NI-Serial for Windows, Version 19.0 Readme

System Requirements Tip For optimal performance, update your operating system to the latest service pack and apply all security patches. Supported Operating Systems Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows 8.1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 Service Pack 2 or later (64-bit)

Release Notes New Firmware for USB and ExpressCard™ Hardware NI-Serial 3.5.1 included new firmware for USB and ExpressCard serial interfaces. If you are upgrading from a version older than NI-Serial 3.5.1, disconnect and reconnect your USB and ExpressCard devices to update to the latest firmware after finishing the NI-Serial installation process. In the case of the USB-485/4 hardware, also disconnect and reconnect the power cable. Port Enumeration Order on Windows 7 and later Serial ports on Windows 7 and later may not enumerate in numerical order. For more information, go to ni.com/kb and search for KnowledgeBase 51RBTPG2. Upgrading from Earlier Versions of Windows Microsoft often supports upgrading to newer versions of Windows, without a complete system reinstall. This can cause an improper version of NI-Serial to be installed on the system, which does not properly support the upgraded operating system. NI recommends uninstalling NI-Serial prior to upgrading Windows, then downloading and installing the appropriate version of NI-Serial for your new version of Windows. If you have already upgraded Windows without first uninstalling NI-Serial, it may be necessary to repair your NI-Serial installation. If the installed version does not support your operating system, you must uninstall it and install a supported version. Incorrect Serial Number Displayed in Measurement & Automation Explorer and the Device Manager If you swap one PCI-based (PCI, PCI Express, PXI, and PXI Express) serial card for another of the same model, the serial number shown in Measurement & Automation Explorer and the Device Manager may not change. This happens because Windows cannot distinguish the old hardware from the new. To fix this problem, uninstall the interface through Device Manager, then scan for new hardware or restart your computer. This forces Windows to reinstall your hardware and the correct serial number will be displayed. CreateFile COM Name Issue The CreateFile function from the Microsoft Win32 API fails for port names COM10 and greater. To use these ports, and for the function to succeed, append the string "\\\\.\\" before the port name. For example, to open COM10, use the string "\\\\.\\COM10" for the port name. This is because the port's full name is actually \\.\COM10, and all "\" characters must be doubled per the C language syntax. Driver Version Naming Changes NI-Serial versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: NI-Serial 14.0. For example, NI-Serial 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-Serial 4.1. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-Serial 14.0. Automating the Installation of NI Products You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software. For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles: For more information about silent installations of individual NI products, refer to Customize and Automate Installation of a Single Installer.

For more information about silent installations of NI products in a suite, such as NI Developer Suite, refer to Customize and Automate Installation of a Suited Installer.

To determine what version of NI Installers your product contains, refer to Determine Type and Version of My National Instruments Installer.

Version 1.8 Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 19.0 Added LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Support NI-Serial 19.0 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 3.1. Removed Support for WinXP OS NI-Serial 19.0 removes support for WinXP OS. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 18.5 Added LabVIEW NXG 3.0 Support NI-Serial 18.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 3.0. Added Support for PCI Express Serial Hardware NI-Serial 18.5 adds support for National Instruments PCI Express serial interfaces. Refer to Supported Interfaces. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 17.5 Added LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Support and New Features in MAX and System Designer NI-Serial 17.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0. It also adds support for the Recover Ports utility, Basic Serial Port Settings view and configuration, and Advanced Serial Port Settings view in System Designer. In addition, it adds Self-Test support in MAX and System Designer. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 17.0 Removed Support for Various PCI and PXI Interfaces NI-Serial 17.0 removes support for the PCI-232, PCI-232I, PCI-485, PCI-485I, PXI-8420, PXI-8421, PXI-8422, and PXI-8423 interfaces. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 15.0 Added Support for CVS-1458 NI-Serial 15.0 adds support for the serial port on the CVS-1458 controller. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 14.0 Runtime Installer Starting with version 14.0, NI-Serial is available as a runtime installer. NI-Serial Runtime is a minimal installer which does not include utilities, documentation, or Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). When building an installer using National Instruments application development environments (ADEs) such as LabVIEW, have the option of including this subset of NI-Serial in your distribution. ENET-232 and ENET-485 NI-Serial 14.0 removes support for all NI Serial ENET Interfaces (ENET-232/2, ENET-232/4, ENET-485/2 and ENET-485/4). Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 4.1 NI-Serial 4.1 adds new hardware support and fixes for LabVIEW Real-Time. Refer to the NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Readme for more information. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 4.0 Improved Support for NI System Configuration API NI-Serial 4.0 adds the discovery of USB and ENET hardware through the NI System Configuration API. NI System Configuration Expert Name Change The NI System Configuration expert for NI-Serial has been renamed from "ni-serial" to "serial". This change allows for system configuration and MAX import/export operations to be accessed in a consistent manner. Existing applications using the old name must be updated. Improved Appearance in MAX NI-Serial 4.0 improves the way serial hardware is displayed in MAX. PXI and PXIe hardware are now displayed under their respective chassis in the tree, and ENET interfaces are now found under Network Devices. The port items which were previously shown in MAX have been removed, and VISA ASRL resources are now placed directly beneath the serial interface. Removal of NI-Serial Communicator NI-Serial Communicator has been obsoleted, and is no longer installed. Similar functionality can be found using NI-VISA Interactive Control, which can be opened by selecting a VISA ASRL resource in MAX, and clicking the Open VISA Test Panel button in the toolbar. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.9.1 Update shortcuts installed on Windows 8 When installing on Windows 8, NI-Serial no longer pins shortcuts to the Start screen. Shortcuts which are available from the start menu on earlier versions of Windows may be accessed through the NI Launcher utility, or by searching from the Start screen. 383662: Configuring ENET serial port to COM256 causes crash NI-Serial 3.9.1 resolves an issue where a system crash could occur after renaming an ENET-232 or ENET-485 serial port to COM256. This crash could occur either when opening the port, or immediately upon booting Windows. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.9 Adds support for Windows 8 NI-Serial 3.9 adds support for Windows 8. Known issues exist regarding the accessibility of items which were previously accessible via the Windows Start Menu. This will be addressed in a future release of NI-Serial. Support for NI System Configuration API NI-Serial 3.9 supports the discovery of PCI-based (PCI, PCIe, PXI, and PXIe) hardware through the NI System Configuration API. 325477: Possible system crash after removing hardware during hibernation NI-Serial 3.9 resolves an issue where a system could crash after removing PCI-based hardware from a hibernated system. Depending on the system configuration, the crash could occur immediately upon resume, or at a later time. 317971: Cannot use baud rates higher than 131072 from .NET and possibly other applications NI-Serial 3.9 resolves an issue which limited the usable baud rate from the .NET Serial Port interface to 131072 baud. This error occurred because NI-Serial improperly reported the maximum baud rate as BAUD_128K (The maximum constant supported by the API) when the port actually supported higher baud rates. This has been changed to report BAUD_USER, indicating that custom baud rates are supported. Other applications querying the maximum baud rate may have been impacted as well. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.8.1 305387: DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL caused by NI-Serial ENET driver NI-Serial 3.8.1 has resolved issues which occasionally resulted in DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL system crashes when using ENET-232 or ENET-485 ports. 299891: IRQL_GT_ZERO_AT_SYSTEM_SERVICE caused by NI-Serial ENET driver NI-Serial 3.8.1 has resolved an issue which could result in a IRQL_GT_ZERO_AT_SYSTEM_SERVICE system crash when closing an ENET-232 or ENET-485 port. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.8 Added support for cRIO-908x Controllers NI-Serial 3.8 adds support for the RS-485 port of the cRIO-908x controllers running Windows. NI-Spy replaced by NI I/O Trace NI-Spy has been replaced by NI I/O Trace. All functionality previously found in NI-Spy is now found in NI I/O Trace. Changes impacting PCI, PCI Express, PXI, and PXI Express hardware: Performance Optimizations for Small Transfers Several enhancements have been made to improve performance and decrease CPU overhead when performing small writes on all interfaces, and small reads on 843x series hardware.

ID 288089: Flow control may not disengage When using multiple forms of flow control simultaneously on a single port, it was possible for flow control to fail to disengage, preventing data transmission. This has been fixed.

ID 287461: Possible loss of data preceding serial error Several bytes of valid data could be discarded immediately prior to the reception of a serial error, such as a parity or overrun error. This valid data is now properly received prior to handling the error condition.

ID 219314: Incorrect timeout behavior The special case where the Timeout Byte Interval and Timeout Multiplier are both -1 was handled incorrectly, resulting in serial calls failing to time out. This was most easily seen when using NI-Serial from .NET applications. This issue has been fixed. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.7 NI-Serial 3.7 adds new hardware support for LabVIEW Real-Time. Refer to the NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Readme for more information. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.6 Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 Support NI-Serial 3.6 adds support for Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2. Note that only the R2 versions are supported. Refer to Supported Interfaces for a list of supported hardware. Add support for PXI Express serial hardware NI-Serial 3.6 adds support for National Instruments PXI Express serial interfaces. Refer to Supported Interfaces for detailed model information. PXIe-8431 hardware adds support for higher baud rates For some applications, it may be possible to use a PXIe-8431 interface for communicating at up to 10 MBaud. For more information go to ni.com/kb and search for 58KEI82F. ID 201827: Incorrect RS-485 wire mode setting could be used when opening port Changing the RS-485 wire mode for PCI, PXI, and PCIe devices in Measurement& Automation Explorer and Device Manager had no effect. This has been fixed. Windows 2000 Support for Windows 2000 is discontinued in this release. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.5.1 Windows 7 Support NI-Serial 3.5.1 adds support for Windows 7. Refer to Supported Interfaces for a list of supported hardware. Add support for PCI Express serial hardware NI-Serial 3.5.1 adds support for National Instruments PCI Express serial interfaces. Refer to Supported Interfaces for detailed model information. PCMCIA-232 and PCMCIA-485 Support for PCMCIA-232 and PCMCIA-485 interfaces is discontinued in this release. ID 34931: Timeouts when reading from ENET Serial ports On some systems, every read attempt from an ENET Serial port would result ina timeout. This has been fixed. ID 167613: Incorrect RS-485 wire mode setting could be used when opening aport Changing the RS-485 wire mode for PCI, PXI, and PCIe devices in Measurement& Automation Explorer and the Device Manager had no effect on the port until the system was rebooted. This has been fixed. ID 163281: Baud rates for PCIe ports cannot be set to a non-standard baud rate It was not possible to set a PCIe serial port to a non-standard baud rate in Measurement & Automation Explorer and the Device Manager when using NI-Serial 3.5.0. This has been fixed. ID 189256: Renumbered COM ports not available until after reboot Renumbered COM ports could not be used until after a reboot on systems with Microsoft User Account Control (UAC) enabled. This has been fixed. Renumbering ports on an ENET interface still requires a reboot. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.5 Added support for PCI Express serial hardware NI-Serial 3.5 adds support for National Instrument PCI Express serial interfaces. Refer to Supported Interfaces for detailed model information. On-Chip Flow Control NI-Serial 3.5 adds support for on-chip flow control. Previous driver versions implemented flow control in the driver, which in some circumstances could allow data loss. All PCI, PXI, and PCI Express interfaces now utilize on-chip RTS/CTS and XON/XOFF flow control. 8430-series hardware also supports on-chip DTR/DSR flow control. ID 139396: Windows Direct Cable Connection Previous versions of NI-Serial could cause a system hang when initiating a Windows Direct Cable Connection. This issue has been resolved for PCI, PXI, and PCI Express interfaces. Issues may still exist when using Windows Direct Cable Connection with other interface types. Serial IO CTL Availability NI-Serial no longer supports the following seldom-used Device I/O Control Codes: IOCTL_SERIAL_SET_MODEM_CONTROL

IOCTL_SERIAL_GET_MODEM_CONTROL

IOCTL_SERIAL_SET_FIFO_CONTROL

IOCTL_SERIAL_XOFF_COUNTER

IOCTL_SERIAL_LSRMST_INSERT

IOCTL_SERIAL_GET_STATS

IOCTL_SERIAL_CLEAR_STATS NI-Serial no longer supports the following seldom-used Device I/O Control Codes: Windows Management Instrumentation NI-Serial for Windows no longer provides support for Microsoft Windows Management Instrumentation. Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 3.4 USB and ExpressCard Hardware NI-Serial 3.4 introduces improved functionality and performance for USB-232, USB-485, and NI ExpressCard-842x interfaces. This release also introduces support for all USB and ExpressCard interfaces on 64-bit Windows Vista. Measurement & Automation Explorer Fixed Issues The following issues for the Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) interface for serial devices have been fixed: ID 56439 —Users could not save changes for more than 9 ports using Save All Ports in MAX.

—Users could not save changes for more than 9 ports using in MAX. ID 56514 —Under some circumstances, the serial port advanced tab did not appear in MAX.

—Under some circumstances, the serial port advanced tab did not appear in MAX. ID 57115—Recover Unused COM Ports did not take effect until MAX was restarted. The following issues for the Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) interface for serial devices have been fixed: Windows 64-bit XP and Windows 64-bit Server 2003 Support for Windows 64-bit XP and Windows 64-bit Server 2003 is discontinued in this release. Changes in Version 3.3 NI-Serial 3.3 adds new hardware support for LabVIEW Real-Time. Refer to the NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Readme for more information. Changes in Version 3.2 Add Support for Windows Vista NI-Serial 3.2 adds support for Windows Vista. Refer to Supported Interfaces for a list of supported hardware. ISA-232 and ISA-485 Support for the obsolete ISA-232 and ISA-485 interfaces is discontinued in this release. Changes in Version 3.1 NI-Serial 3.1 adds new hardware support for LabVIEW Real-Time. Refer to the NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Readme for more information. Changes in Version 3.0 NI-Serial 3.0 adds new hardware support for LabVIEW Real-Time. Refer to the NI-Serial for LabVIEW Real-Time Readme for more information. Changes in Version 1.8 Windows XP x64 and Windows Server 2003 x64 NI-Serial 1.8 adds support for Microsoft Windows XP x64 and Windows Server 2003 x64 for all PCI, PXI, and PCMCIA interfaces. Baud Rates up to 3 Megabaud NI-Serial 1.8 adds support for custom baud rates up to 3 Mbaud on PCI/PXI-8431/8433 hardware. The two-wire auto control mode for RS-485 transceiver control has a maximum baud rate of 2 Mbaud. Communication Utility NI-Serial 1.8 includes a new serial communication utility. You can use the Serial Communicator to test serial hardware configuration and communication. The Serial Communicator is available in Measurement & Automation Explorer. Deprecated Serial I/O Requests The following Serial I/O requests were deprecated in NI-Serial 1.8: Device I/O Control Request: SERIAL_IOCTL_SET_TRANSCEIVER_MODE

Major I/O Request: IRP_MJ_INTERNAL_DEVICE_CONTROL The following Serial I/O requests were deprecated in NI-Serial 1.8:

Supported Interfaces PCI

PCI Express

PXI

PXI Express

USB

ExpressCard

Controllers PCI Interfaces Standard # Ports Isolated Max Baud (kbaud) PCI-8430/2 RS-232 2 No 1000.0 PCI-8430/4 RS-232 4 No 1000.0 PCI-8430/8 RS-232 8 No 1000.0 PCI-8430/16 RS-232 16 No 1000.0 PCI-8431/2 RS-485/RS-422 2 No 3000.01 PCI-8431/4 RS-485/RS-422 4 No 3000.01 PCI-8431/8 RS-485/RS-422 8 No 3000.01 PCI-8432/2 RS-232 2 Yes 1000.0 PCI-8432/4 RS-232 4 Yes 1000.0 PCI-8433/2 RS-485/RS-422 2 Yes 3000.01 PCI-8433/4 RS-485/RS-422 4 Yes 3000.01



PCI Express Interfaces Standard # Ports Isolated Max Baud (kbaud) NI PCIe-8430/2 RS-232 2 No 1000.0 NI PCIe-8430/8 RS-232 8 No 1000.0 NI PCIe-8430/16 RS-232 16 No 1000.0 NI PCIe-8431/2 RS-485/RS-422 2 No 3000.01 NI PCIe-8431/8 RS-485/RS-422 8 No 3000.01 NI PCIe-8431/16 RS-485/RS-422 16 No 3000.01 NI PCIe-8432/2 RS-232 2 Yes 1000.01 NI PCIe-8433/2 RS-485/RS-422 2 Yes 1000.01



PXI Interfaces Standard # Ports Isolated Max Baud (kbaud) PXI-8430/2 RS-232 2 No 1000.0 PXI-8430/4 RS-232 4 No 1000.0 PXI-8430/8 RS-232 8 No 1000.0 PXI-8430/16 RS-232 16 No 1000.0 PXI-8431/2 RS-485/RS-422 2 No 3000.01 PXI-8431/4 RS-485/RS-422 4 No 3000.01 PXI-8431/8 RS-485/RS-422 8 No 3000.01 PXI-8432/2 RS-232 2 Yes 1000.0 PXI-8432/4 RS-232 4 Yes 1000.0 PXI-8433/2 RS-485/RS-422 2 Yes 3000.01 PXI-8433/4 RS-485/RS-422 4 Yes 3000.01



PXI Express Interfaces Standard # Ports Isolated Max Baud (kbaud) NI PXIe-8430/8 RS-232 8 No 1000.0 NI PXIe-8430/16 RS-232 16 No 1000.0 NI PXIe-8431/8 RS-485/RS-422 8 No 3000.01, 2 NI PXIe-8431/16 RS-485/RS-422 16 No 3000.01, 2



USB Interfaces Standard # Ports Isolated Max Baud (kbaud) USB-232 RS-232 1 No 230.4 USB-232/2 RS-232 2 No 230.4 USB-232/4 RS-232 4 No 230.4 USB-485 RS-485/RS-422 1 No 460.8 USB-485/2 RS-485/RS-422 2 No 460.8 USB-485/4 RS-485/RS-422 4 No 460.8



ExpressCard Interfaces Standard # Ports Isolated Max Baud (kbaud) NI ExpressCard-8420/2 RS-232 2 No 230.4 NI ExpressCard-8421/2 RS-485/RS-422 2 No 460.8



Controllers # RS-485/422 Ports Isolated Max Baud (kbaud) NI-Serial software is required to use any RS-485/422 ports on the following controllers. Any RS-232 ports are supported by Microsoft's serial driver and do not require NI-Serial to be installed. cDAQ-913x 13 Yes 230.4 cRIO-908x 13 Yes 230.4 CVS-1458 13 No 115.2 1The two-wire auto control mode for RS-485 transceiver control has a maximum baud rate of 2 Mbaud. 2For possible use with higher baud rates, refer to ni.com/kb and search for KnowledgeBase 58KEI82F. 3This port supplies connections only for transmit, receive, and ground.

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG 3.1 with NI-Serial. LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways: System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information. LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support Refer to the Supported Interfaces section for a list of hardware supported in LabVIEW NXG. LabVIEW NXG Help View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object. Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results. Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals. LabVIEW NXG Examples Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab. LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

