possible to change the case when renaming a block. 644036 A block diagram, which operates two output blocks with a driver and a system clock in the foreground and in the interrupt mode, might crash during the measurement. 645130 Counter measurement with the NI-DAQmx driver lead to inaccurate results. 648824 When the DAC dialog box “Save Data” is opened when the setting “The capacity of the storage medium determines the end of the measurement” is enabled, an error occurs. 686310 In some cases DIAdem calculates the maximum possible sampling rate incorrectly when measuring with the NI-DAQMX driver in hardware clock. 695728 The script driver does not find a script file if the file name contains additional dots in addition to the file name extension.

SCRIPT

626576 The DIAdem script debugger does not work if you place a breakpoint directly after the MsgBox or the InputBox command. 641235 With the ECU driver it is not possible to assign values to ECU properties with a script. 647020 Deleting a large number of channels with the Data.Remove method may be slow if there are many channels in the Data Portal. 651270 You cannot load text searches in the configuration dialog box of the Analysis Server Procedure. 652675 The TextToClipBoard command can block actions with the clipboard if the clipboard does not contain any texts. 653821 If you edit a file in the script editor that is stored on a slow network drive, there may be delays in displaying the characters you have just entered. 660751 The FileCopy command only ends the copy process after the second manual abort. 662217 The value of the channel property "implicit_start" of an implicit time channel is not a vbDate data type. 663653 When processing the values of the property "Properties <Data>" with the DataTypeFloat32 data type, DIAdem includes too many decimal places. 670754 The Activate for Sheet method also automatically opens the DIAdem REPORT panel. 676812 The execution of the property Navigator.Display.CurrDataStore.GetDataStore.RootElements.Count leads to a crash of DIAdem when only the “Computer” data store is enabled. 678209 DIAdem does not replace the channel names of CSV files in a Data Preprocessor configuration via “Replace property values” when these files use a DataPlugin that supports row-based reading of the data. 679534 If you set columns with special control characters as fixed replacement pattern in the dialog box “Replace Property Values»Edit Rule” in the configuration of the Data Preprocessor, the dialog box will crash. 679681 The command ChnGenTime cannot create a constant time channel. 688527 The Analysis Server does not support the ExportToPowerPoint for Sheets method. 692781 If you use the command DataFileSave with the storage method "CSV_EXPORT", a memory leak occurs.

For more information on DIAdem, go to the DIAdem help Help»Contents.

Use Help»Examples in DIAdem to start the DIAdem ExampleFinder. You can find DIAdem examples in the examples directory below the program directory. You can modify examples to suit your needs, or you can copy and paste parts of the examples into your own files.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system. Windows 10 features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. Moreover, the operating system introduces several new capabilities. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2003—2019 National Instruments Ireland Resources Limited. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, This includes photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Legal notices: <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs: <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license

Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products:

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

For government agencies, government agencies, or other US government entities ("Government"), the use, reproduction, reproduction, publication, modification, distribution, or transmission of the technical data in this manual is further limited by the following federal agency regulations: Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for Civil Authorities and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 for Military Authorities.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

For more information on National Instruments trademarks, refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375399E-01