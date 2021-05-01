NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT® 19.0 Readme

June 2019

This file contains important information about the NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT software, including installation instructions, new features, and known issues.

Overview

Supported Operating Systems

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported EtherCAT Masters

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT software provides an EtherCAT master driver to support the real-time EtherCAT network operations. Use the software with the LabVIEW Real-Time Module to configure the EtherCAT network and map the EtherCAT device signals to the LabVIEW I/O variables.

The NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit)2

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016 NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 19.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 19.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 19.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

Software Requirements

To install the NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT software, install the following prerequisite software.

LabVIEW 2016 or later

LabVIEW 2016 Real-Time Module or later

NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2019

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW.

Notes NI 9144 and NI 9145 are the only EtherCAT slaves that have FPGA support in LabVIEW. To use the NI 9144/9145 in FPGA Mode, install the LabVIEW 2014 FPGA Module or later on the host computer and then download a bitfile to the FPGA of the NI 9144/9145. You can compile or copy a bitfile to download to the FPGA.

NI 951x Series drive interface modules require the LabVIEW 2014 SoftMotion Module or later to work for EtherCAT.

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Note Refer to NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT® Installation Guide to learn how to install the NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT software on the real-time controller. This manual is available at ni.com/manuals and in printed-format shipped with the NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT software.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Version 19.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2019.

Added support for PXI controllers with NI Linux Real-Time—PXIe-8840 Quad-Core, PXIe-8861, and PXIe-8880. This support no longer relies on VeriStand.

Version 18.5

Added support for LabVIEW 2018 SP1.

For VeriStand, added support for PXI controllers with NI Linux Real-Time—PXIe-8840 Quad-Core and PXIe-8880.

Version 18.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2018.

Added support for cRIO-905x.

Added support for new C Series modules—NI 9210/9224/9228.

Dropped support for the C Series module—NI 9233.

Version 17.6

Added support for LabVIEW 2017 SP1.

Added support for cRIO-904x.

Version 17.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2017.

Added support for the new C Series module—NI 9266.

Version 16.1

Added support for the new EtherCAT slave—NI 9145.

Version 16.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2016.

Added support for cRIO-9032/9035 (Sync)/9037/9039 (Sync).

Added support for new C Series modules—NI 9209/9216/9226/9344/9436.

Added support for IC-3171/3172/3173.

Added support for Remote I/O. Remote I/O is a modular I/O system for measurement, machine control, and industrial automation. NI provides Remote I/O API for communicating with Remote I/O devices in an EtherCAT environment.

Version 15.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2015.

Added support for new C Series modules—NI 9220/9222/9223/9242/9244/9437.

Added support for sbRIO-9607/9627.

Version 14.5

Added support for LabVIEW 2014 SP1.

Added support for new CompactRIO real-time controllers.

Version 14.0

Added EtherCAT master support for new real-time controllers.

Added support for new C Series modules—NI 9212 and NI 9218.

Version 2.7

Added support to import device profiles to real-time controllers.

Version 2.6

Added support for cRIO-9068.

Added support for new C Series modules—NI 9381 and NI 9482.

Version 2.5

Added support for more than eight modules on third-party modular slave devices.

Added support for 4-port slave devices when DC is not enabled.

Version 2.4

Added support for sending and receiving raw PDO data.

Added support for monitoring slave device states.

Version 2.3

Fixed a latency issue caused by using fiber-optic converters in an EtherCAT network.

Added support for third-party C Series modules in the NI 9144 FPGA mode.

Added support for using Remote Programmatic API with the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine.

Extended the maximum scan period to 1 second.

Version 2.2

Added support for cable redundancy.

Added support for Modular Device Profiles.

Added support for cRIO-908x.

Version 2.1

Improved the performance of user-defined variables.

Version 2.0

Added support for Programmatic Configuration.

Added support for synchronization among multiple NI EtherCAT masters.

Added support for PXIe-8133 and RT desktop target.

Added support for NI 9214 C Series Module.

Version 1.2

Added support for cRIO-9023, NI 9792, and EVS-146x Series.

Added support for new C Series modules.

Version 1.1

Added LabVIEW FPGA Module support for the NI 9144.

Added support for Industrial Controllers and cRIO-9024.

Added support for new C Series modules, including the NI 951x Motion modules.

Version 1.0.2

Fixed incorrect installer dependency.

Version 1.0.1

Added support for cRIO-9022.

Version 1.0

Initial support for the EtherCAT protocol.

The following table lists the supported EtherCAT masters and the earliest supported version of the NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT.

EtherCAT Master Earliest Supported Version cRIO-9074 1.0 PXI-8106 1.0 PXIe-8130 1.0 PXI-8104 1.0 PXI-8183 1.0 PXI-8145 1.0 cRIO-9022 1.01 PXI-8108 1.01 cRIO-9024 1.1 NI 3100 1.1 NI 3110 1.1 cRIO-9023 1.2 cRIO-9025 1.2 NI 9792 1.2 EVS 1463RT 1.2 EVS 1464RT 1.2 All real-time embedded PXI controllers with the PXI-8231 or PXI-8232 Ethernet interface 2.0 PXIe-8133 2.0 PCI-8232 2.0 PCIe-8231 2.0 PCIe-8233 2.0 PCIe-8235 2.0 cRIO-9081 2.2 cRIO-9082 2.2 RMC-8354RT 2.5 RMC-8355RT 2.5 PXI-8109 2.5 PXI-8115 2.5 PXIe-8115 2.5 PXIe-8135 2.5 cRIO-9068 2.6 cRIO-9030 14.0 cRIO-9031 14.0 cRIO-9033 14.0 cRIO-9067 14.0 sbRIO-9651 14.0 cDAQ-9132RT 14.0 cDAQ-9134RT 14.0 cDAQ-9139RT 14.0 PXI-8840 14.0 PXIe-8840 14.0 CVS-1457RT 14.0 PXI-8119 14.0 PXIe-8119 14.0 PXIe-8880 14.0 cRIO-9034 14.5 cRIO-9035 14.5 cRIO-9036 14.5 cRIO-9038 14.5 cRIO-9039 14.5 cRIO-9064 14.5 cRIO-9065 14.5 cDAQ-9133RT 14.5 cDAQ-9135RT 14.5 sbRIO-9607 15.0 sbRIO-9627 15.0 cDAQ-9136RT 15.0 cDAQ-9137RT 15.0 CVS-1458RT 15.0 cRIO-9032 16.0 cRIO-9037 16.0 cRIO-9035 (Sync) 16.0 cRIO-9039 (Sync) 16.0 IC-3171 16.0 IC-3172 16.0 IC-3173 16.0 cRIO-904x 17.6 cRIO-905x 18.0 PXIe-8840 Quad-Core with NI Linux Real-Time 18.5 PXIe-8880 with NI Linux Real-Time 18.5 PXIe-8861 with NI Linux Real-Time 19.0

Note NI does not recommend using cDAQ real-time controllers with the NI 9144/9145 EtherCAT slave device in FPGA mode, because cDAQ real-time controllers cannot read user-defined variables from the NI 9144/9145 EtherCAT slave device. When using a cDAQ real-time controller as the master device, you can only read EtherCAT device signals from the LabVIEW I/O Variable Functions. You cannot read directly from the LabVIEW I/O variables.

Note If you use NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) to install the NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT software on real-time controllers, some controllers, such as the Embedded Vision System, require you to install the controller driver software. Otherwise, MAX cannot discover the controllers.

Note In NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 18.5, PXIe-8840 Quad-Core with NI Linux Real-Time and PXIe-8880 with NI Linux Real-Time are supported only for VeriStand. In NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 19.0 or later, this support no longer relies on VeriStand.

Note NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 19.0 supports only the built-in and non-primary Ethernet ports of PXI controllers with NI Linux Real-Time.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in the NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT software.

Refer to the NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT® Help, available by selecting Help»NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT from LabVIEW, for information about the NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT software.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. Navigate to the Hardware Input and Output»NI-Industrial Communications»EtherCAT folder to access the examples.

You can also find the examples for NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT® in the labview\examples\indcomecat folder.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2008–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

Credits

This product includes components that use the Expat XML Parser. In regards to the Expat XML Parser, the following notice applies:

Copyright © 1998, 1999, 2000 Thai Open Source Software Center Ltd and Clark Cooper. Copyright © 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 Expat maintainers.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

374786L-01