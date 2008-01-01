NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 Readme

June 2018

Thank you for using NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0. This file contains important information about NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 and is organized into the following sections.

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Documentation

Sample Projects

Product Security and Critical Updates

Driver Version Naming Changes

Installing NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0

Known Issues and Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 allows you to develop high-speed serial applications for use with the PXIe-6591R, PXIe-6592R, and PXIe-7902 high-speed serial modules.

New Features

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2018

Support for LabVIEW 2018 64-bit (previous versions supported development only in LabVIEW 32-bit)

NI LabVIEW 2017 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 17.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2017

Support for exporting projects to Vivado Design Suite

NI LabVIEW 2016 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 16.1 includes the following new features.

Support for the PXIe-7902 module

1 Gigabit Ethernet sample project

NI LabVIEW 2016 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 16.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2016

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 supports the following hardware devices:

PXIe-6591R

PXIe-6592R

PXIe-7902

Supported Operating Systems

Note: The following system requirements apply to NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 software only. LabVIEW FPGA has separate system requirements. Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for these system requirements.

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 supports the following operating systems:

Operating System 64-bit 32-bit Windows 10 ✓ ✓ Windows 8.1 ✓ ✓ Windows 7 Professional ✓ ✓ Windows Server 2012 R2 ✓ — Windows Server 2008 R2 ✓ —

Note: NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum System Requirements

Processor—Pentium 4 or equivalent

RAM—2 GB

A screen resolution of 800 x 600 with 256 colors

Windows 10/8.1/7 or Windows Server 2008/2012 with all available critical updates and service packs

The following table lists the NI application software versions, including service packs, supported by NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0.

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 NI LabVIEW LabVIEW 2018 32-bit, LabVIEW 2018 64-bit LabVIEW FPGA LabVIEW FPGA 32-bit, LabVIEW FPGA 64-bit LabVIEW Real-Time LabVIEW Real-Time 2018

The product documentation is available at ni.com/manuals and from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»High Speed Serial Instruments»High Speed Serial Instruments Documentation.

To view these documents, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/acrobat.

The documentation set is composed of the following documents:

Document Description NI High Speed Serial Instruments Help Contains information about high-speed serial instrument device support. This book also provides instructions for using LabVIEW and the LabVIEW FPGA Module with high-speed serial modules. High Speed Serial Instruments User Manual Contains information about how to develop applications for your high-speed serial modules. Getting started guide for your device Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your high-speed serial module. Specifications document for your device Lists technical specifications for your high-speed serial module. NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 Readme (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

In LabVIEW, you can use the NI Example Finder to search or browse examples. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs and their descriptions:

Click the Browse tab to locate modulation examples by task.

tab to locate modulation examples by task. Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword.

The NI Example Finder is also available in LabWindows/CVI by selecting Help»Find Examples.

Examples also are available online that demonstrate applications using high-speed serial instruments. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 versions are aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI LabVIEW 2016 Instrument Design Libraries 16.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2016.

Complete the following steps to install NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0.

Install LabVIEW. Refer to the LabVIEW Installation Guide for installation instructions for LabVIEW and system requirements for the LabVIEW software. Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for additional information about upgrading to the most recent version of LabVIEW for Windows. Documentation for LabVIEW is available at ni.com/manuals and from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»LabVIEW»LabVIEW Manuals. Install the LabVIEW FPGA Module. Refer to the LabVIEW FPGA Module Release and Upgrade Notes for installation instructions and information about getting started with the LabVIEW FPGA Module. Documentation for the LabVIEW FPGA Module is available at ni.com/manuals and from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»LabVIEW»LabVIEW Manuals. Install the NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 driver. Documentation for the NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 driver is available at ni.com/manuals and by selecting Start»All Programs»National Instruments»High-Speed Serial Instruments»High-Speed Serial Instruments Documentation.

Note The niSi53xxClockConfig.dll file included as part of the NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments software may be used only in the use of the NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments software with the Silicon Labs device in the PXIe-6591R, PXIe-6592R, and PXIe-7902 products.

You can access the bug fixes and software and documentation known issues lists online at ni.com/info by entering Info Code exty47.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher.

Using NI Launcher

NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile in the Apps view. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

Note NI MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.1. You can launch NI MAX either from the Apps view or from within NI Launcher.

Pinning Frequently Used Applications

For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:

Current Application Icon Location Pin to Action Windows 8.1 Desktop Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to Taskbar. Windows 8.1 Desktop Start screen Right-click application and select Pin to Start. Windows 8.1 Start screen Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen.

Finding All Programs

If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files from the Apps view. To get to the Apps view, right-click anywhere on the Start screen and click the down arrow on the bottom left of the screen.

For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

©2008–2018 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374806H-01