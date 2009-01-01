NI-XNET 17.5 Readme

October 2017

This file contains important information about NI-XNET, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-XNET 17.5, and known issues.

NI-XNET supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10

Windows 8.1 1

Windows 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

The NI-XNET installer does not support Windows Server 2003/NT/Vista/XP/Me/2000/98/95 or the Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI-XNET does not support guest accounts on Windows 7. You must log into an administrative or user account to use NI-XNET on these operating systems.

This version of the NI-XNET software supports the following development environments:

LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017

LabVIEW Real-Time (RT) 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017

LabWindows/CVI 2013 and higher

Microsoft Visual C/C++ 6.0

Before installing the NI-XNET software, log on as Administrator or as a user with Administrator privileges. The NI-XNET software setup program must have Administrator privileges because the program modifies the configuration registry of your system. Complete the following steps to install the NI-XNET software.

Insert the NI-XNET software CD into your CD-ROM drive. The installer launches if your CD-ROM drive plays data CDs automatically. If the installer does not launch automatically, navigate to the CD using Windows Explorer and launch the autorun.exe file from your NI-XNET software CD. The installation wizard guides you through the necessary steps to install the NI-XNET software. You can go back and change values where appropriate by clicking the Back button. You can exit the setup where appropriate by clicking Cancel. When the installation is complete, click Finish.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The NI-XNET 17.5 release adds the following features:

Read LIN clusters from AUTOSAR 3.x and 4.x files. Extract LIN frames and signals. The signal names are the names of the SYSTEM-SIGNAL instances. Attach LIN frames to the ECUs as "Rx/Tx." Extract LIN cluster specific information (i.e. schedules and configuration frames). Notes NI-XNET supports PDUs only if there is a 1:1 mapping between the PDU and frame layout. The import is limited to features supported by the NI-XNET driver.

Added user accessible checksum values to NI-XNET LIN frames.

Added support for ISC-178X smart cameras.

Added support for signals larger than 52 bits in the API and the Database Editor. Signals up to 64 bits can be read/written as double floating point (rounded). Signals of any size can be read/written as byte strings using a conversion session.



The NI-XNET 17.5 release changes the following:

Removed support for CVI 2012.

New NI-XNET 17.0.1 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 17.0

The NI-XNET 17.0.1 release changes the following:

Bug Fix for LabVIEW 64-bit support.

New NI-XNET 17.0 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 16.1

The NI-XNET 17.0 release adds the following features:

Support for LabVIEW 2017.

Support for NI PCIe-8510.

Read CAN clusters from AUTOSAR 3.x and 4.x files. Extract CAN frames and signals. The signal names are the names of the SYSTEM-SIGNAL instances. Attach CAN frames to the ECUs as "Rx/Tx." Extract CAN FD specific settings. Notes NI-XNET supports PDUs only if there is a 1:1 mapping between the PDU and frame layout. The import is limited to features supported by the NI-XNET driver.



The NI-XNET 17.0 release changes the following:

Improvements that require a firmware update for NI 9860 modules and the cDAQ integrated XNET port.

Removed support for LabVIEW 2013.

Removed support for CVI 2010.

New NI-XNET 16.1 Features and Changes as Compared to NI-XNET 16.0

The NI-XNET 16.1 release adds the following features:

Added support for the NI USB-850x USB modules.

Added C-API examples for J1939.

Enabled setting a custom baudrate for ISO CAN FD in the Bus Monitor and Database Editor.

Enabled excluding IDs in the Bus Monitor.

Enabled setting a node address for J1939 in the Bus Monitor.

The NI-XNET 16.1 release changes the following:

Removed support for CVI 8.5, 9.0, and 2009.

NI USB-8502 (High-Speed/FD CAN)

NI USB-8506 (LIN)

NI PCI-8511 (Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN)

NI PCI-8512 (High-Speed/FD CAN)

NI PCI-8513 (Software-Selectable/FD CAN)

NI PCI-8516 (LIN)

NI PCI-8517 (FlexRay)

NI PCIe-8510 (Hardware-Selectable)

NI PXI-8511 (Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN)

NI PXI-8512 (High-Speed/FD CAN)

NI PXI-8513 (Software-Selectable/FD CAN)

NI PXI-8516 (LIN)

NI PXI-8517 (FlexRay)

NI PXIe-8510 (Hardware-Selectable)

NI TRC-8542 NI-XNET CAN HS/FD Transceiver Cable

NI TRC-8543 NI-XNET CAN XS (LS/FT, HS/FD)Transceiver Cable

NI TRC-8546 NI-XNET LIN Transceiver Cable

C Series modules: NI 9861 (C Series Low-Speed CAN) NI 9862 (C Series High-Speed/FD CAN) NI 9866 (C Series LIN) NI 9860 (C Series Hardware-Selectable)



Supported platforms for XNET C Series modules: CompactDAQ—NI-DAQmx 14.1 (or newer) is required for: USB Chassis: NI cDAQ-9171, NI cDAQ-9174, and NI cDAQ-9178 Ethernet Chassis: NI cDAQ-9181, NI cDAQ-9184, and NI cDAQ-9188 Wireless Chassis: NI cDAQ-9191 cDAQ Controller: NI cDAQ-9138 (Windows and RT) and NI cDAQ-9139 (Windows and RT) cDAQ Controller: NI cDAQ-9132 (Windows and RT) and NI cDAQ-9134 (Windows and RT) CompactDAQ—NI-DAQmx 14.5 (or newer) is required for: cDAQ Controller: NI cDAQ-9135 (Windows and RT) CompactDAQ—NI-DAQmx 15.1 (or newer) is required for: USB Chassis: NI cDAQ-9179 cDAQ Controller: NI cDAQ-9136 (Windows and RT) and NI cDAQ-9137 (Windows and RT) CompactDAQ—NI-DAQmx 17.1 (or newer) is required for: Ethernet Chassis: NI cDAQ-9185 and NI cDAQ-9189 CompactRIO—NI Compact RIO 17.6 (or newer) and LabVIEW 2014 (or newer) are required for the following targets: Real-Time Controller: NI cRIO-9012, NI cRIO-9014, NI cRIO-9022, NI cRIO-9023, NI cRIO-9024, and NI cRIO-9025 CompactRIO Reconfigurable Chassis: NI cRIO-9111, NI cRIO-9112, NI cRIO-9113, NI cRIO-9114, NI cRIO-9116, and NI cRIO-9118 Integrated CompactRIO Real-Time Controller: NI cRIO-9081, NI cRIO-9082, NI cRIO-906x, and NI cRIO-903x LabVIEW FPGA 2014 is required to build and deploy a bitstream with NI 986x modules in the project. When using NI Compact RIO 17.0 (or newer) with NI cRIO-903x or NI cRIO-906x, a bitstream is not needed with NI 986x modules in the project. CompactRIO—NI Compact RIO 17.6 (or newer) and LabVIEW 2015 (or newer) are required for the following targets: Single-Board RIO: NI sbRIO-9627, NI sbRIO-9607 CompactRIO Real-Time Controller: NI cRIO-9032, NI cRIO-9037 LabVIEW FPGA 2015 (or newer) is required to build and deploy a bitstream with NI 986x modules in the project. When using NI Compact RIO 17.0 (or newer) with NI cRIO-903x or NI cRIO-906x, a bitstream is not needed with NI 986x modules in the project. CompactRIO—NI Compact RIO 17.6 (or newer) and LabVIEW 2016 (or newer) are required for the following targets: CompactRIO Real-Time Controller: cRIO-9035 (Sync), cRIO-9039 (Sync)



The NI-XNET software supports only National Instruments CAN, FlexRay, and LIN hardware products. For information about software for CAN products from other vendors, refer to the documentation you received with those products.

Issue Number Issue — FlexRay PXI-8517 boards may have memory issues on PXI controllers with less than 2 GB RAM. — When using an .ncd or .dbc database, the baud rate defaults to 500 k (250 k for J1939 databases), and the IO mode defaults to CAN 2.0. You need to programmatically override these values in your session if you need different values. — Changing transceiver cables on NI 9860, PXIe-8510 and PCIe-8510 on RT targets requires a refresh of MAX. — Changed behavior of Frame Default Payload property: If Application Protocol of a Cluster is J1939, the default for Default Payload bytes is now 0xFF instead of 0x00. As a consequence, unused bits in the frame will be set to 1 instead of 0 when J1939 is used (like required by J1939). — Variant Handling, as described within the AUTOSAR 4.x Generic Structure Template, is unsupported by NI-XNET. All AUTOSAR XML elements using the <VARIATION-POINT> tag will be discarded. — If reading AUTOSAR files, some types of frames are not assigned to ECUs as "Tx" (transmitted frames) or "Rx" (received frames). 667510 Changed Alias properties such as Baud Rate and IOMode are ignored the first time a database is opened. Workaround: Close and re-open the session. 672838 Inserting a USB-8502 device can result in an unusable device with internal errors on PharLap. Workaround: Remove and reinsert the device or reboot the system. 673342 NI-XNET Interface and Device property nodes can return erroneous session handles. Workaround: Typecast the Interface or Device Session to an NI-XNET Session and pass it to XNET Clear.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between NI-XNET 16.1 and NI-XNET 17.5. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-XNET.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 668124 Using invalid NI-XNET sessions can crash the RT application. 646672 CAN frames with invalid DLC pass through the controller then the firmware sends the Kernel driver a larger than expected array. 639597 The option "Browse for Database File" on an NI-XNET IO control crashes LabVIEW 2017 (64-Bit). 631818 NI-XNET Echoed frames always have the CAN Data type regardless of the type actually transmitted. 612384 NI-XNET Compatibility Library for NI-CAN does not support hardware with transceiver cables. 612146 DBC Import: Unable to read the frame name if there are space characters behind the last character of the frame name and the ':' character following the name. 611887 NI-XNET controls fail to trigger the value changed event. 610257 Error for too many Frame Stream sessions says too many frames instead of too many sessions in NI-XNET error code 0xBFF63012. 609492 NI-XNET LIN C Series devices are unrecoverable after bus power is removed and error -1074384887 is detected. 576222 Manage NI-XNET Databases does not work on RT targets with a non-blank password.

Additional Programming Topics

NI-CAN Compatibility

If you intend to use the NI-CAN API with your NI-XNET PCI/PXI hardware, refer to the NI-XNET Compatibility for NI-CAN appendix in the NI-CAN Hardware and Software Manual.

Deployed databases on LabVIEW Real-Time targets

When upgrading the NI-XNET software on your LabVIEW Real-Time target, you need to re-deploy your database files to that target using a host computer that runs the same version of NI-XNET as the target.

Removing and inserting C Series modules on CompactRIO targets during device communication is not supported

Inserting a module into or removing a module from a cRIO chassis that is actively communicating with an NI 986x module can cause application failures and possibly device damage.

Refer to the NI-XNET Hardware and Software Help, accessible from National Instruments»NI-XNET»NI-XNET Documentation, for information about NI-XNET.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

