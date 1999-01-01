NI-SCOPE 16.0 Readme

June 2016

Thank you for using NI-SCOPE. This file contains important information about the NI-SCOPE driver, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-SCOPE 15.1.1, and known issues.

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

Driver Version Naming Changes

Uninstalling/Modifying NI-SCOPE

Programming in NI-SCOPE

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

New Features

NI-SCOPE 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit).

NI-SCOPE 15.1.1 adds bug fixes for incompatability with NI-RFSA and NI-RFMx.

NI-SCOPE 15.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-5170R and the NI PXIe-5171R reconfigurable oscilloscopes

Support for FPGA extensions

NI-SCOPE 15.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2015.

NI-SCOPE 14.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-5105 and the NI PXIe-5114

Debugging for the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel

NI-SCOPE 14.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2014.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.3 adds a bug fix for VIs in LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.1 adds a critical bug fix for an issue affecting NI PXIe-5185/5186 digitizers.

NI-SCOPE 4.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-5160, a 2.5 GS/s high-speed digitizer

NI-P2P support for the NI PXIe-5160 and the NI PXIe-5162

NI-SCOPE 4.0.5 adds support for LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.0 adds support for the NI PXIe-5162, a 5 GS/s high-speed digitizer.

The following table shows which hardware products are supported under particular operating systems.

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows 10 (32-bit)/8.1 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)1 Supported Under Windows 10 (64-bit)/8.1 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit) NI PXI/PCI-5102 Yes No NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-51021 No No NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5105 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5112 Yes No NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5114 Yes Yes NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5122 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5124 Yes Yes NI USB-5132/5133 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5142 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5152 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5153 Yes Yes NI PXI/PCI-5154 Yes Yes NI PXIe-5160/5162 Yes Yes NI PXIe-5185/5186 Yes Yes NI PXIe-5170R/5171R Yes Yes NI PXI-5620 Yes No NI PXI-5621 No No NI PXIe-5622 Yes Yes NI PXI-5900 Yes Yes NI PCI-59112 No No NI PXI/PCI-5922 Yes Yes 1MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.

2NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-5102 and NI PCI-5911 are Legacy products.



Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-SCOPE 16.0 and later support the following operating systems:

Windows 10 1 /8.1/7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/8.1/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed. Windows 2000 users must use NI-SCOPE 3.6 or earlier.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

NI-SCOPE 16.0 and later support the following real-time operating environments:

Minimum Requirements

Processor—1 GHZ or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-SCOPE. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI-SCOPE, modify your NI-SCOPE installation or launch the NI-SCOPE installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2013 SP1, 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, or 2016

LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2013 SP1, 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, or 2016 Note : Not all devices are supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module. LabVIEW Real-Time Module

Supported Hardware NI 5105 NI 5114 NI 5122 NI 5124 NI 5142 NI 5152 NI 5153 NI 5154 NI 5160 NI 5162 NI 5185 NI 5186 NI 5622 NI 5900 NI 5922

LabWindows/CVI 2013 or later

LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2013 or later

Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC) 6.0 or later

If you are running your application on an RT target, 128 MB of memory or more is required.

Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR32> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR32) is configured as an environment variable on the target system. If you upgraded an installation of IVI, your files may be located in the following location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI\

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR64> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (64-bit): Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR64) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location NI-SCOPE <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iScope NI-SCOPE Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

iScope

iScope.fp NI-SCOPE Examples <NIDocDir>

iScope\Examples NI-SCOPE Header files <IVIROOTDIR32> \Include NI-SCOPE Import Library files (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib NI-SCOPE Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib_x64 NI-SCOPE DLL (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Bin NI-SCOPE Firmware Updaters Program Files\NI-DAQ\fpgafiles

Additional File Locations for 64-bit Operating Systems

Item Installed Location NI-SCOPE Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR64> \Drivers

iScope

iScope.fp NI-SCOPE Header files <IVIROOTDIR64> \Include NI-SCOPE Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Lib_x64 NI-SCOPE DLL (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Bin NI-SCOPE Firmware Updaters Program Files (x86)\NI-DAQ\fpgafiles

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel to launch the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel.

Documentation

Documentation for NI-SCOPE is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI High-Speed Digitizers Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI high-speed digitizer products. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to high-speed digitizers and NI-SCOPE

Hardware device information

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-SCOPE programming functions and VIs Getting Started Guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device Printed and PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. Calibration Procedures for your device PDF Contains calibration instructions for your device. NI-SCOPE Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. Introduction to NI-SCOPE HTML Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues. NI-SCOPE IVI Compliance Document TXT Contains information about IVI compliance.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET Wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information on versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

NI-SCOPE palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-SCOPE palette.

NI-SCOPE functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI-SCOPE function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

iSCOPE

iSCOPE.fp.

You can also access all the installed NI–SCOPE examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI–SCOPE»Examples.

NI-SCOPE 16.0 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI-SCOPE drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-SCOPE 16.0 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-SCOPE 16.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-SCOPE 16.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI-SCOPE versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-SCOPE 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-SCOPE 4.1.3. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-SCOPE 14.0.

Installing NI-SCOPE

This section provides information on installing NI-SCOPE and NI-DAQ and upgrading from previous versions of NI-SCOPE.

NI-SCOPE installs NI-DAQ if it is not already installed, or if an earlier version of NI-DAQ is installed. NI-DAQ support files will be installed if you have LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI in your system. However, the only component that NI-SCOPE needs from NI-DAQ is the device driver.

Upgrading from a Previous Version of NI-SCOPE

Upgrading from NI-SCOPE 1.0 and 1.1—NI-SCOPE does not install over NI-SCOPE 1.0 or 1.1. You must uninstall these versions of NI-SCOPE before installing a later version of NI-SCOPE.

Upgrading from NI-SCOPE 1.5 and later—NI-SCOPE automatically uninstalls any previous version that is greater or equal to 1.5. If you have modified any old examples, these will be overwritten by the new versions.

For Windows 7, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI-SCOPE 16.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start button. Select Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI-SCOPE 16.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

As part of the NI-SCOPE installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the NI-SCOPE installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following packages:

NI IVI Compliance Package 16.0

NI-DAQmx 15.0.1

Traditional NI-DAQ 7.4.4

NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 16.0

NI Hierarchical Waveform Storage 16.0

NI I/O Trace 15.0

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

NI-SCOPE provides an intuitive, full-featured interface for programming your hardware. NI-SCOPE is IVI-Scope compliant. For more information, refer to niScopeIVIComplianceDocument.txt.

Software Examples

NI-SCOPE ships with several examples for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, MSVC, Visual C++, and Microsoft Visual Basic that will help you develop your software. These examples illustrate how to perform the most common operations with your hardware. To find the examples, go to Start»Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Examples.

NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel

The NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel (SFP) is a software oscilloscope application for NI high-speed digitizers. It has the following features:

Familiar interactive user interface

Robust architecture

Scalar measurements

Save/load waveforms

Save/load configurations

Low CPU usage

The NI-SCOPE SFP demonstrates some of the capabilities of NI high-speed digitizers and enables you to start using your new digitizer immediately without the need to know a programming language. The NI-SCOPE SFP is installed by default as a feature of the NI-SCOPE installation. To remove the NI-SCOPE SFP, use the Add/Remove Programs option.

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-SCOPE 16.0 Known Issues List at ni.com and enter the Info Code exzjhg for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-SCOPE 16.0.

The following list contains changes from earlier versions of NI-SCOPE to NI-SCOPE 16.0. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-SCOPE.

ID Fixed Issue 571533 Fixed an issue where calling the niScope Initialize VI on the NI PXIe-5170R/5171R returned an error if NI-RFmx was installed on the system. 561964 Fixed an issue where repeated capability identifiers were treated as case-sensitive. 561223 Fixed an issue where trying to open a session to an NI-RFSA device resulted in an error. 486791 Fixed an issue where setting the Vertical Coupling attribute to Ground on a NI PXIe-5185/5186 would return undefined behavior for some ranges. 439447 Fixed an issue where NI-SCOPE VIs installed into LabVIEW 2013 were not mass compiled. 425102 Fixed an issue in the NI-SCOPE driver software that affects the NI PXIe-5185/5186 that may cause data corruption when performing a multi-record acquisition. For more information about this issue, visit ni.com/kb and enter 6DQG890S . 405834 Fixed an issue where the PXI-5900 would not initialize, producing IVI error 1074135028. 381159 Fixed an issue where calling niScope_Abort on a NI PXIe-5162 digitizer while an acquisition is in progress would cause the aborted record to be lost. 380799 Fixed an issue where using the PXIe-5162 with Distributed TClk would result in up to but less than 6.4ns of TClk skew between sync pulse senders, with the skew varying each time the sync pulse senders are synchronized. 368402 Fixed an issue where enabling 3, 5, 6, or 7 channels on the NI 5105 would cause a subsequent Fetch to return fewer samples than requested. 341670 Fixed an issue where the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel does not launch under certain conditions. 336845 Fixed an issue where TClk synchronization is not consistent between multiple sessions when using NI PXIe-5185 or NI PXIe-5186. 328318 Fixed an issue that caused NI-SCOPE 3.7 to not support Visual Basic 6. 327321 Fixed an issue where NI PXI-5105 returns incorrect data at low sample rates (<20 kS/s) if the channel list size is not a power of 2. 315548 Fixed an issue that caused the first channel in the channel list to return incorrect data when using the niScope EX Fetch Forever VI with multiple channels. You can find this example VI at Start»Programs»National Instruments»NI-SCOPE»Examples. 257481 Fixed an issue where the Preferred Packet Size and Maximum Bandwidth properties had no effect for the NI PXIe-5185 and NI PXIe-5186. 257093 Fixed an issue where setting the Vertical Coupling attribute to Ground on a PXI-5922 would return the following error: "Internal Software Error occurred in Scopes software. Please contact National Instruments Support."

Automating the Installation of NI Products

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 1999–2016 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375360D-01