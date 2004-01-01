NI-RFSG 18.1 Readme

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-RFSG LabVIEW 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017 SP1, or 2018 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017, or 2018 LabWindows/CVI 2010 and later LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2010 and later

Note When using NI-RFSG with LabVIEW Real-Time Module or LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module, the PXIe-5644/5645/5646, PXIe-5654/5654 with PXIe-5696, and the PXIe-5820/5840 are not supported.

Note Install any toolkits or add-on software you intend to use with the NI-RFSG instrument driver after NI-RFSG installation is complete. Refer to the getting started guide for your device for more information about software and hardware installation.

Note MXI users must install the software included with the MXI hardware.

If you are using the NI-RFSG .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI-RFSG .NET Class Library can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0 or .NET Framework 4.5. For more information on .NET development using NI .NET drivers, visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

To install the NI-RFSG .NET Class Library, ensure that you select .NET Framework 4.5 Languages Support or .NET Framework 4.0 Languages Support in the NI-RFSG installer.

LabVIEW

NI-RFSG VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFSG palette.

LabWindows/CVI

NI-RFSG functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI-RFSG function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

iRFSG

iRFSG.fp.

.NET Framework

You can use the NI-RFSG .NET Class library by adding a reference to NationalInstruments.ModularInstruments.NIRfsg.Fx40 or NationalInstruments.ModularInstruments.NIRfsg.Fx45 and any dependent class libraries from within the Solution Explorer in Visual Studio.

C

You can use the NI-RFSG C dynamically linked library by adding a reference to:

(32-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iRFSG.dll

(64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iRFSG.dll for 32-bit development or Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iRFSG_64.dll for 64-bit development.

NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel

To launch the NI-RFSG SFP, navigate to Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSG»NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI to launch the NI Example Finder and navigate to Hardware Input and Output»Modular Instruments»NI-RFSG. You can also select the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword.

You can access all the installed NI-RFSA examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSG»NI-RFSG Examples.

Accessing the Documentation

Documentation for NI-RFSG is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFSG»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI RF Signal Generators Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI-RFSG products. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to RF fundamentals

Hardware device overviews

How to get started with application development

The NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel Help

A complete reference for all NI-RFSG VIs, properties, and functions, as well as the NI-RFSG .NET Class Library Help Getting Started Guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. Calibration Procedure for your device PDF Contains calibration instructions for your device. NI-RFSG Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. Introduction to niRFSG HTML Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues. NI-RFSG IVI Compliance Document TXT Contains information about IVI compliance.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI-RFSG no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. NI-RFSG supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2018 DVD.

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the following locations at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFSG 18.1 and NI-RFSG SFP 18.1.

Bug Fixes

NI-RFSG Instrument Driver

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between NI-RFSG instrument driver revisions. This table is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-RFSG.

NI-RFSG 18.1 ID Fixed Issue 598644 Fixed an issue where writing a large waveform on the PXIe-5840 resulted in an error. 604856 Fixed an issue where error message text contained multiple unrelated warnings and errors. 668974 Fixed an issue where the PXIe-5840 amplitude accuracy degraded after calling Perform Thermal Correction. 682389 Fixed an issue where the PXIe-5820/5840 trigger alignment was imprecise when using the PXI trigger lines. 685044 Fixed an issue where calling Reset on the PXIe-5840 reset the LO source to Onboard, even if the LO source was specified in the driver setup string. 697475 Fixed an issue where setting the calibration due date or retrieving the last date of external calibration for the PXIe-5820/5840 was not possible. 689717 Fixed an issue in which the PXIe-5644/5645/5646 and PXIe-5820/5840 showed an incorrect calibration time in MAX when the system timezone was greater than UTC+0. NI-RFSG 17.1.2 ID Fixed Issue 664698 Fixed an issue where a timeout error occurred when TClk was used with the PXIe-5820/5840 using the WLAN Toolkit. NI-RFSG 17.1 ID Fixed Issue 601860 Fixed an issue where an error occurred when changing the device name of the PXIe-5840 in MAX. 515837 Fixed an issue where the PXIe-5654 device name persisted for other devices inserted into the same slot. 640124 Fixed an issue where the PXIe-5840 could show a slow phase drift below 400 MHz. 541356 Fixed an issue where attribute names did not show up correctly in I/O trace. 479015 Fixed an issue where the niRFSG Reset VI and the niRFSG_reset function did not re-enable the output for the PXIe-5645. 573420 Fixed an issue where the default value of the Impairment Enabled property and the NIRFSG_ATTR_IQ_IMPAIRMENT_ENABLED attribute for the PXIe-5644/5645/5646 was incorrect. 637641 Fixed an issue where the PXI-5671 would incorrectly error with markers on a quantum of two when the DUC (digital upconverter) was enabled. NI-RFSG 16.0 ID Fixed Issue 560185 Fixed an issue where the power level is incorrect until the amplification path is specified on the PXIe-5654 with PXIe-5696. 570905 Fixed an issue where after first commit, changes to the Waveform Repeat Count property or NIRFSG_ATTR_WAVEFORM_REPEAT_COUNT attribute and Waveform Repeat Count Is Finite property or NIRFSG_ATTR_WAVEFORM_REPEAT_COUNT_IS_FINITE attribute are ignored.

NI-RFSG Soft Front Panel

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between NI-RFSG SFP revisions. This table is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-RFSG SFP.

NI-RFSG SFP 18.1

Bug ID Fixed Issue 609550 Fixed an issue where saving and recalling a sweep list frequency larger than 2.15 GHz resulted in coercion to a value of 231.

NI-RFSG SFP 16.0

Bug ID Fixed Issue 575506 Fixed an issue where changing external gain was not available for the PXIe-5644/5645/5646.

NI-RFSG SFP 15.0.3

Bug ID Fixed Issue 549309 Fixed an issue where incorrect power output occurred after self-calibration on the PXIe-5672.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

