PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 Readme

January 2018

This file contains important information about PXI Platform Services, including new features and a partial list of bugs fixed for PXI Platform Services 17.5.1. Parts of this document are only relevant to a full installation and do not apply to a runtime-only installation.

Overview

Release Notes

Supported Interfaces

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Product Security and Critical Updates

PXI System Monitoring

Bug Fixes

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

PXI Platform Services provides support for customers using NI PXI and PXI Express chassis and controllers.

Release Notes

If you are using PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 to upgrade a Windows system that serves as a host for one or more LabVIEW Real-Time Module targets, it is highly recommended that you also update your targets to leverage new features and improved performance.

Note: You cannot use PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 to configure a LabVIEW RT target with a version of PXI Platform Services earlier than 2.0.

Supported Interfaces

PXI Platform Services supports PXI and PXI Express functionality. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code pxipshw for a complete list of hardware that is compatible with PXI Platform Services.

Supported Operating Systems

PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 supports the following platforms. For the most up to date information on compatibility with PXI Platform Services, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code pxipsos.

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

Note: Some hardware may not support all operating systems listed above. Please consult your hardware documentation for more information.

Note: In 2016 PXI Platform Services dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing PXI Platform Services 17.5.1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note: Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

PXI Platform Services supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by PXI Platform Services LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017 LabVIEW NXG 2.0

Product Security and Critical Updates

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

PXI System Monitoring

NI PXI Chassis System Monitoring

PXI Platform Services 3.2.1 was the first version to support the PXI-8250 module via the NI System Configuration API.

Note: NI System Configuration 5.4 (or later) is required for LabVIEW API support.

PXI Platform Services no longer includes support for the NI System Monitor API. Applications that use the NI System Monitor API should be migrated to the System Configuration API. For help migrating an existing NI System Monitor application to the System Configuration API, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code SysMonMigrate.

NI PXI Express Chassis System Monitoring

PXI Platform Services 3.1 was the first version to support system monitoring via NI System Configuration API.

NI PXI Express Remote Controllers may require a firmware update in order to take advantage of the system monitoring features. For more information, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code pximxisysmon.

Bug Fixes

The following items are the IDs and title of a subset of issues fixed in PXI Platform Services. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of PXI Platform Services. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 17.5.1

Fixed Issues

ID Fixed Issue 676932 In some instances, upgrading the version of PXI Platform Services on a system that includes a PXI-1044 or PXI-1045 can fail on the first installation attempt. 677140 Programmatic routes may not find an available PXI_Trig line if one or more PXI_Trig lines on the relevant bus are reserved in MAX. 678002 When using PXI Platform Services 17.3 or 17.5, if a PXI_Trig route or reservation attempted in MAX fails as a result of a conflicting reservation executed by NI-DAQmx, NI-VISA, or another mechanism, the user may not be aware that the operation failed.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 17.5

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI hardware.

LabVIEW NXG 2.0

Added support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 17.3

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI hardware.

Support Added for Trigger Routing to Embedded Controller SMB

PXI Platform Services 17.3 enables routing between the SMB trigger connector on the front of most PXI Embedded Controllers and the PXI_Trig bus on the chassis backplane. Routes can be performed using most NI routing APIs that accept string-based terminal names, such as NI-DAQmx. Users can reference the SMB connector with the terminal name /[hostname]/TRIG_SMB".

Geographic Addressing Added for Embedded Controller GPIB Interfaces

The GPIB interfaces included with most PXI embedded controllers will now appear in Slot 1 in the visuals in MAX, along with the embedded controller. The NI System Configuration API will also report these GPIB interfaces in Slot 1 of the appropriate chassis.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 17.2

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI hardware.

Support Removed for NI System Monitor API

PXI Platform Services no longer includes support for the NI System Monitor API. Applications that use the NI System Monitor API should be migrated to the System Configuration API. For help migrating an existing NI System Monitor application to the System Configuration API, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code SysMonMigrate.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 17.0

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI hardware.

Removal of Slot 1 from PXI Chassis with Integrated MXI

The PXI-1033 and PXI-1073 will no longer show slot 1 with a controller in MAX, and Slot 1 will not be reported in the NI System Configuration API. These have been removed since there is no such physical slot.

Fixed Issues

ID Fixed Issue 589386 Fixed issue where the Cable Location attribute may not refresh properly. 565983 Improved error messages for failed BIOS updates to PXI embedded controllers. 590724 Fixed an issue preventing a user from deleting a manually added PXI chassis while National Instruments is not the active PXI Resource Manager.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 16.0

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI hardware.

Fan control via NI System Configuration API

PXI Platform Services 16.0 now installs a header file defining the attributes required to set a safe user fan speed through the NI System Configuration C API on supported PXIe chassis. For more details, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code pxisafeautofancontrol.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 15.1

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI hardware.

Fixed Issue: MAX Delay for Network-Capable Chassis

374646: There was a short delay in MAX when viewing details for a chassis with a built-in Ethernet port.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 15.0.2

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI hardware.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 15.0.1

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI Express hardware.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 15.0

Self-Test for PXI Platform Hardware

Self-test is available for PXI chassis and embedded and remote controllers; this feature can be accessed through MAX and NI System Configuration API. Self-test verifies basic hardware functionality.

Geographic Aliases

PXI controllers, MXI modules, and the PXI-8250 now provide an alias that conveys information about their location in a system (for example, PXI2Slot1). You can see this alias in the Devices and Interfaces section in MAX.

New Chassis Attributes in MAX

Hardware revision and PXI_CLK10 source information is now available for PXI chassis in MAX.

Patch for PXIe-1085/PXIe-1078 Chassis

PXI Platform Services 15.0 includes the PXIe-1085/PXIe-1078 patch that was released for PXI Platform Services 3.2.2 through 14.1. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code pxipspatch_2015_en for more details about this patch.

Fixed Issues: Improved MAX Stability

378807, 440251, 507983, 520787, 520922: In some cases, there could be stability issues with PXI hardware in MAX.

Fixed Issue: Duplicate Devices in MAX

363174: MXI-4 and PXI-8360 devices were shown twice in Devices and Interfaces in MAX.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 14.1

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI Express hardware.

Fixed Issue: Could not create chassis item in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX)

505008: When using the LabVIEW Real-Time Module with some older NI PXI controllers that are unable to automatically identify, the chassis could not be created in MAX.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 14.0

PXI Platform Services versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: PXI Platform Services 14.0. For example, PXI Platform Services 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is PXI Platform Services 4.0.1. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is PXI Platform Services 14.0.

Runtime Installer

Starting with version 14.0, PXI Platform Services is available as a runtime installer. PXI Platform Services Runtime is a minimal installer which does not include configuration through Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). When building an installer using NI application development environments (ADEs) such as LabVIEW, you will now have the option of including this subset of PXI Platform Services in your distribution.

System Monitor

Support for System Monitor is deprecated in PXI Platform Services and will be removed in a future release. Monitoring capabilities are available through the NI System Configuration API. Customers using System Monitor should migrate their applications to NI System Configuration API.

Fixed issue: Chassis not automatically identified in MAX

441696: When using a PXI Express Chassis and controller under a heavy load, the chassis could sometimes fail to auto-identify in MAX.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 4.0.1

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI Express hardware.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 4.0

PXI Specification Updates

PXI Platform Services 4.0 adds support for the new PXI-9 specification, revision 1.0. This version also includes updates to meet the requirements of the following PXISA specification versions:

PXI-2 Software Specification, revision 2.4

PXI-4 Module Description, revision 1.1

PXI-6 PXI Express Software Specification, revision 1.2

The PXI Express chassis description files now list the PXI specification compliance version. For more information on PXI specifications, go to pxisa.org.

PXI Platform Services on Real-Time Systems

When deploying software to your Real-Time system, PXI Platform Services is now visible in the Add/Remove Software tree in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). If you have more than one version of PXI Platform Services 4.0 or later installed on your host, you may select which version of PXI Platform Services will be deployed to the target. For more information about deploying software to Real-Time targets, see the MAX Help, available on the Help menu in MAX.

Fixed Issues in Measurement & Automation Explorer

PXI Platform Services 4.0 fixes the following issues in MAX:

37850 : In some instances, NI PXI-8360 and PXI-MXI-4 devices may not be visible in MAX.

: In some instances, NI PXI-8360 and PXI-MXI-4 devices may not be visible in MAX. 393204: In some cases, there could be stability issues with PXI hardware in MAX.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 3.2.3

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI Express hardware.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 3.2.2

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI and PXI Express hardware.

Removed Hardware Support

PXI Platform Services will no longer provide support for the following hardware:

PXI-1002 chassis

PXI-1006 chassis

PXI-1010 chassis

PXI-1011 chassis

PXI-1020 chassis

PXI-1025 chassis

PXI-8150 controller

PXI-8150B controller

PXI-8170 controller

PXI-8174 controller

PXI-8175 controller

PXI-8176 controller

PXIe-8103 controller

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 3.2.1

Windows 8 Fixes

Minor updates to improve the Windows 8 user experience.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 3.2

Windows 8 Support

PXI Platform Services 3.2 adds support for Windows 8 (32-bit and 64-bit).

The following are known issues with Windows 8:

The fast startup capability introduced in Windows 8 may cause improper functioning of your hardware and device drivers. To properly initialize drivers, choose Restart or Shut Down when prompted at the end of the installation. To prevent future problems with installing or removing hardware, NI recommends disabling fast startup. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code Win8FastStartup for more information.

capability introduced in Windows 8 may cause improper functioning of your hardware and device drivers. To properly initialize drivers, choose or when prompted at the end of the installation. To prevent future problems with installing or removing hardware, NI recommends disabling fast startup. Visit and enter the Info Code Win8FastStartup for more information. Upgrading from a Windows 7 (or older) system is not supported

NI PXI Express Remote Controller Firmware Updater

PXI Platform Services has enabled the ability to update NI PXI Express Remote Controller Firmware. For more information, refer to the documentation of the specific firmware.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 3.1

NI PXI Express Chassis Monitoring

Added support for monitoring NI PXI Express chassis via NI System Configuration API.

LabVIEW Support

Support for LabVIEW 8.6 and LabVIEW 2009 is discontinued in this release.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 3.0.4

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI and PXI Express hardware.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 3.0.3

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI and PXI Express hardware.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 3.0.2

New Hardware Support

Added support for new PXI and PXI Express hardware.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 3.0.1

Fixed Issue: Addressed failure with RT Reboot of Hypervisor System

313181 Fatal exception, Code:0xC0000005 error, detected when restarting RT side of a Hypervisor system.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 3.0

Updates to Measurement & Automation Explorer Graphical User Interface

PXI Platform Services has updated the user interface for PXI Systems in Measurement & Automation Explorer. The following changes were made:

Better error detection.

Improved performance.

Identify bus as a chassis function replaced with Create New Chassis Wizard.

Updated help.

Controllers and MXI Modules now appear inside Slot View and Devices and Interfaces .

and . Majority of National Instruments PXI embedded controllers are now automatically identified.

MXI connectivity information is provided through Devices and Interfaces .

. Removed redundant PXI System tree under Devices and Interfaces.

LabVIEW Support

Support for LabVIEW 8.5 is discontinued in this release.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 2.5.6

New Software Support

PXI Platform Services 2.5.6 adds support for PXI Express systems on NI Real-Time Hypervisor.

LabVIEW 8.2 Support

Support for LabVIEW 8.2 is discontinued in this release.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 2.5.4

Windows 2000

PXI Platform Services 2.5.4 removes support for Windows 2000.

Windows Server Support

PXI Platform Services 2.5.4 adds support for Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit only) and Windows Server 2008 R2.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 2.5.3

Windows 7 Support

PXI Platform Services 2.5.3 adds support for Windows 7 x86 (32-bit) and Windows 7 x64 (64-bit).

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG 2.0 with PXI Platform Services 17.5.1.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX) and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 1998–2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374995G-01