NI-Sync 17.5 Readme

January 2018

This file includes important information about NI-Sync, including supported operating systems, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-Sync 17.5, and known issues.

If you plan to use LabVIEW NXG, refer to LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations.

Overview

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

Legal Information

NI-Sync provides support for customers using NI timing and synchronization hardware modules.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-Sync 17.5 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 7 SP1 x86, x64

Windows 8.1 SP1 x86, x64

Windows 10 SP1 x86, x64

Windows Server 2008 R2 (x64)

Windows Server 2012 R2 (x64)

NI Real-Time Phar Lap ETS

Note In 2016, NI-Sync dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-Sync 17.5 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-Sync 17.5 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-Sync 17.5, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Application Software Support

NI-Sync supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-Sync LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The niSync Measure Frequency VI is now supported on PXI-668x modules.

Most modules' temperature, firmware revision, and hardware revision are now reported through System API.

Supported Hardware

NI-Sync 17.5 supports the following devices:

Signal-Based Modules

PXI-6651

PXI-6652

PXI-6653

PXIe-6672

PXIe-6674

PXIe-6674T

Time-Based Modules

PCI-1588

PXI-6682

PXI-6682H

PXI-6683

PXI-6683H

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. For a list of known issues with NI-Sync 17.0 and 17.5, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NISync170KnownIssues.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in the NI-Sync. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-Sync. For a complete list of bug fixes in NI-Sync, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NISyncFixList. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue Issue Details Fixed Version 592326 Windows 10 sometimes crashes following driver installation and upon the next reboot, or during installation. 17.0 439129 Modifying the calibration password updates the calibration timestamp. Calibration passwords for all modules can now be modified outside a calibration session. 17.0 632346 PLL Locked? property does not consistently update when lock is lost. The property now updates when the lock is lost. 17.0

Refer to the NI-Sync Help, accessible from Help»LabVIEW Help..., for information about using NI-Sync with LabVIEW.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for NI-Sync are located in the \examples\instr

iSync directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

For signal-based examples that use clocks and triggers directly, open the NI Example Finder and navigate to Hardware Input and Output»Timing and Synchronization»Signal-Based .

. For time-based examples that use time references such as IEEE 1588-2008 or GPS as a basis for synchronization, open the NI Example Finder and navigate to Hardware Input and Output»Timing and Synchronization»Time-Based.

Automating the Installation of NI Products

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Note MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.x. You can launch MAX either from the Apps view or from within NI Launcher.

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-Sync.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

PXI-6683

PXI-6683H

PXIe-6674T

PXIe-6672

Installing NI-Sync 17.5 for LabVIEW NXG

NI automates LabVIEW NXG installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

