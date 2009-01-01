NI-XNET 19.1 Readme

July 2019

This file contains important information about NI-XNET, including installation instructions and known issues.

Overview

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features and Changes

Supported Hardware

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Additional Programming Topics

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

Legal Information

Overview

NI-XNET is an NI instrument driver that features a common set of easy-to-use functions for reading and writing CAN, FlexRay, LIN, and Ethernet frames and signals in many different platforms including USB, PXI, PCI, NI CompactDAQ, and NI CompactRIO.

NI-XNET supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

The NI-XNET installer does not support Windows Server 2003/NT/Vista/XP/Me/2000/98/95 or the Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI-XNET does not support guest accounts on Windows 7. You must log into an administrative or user account to use NI-XNET on these operating systems.

The following table lists the application software versions supported by NI-XNET.

Application Software3 Versions Supported by NI-XNET 19.1 LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 LabVIEW Real-Time (RT) 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 LabVIEW NXG 3.1 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 and later 3 Application software support for LabVIEW NXG is not included with NI-XNET and must be downloaded separately via NI Package Manager. Refer to Installing NI-XNET for LabVIEW NXG for instructions.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

NI-XNET supports the following Microsoft Visual Studio versions and associated programming languages.

Programming Languages Versions Supported by NI-XNET 19.1 Microsoft Visual C/C++ 6.0 and later

Refer to the following instructions to install NI-XNET from a DVD. To install NI-XNET for LabVIEW NXG, refer to Installing NI-XNET for LabVIEW NXG.

Before installing the NI-XNET software, log on as Administrator or as a user with Administrator privileges. The NI-XNET software setup program must have Administrator privileges because the program modifies the configuration registry of your system. Complete the following steps to install the NI-XNET software.

Insert the NI-XNET software DVD into the DVD drive. If the installer does not launch automatically, navigate to the DVD using Windows Explorer and launch the autorun.exe file from your NI-XNET software DVD. Click Install. The installation wizard guides you through the necessary steps to install the NI-XNET software. You can go back and change values where appropriate by clicking the Back button. You can exit the setup where appropriate by clicking Cancel. When the installation is complete, click Finish.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

New NI-XNET 19.1 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 19.0

The NI-XNET 19.1 release adds the following features:

Added support for PXI controllers running NI Linux Real-Time for NI-XNET PCI, PXI, PCIe, PXIe, and C Series devices 4 .

. Added support for network time synchronization with the PXIe-8521 while in Tap mode.

Added support for the PXIe-8521 in LabVIEW NXG 3.1. 4C Series devices are supported only when used in a supported CompactDAQ chassis.

New NI-XNET 19.0 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 18.5

The NI-XNET 19.0 release adds the following features:

Added support for LabVIEW 2019.

Added support for the PXIe-8521 4-port, 100BASE-T1 PXI Automotive Ethernet Interface Module. Note The PXIe-8521 does not support LabVIEW Real-Time or LabVIEW NXG in NI-XNET 19.0.

The NI-XNET 19.0 release changes the following:

Extended the NI-XNET LabVIEW API to support Automotive Ethernet.

Removed support for LabVIEW 2015.

Removed support for NI-XNET C series modules in a cDAQ chassis when attached to a controller or host running PharLap. Support for other Operating Systems remains unaffected.

Removed support for cRIO-9012 and cRIO-9014 controllers. Note that these targets may still support installation, but they are no longer officially supported, and may be removed in a future release.

Changed behavior for Signal Input Waveform sessions to address defects.

Changed options for building LabVIEW or CVI application installers: "NI-XNET Runtime" installs only the NI-XNET Runtime, "NI-XNET Utilities" installs the NI-XNET Database Editor and Bus Monitor in addition to the NI-XNET Runtime.

New NI-XNET 18.5 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 18.0

The NI-XNET 18.5 release adds the following features:

Added support for LabVIEW NXG 3.0.

Added support for LabVIEW 2018 SP1.

Added support for the USB-8501 NI-XNET CAN LS/FT Interface.

Added support for importing CAN FD settings from FIBEX 4.1.2 databases.

Added support for J1939 session property, SAE J1939:Include Destination Address in PGN, in LabVIEW NXG.

The NI-XNET 18.5 release changes the following:

Lowered the default value for the nxPropSession_J1939ResponseTimeTrSD property from 0.05 s to 0 s to improve performance in handling multipacket messages.

property from 0.05 s to 0 s to improve performance in handling multipacket messages. Improved performance when opening large database files.

Removed support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0 and 2.1.

New NI-XNET 18.0 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 17.5.1

The NI-XNET 18.0 release adds the following features:

Added ability in SystemDesigner to discover XNET hardware ports and select new names for them. (LabVIEW NXG)

Added a new J1939 session property, SAE J1939:Include Destination Address in PGN . (C and LabVIEW 2018 only)

. (C and LabVIEW 2018 only) Added support for LabVIEW NXG 2.1.

Added support for LabVIEW 2018.

The NI-XNET 18.0 release changes the following:

Removed support for LabVIEW 2014.

New NI-XNET 17.5.1 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 17.5

The NI-XNET 17.5.1 release changes the following:

Bug Fix for cDAQ-9171 support.

New NI-XNET 17.5 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 17.0.1

The NI-XNET 17.5 release adds the following features:

Read LIN clusters from AUTOSAR 3.x and 4.x files. Extract LIN frames and signals. The signal names are the names of the SYSTEM-SIGNAL instances. Attach LIN frames to the ECUs as "Rx/Tx." Extract LIN cluster specific information (e.g., schedules and configuration frames). Notes NI-XNET supports PDUs only if there is a 1:1 mapping between the PDU and frame layout. The import is limited to features supported by the NI-XNET driver.

Added user accessible checksum values to NI-XNET LIN frames.

Added support for ISC-178X smart cameras.

Added support for signals larger than 52 bits in the API and the Database Editor. Signals up to 64 bits can be read/written as double floating point (rounded). Signals of any size can be read/written as byte strings using a conversion session.



New NI-XNET 17.0.1 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 17.0

The NI-XNET 17.0.1 release changes the following:

Bug Fix for LabVIEW 64-bit support.

New NI-XNET 17.0 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 16.1

The NI-XNET 17.0 release adds the following features:

Support for LabVIEW 2017.

Support for PCIe-8510.

Read CAN clusters from AUTOSAR 3.x and 4.x files. Extract CAN frames and signals. The signal names are the names of the SYSTEM-SIGNAL instances. Attach CAN frames to the ECUs as "Rx/Tx." Extract CAN FD specific settings. Notes NI-XNET supports PDUs only if there is a 1:1 mapping between the PDU and frame layout. The import is limited to features supported by the NI-XNET driver.



The NI-XNET 17.0 release changes the following:

Improvements that require a firmware update for NI 9860 modules and the cDAQ integrated XNET port.

Removed support for LabVIEW 2013.

Removed support for CVI 2010.

USB-8501 Low-Speed/Fault Tolerant USB CAN Interface Device

USB-8502 High-Speed/FD USB CAN Interface Device

USB-8506 USB LIN Interface Device

PCI-8511 Low‑Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN Interface Device

PCI-8512 High‑Speed/FD CAN Interface Device

PCI-8513 Software‑Selectable/FD CAN Interface Device

PCI-8516 PCI LIN Interface Device

PCI-8517 FlexRay Interface Device

PCIe-8510 PCIe Vehicle Multi-Protocol Interface Device

PXI-8511 Low-Speed/Fault Tolerant PXI CAN Interface Module

PXI-8512 High-Speed, Flexible Data Rate PXI CAN Interface Module

PXI-8513 Software-Selectable PXI CAN Interface Module

PXI-8516 PXI LIN Interface Module

PXI-8517 PXI FlexRay Interface Module

PXIe-8510 PXI Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Module

PXIe-8521 100BASE-T1 PXI Automotive Ethernet Interface Module

TRC-8542 CAN HS/FD Transceiver Cable

TRC-8543 CAN HS/FD or LS/FT Transceiver Cable

TRC-8546 LIN Transceiver Cable

C Series modules:

NI 9860 C Series Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Module

NI 9861 Low-Speed/Fault Tolerant C Series CAN Interface Module

NI 9862 High-Speed, Flexible Data Rate C Series CAN Interface Module

NI 9866 C Series LIN Interface Module

Supported platforms for XNET C Series modules:

CompactDAQ—NI-DAQmx 16.0 (or later) is required for: USB Chassis: cDAQ-9171, cDAQ-9174, cDAQ-9178, and cDAQ-9179 Ethernet Chassis: cDAQ-9181, cDAQ-9184, and cDAQ-9188 Wireless Chassis: cDAQ-9191 cDAQ Controller: cDAQ-9138 (Windows only) and cDAQ-9139 (Windows only) cDAQ Controller: cDAQ-9132 (Windows and RT) and cDAQ-9134 (Windows and RT) cDAQ Controller: cDAQ-9133 (Windows and RT) and cDAQ-9135 (Windows and RT) cDAQ Controller: cDAQ-9136 (Windows and RT) and cDAQ-9137 (Windows and RT)

CompactDAQ—NI-DAQmx 17.1 (or later) is required for: Ethernet Chassis: cDAQ-9185 and cDAQ-9189

CompactRIO—CompactRIO 19.1 (or later) and LabVIEW 2016 (or later) are required for the following targets: LabVIEW FPGA is required to build and deploy a bit stream with NI 986x modules in the project, unless otherwise specified. Real-Time Controller: cRIO-9022, cRIO-9023, cRIO-9024, and cRIO-9025 CompactRIO Reconfigurable Chassis: cRIO-9111, cRIO-9112, cRIO-9113, cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, and cRIO-9118 Integrated CompactRIO Real-Time Controller: cRIO-9081, cRIO-9082, cRIO-906x, and cRIO-903x Single-Board RIO: sbRIO-9627, sbRIO-9607 CompactRIO Real-Time Controller: cRIO-9032, cRIO-9037 CompactRIO Real-Time Controller: cRIO-9035 (Sync), cRIO-9039 (Sync) When using a cRIO-903x or cRIO-906x, a bit stream is not needed with NI 986x modules in the project.

CompactRIO—CompactRIO 19.1 (or later) and LabVIEW 2017 (or later) are required for the following targets: CompactRIO Real-Time Controller: cRIO-9040, cRIO-9042, cRIO-9043, cRIO-9045, cRIO-9047, cRIO-9048, and cRIO-9049 When using a cRIO-904x, NI 986x modules will only be usable in Real-Time mode, and no bit stream is necessary.

CompactRIO—CompactRIO 19.1 (or later) and LabVIEW 2018 (or later) are required for the following targets: CompactRIO Real-Time Controller: cRIO-9053, cRIO-9054, cRIO-9056, and cRIO-9057 When using a cRIO-905x, NI 986x modules will only be usable in Real-Time mode, and no bit stream is necessary.



Note The NI-XNET software supports only National Instruments Automotive Ethernet, CAN, FlexRay, and LIN hardware products. For information about software for CAN products from other vendors, refer to the documentation you received with those products.

Issue Number Summary 672838 Inserting a USB-850x device can result in an unusable device with internal errors on PharLap. Workaround: Remove and reinsert the device or reboot the system. 687624 NI-XNET CAN FD sessions (non-BRS) require CAN FD Baud Rate to be set. 697677 NI-XNET does not import the DBC BO_TX_BU property from DBC files and prevents a TX frame from being mapped to multiple transmit ECUs. 703292 The J1939 address claim procedure does not detect conflicts between two ECUs running on the same XNET interface. 704022 XNET Read (Frame CAN) can return fewer than the requested number of J1939 frames without reporting an error as specified in the documentation. 705533 Frame Output Queued sessions do not retransmit cyclic J1939 frames with payloads greater than 8 bytes. These transmit one time when the session starts, and then only when new data is written to the session. 705671 Switching a J1939 session to a different ECU Node Name does not use the address from the new ECU, even if that ECU has already claimed an address. The node address must be set after the node name to properly configure the session. 710192 The NI-XNET Database Editor does not allow you to create a signal with the same name as one that was previously deleted. Avoid this issue by saving the database and re-opening it after deleting the signal. 710389 XNET Wait (Transmit Complete) may cause a stale FlexRay frame to retransmit if the transmit queue is already empty. 724930 If XNET Read (Frame Raw) times out partly through reading Ethernet frames, the subset of frames that were successfully read are discarded and are no longer available from the NI-XNET session. 727473 NI-XNET Signal Output Single-Point sessions always write mode 0 subframes by default, even if no mode 0 subframe is present for the multiplexer. Avoid this issue by writing initial signal values, including the multiplexer signal, prior to starting the session. 730930 Ethernet device PHY State and Port Mode properties are not reset to default values after NI-XNET is uninstalled and reinstalled.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in this release. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

Bug ID Summary 722862 XNET Blink errors when using an Ethernet interface with a monitor path ("/monitor"). 735328 CPU usage increases gradually when idle XNET C Series devices are present in a cDAQ chassis.

Additional Programming Topics

NI-CAN Compatibility

If you intend to use the NI-CAN API with NI-XNET hardware, refer to the NI-XNET Compatibility for NI-CAN appendix in the NI-CAN Hardware and Software Manual.

Deployed databases on LabVIEW Real-Time targets

When upgrading the NI-XNET software on your LabVIEW Real-Time target, you need to re-deploy your database files to that target using a host computer that runs the same version of NI-XNET as the target.

Removing and inserting C Series modules on CompactRIO targets during device communication is not supported

Inserting a module into or removing a module from a cRIO chassis that is actively communicating with an NI 986x module can cause application failures and possibly device damage. This does not apply to controllers which support the NI-DAQmx programming method, such as the cRIO-904x family.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

The following sections detail considerations for using NI-XNET with LabVIEW NXG.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

Installing NI-XNET for LabVIEW NXG

LabVIEW NXG is installed using NI Package Manager. Complete the following steps to install NI-XNET for LabVIEW NXG.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the info code NXGDownload to access the LabVIEW NXG download page. Click Download LabVIEW NXG. NI Package Manager installs, and then automatically opens a download window. Select LabVIEW NXG Suite, and click the green Install button. Select LabVIEW NXG and NI-XNET. Complete the installer instructions to download LabVIEW NXG and NI-XNET.

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

Copyright

© 2009–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374802P-01